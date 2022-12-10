Read full article on original website
aroundptown.com
Whiteside County Senior Commodity & Services Sign Up
Whiteside County Senior Center has announced commodity delivery and help with attaining other services and discounts in both Prophetstown and Erie for local seniors and disabled. All income eligible seniors and disabled individuals will be able to stop by one of locations in December to sign up for this service to begin in January.
aroundptown.com
SVCF Recognizes New and Outgoing Board Members
The Sauk Valley Community College Foundation (SVCF) paid tribute to members for their service to the board of directors including those that have served in the past and new directors. Directors on the SVCF board are committed to improving access to education throughout the Sauk Valley by engaging in a variety of philanthropic efforts.
aroundptown.com
The Chocolate Rendezvous Returns
Sauk Valley Community College will host The Chocolate Rendezvous on Saturday, February 11, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on the SVCC Campus. You are cordially invited to the Sauk Valley Community College’s Chocolate Rendezvous. This premiere, “red” tie event includes more than 100 decadent chocolates and desserts, liquor and wine tastings, gourmet appetizers and three forms of live entertainment.
aroundptown.com
Warkins Holiday Tournament Schedule Announced
The EP Panther boys and girls basketball teams will host the Cliff Warkins Memorial Classic beginning on Tuesday, December 27th. A dozen boys teams and ten girls team will vie for the title. The tournament will be played in both Erie and Prophetstown with all girls first day games played...
aroundptown.com
First Responders Receive Holiday Treats (photos)
Jason Denison and Nichole Russ both residents of S.T.R.I.V.E. (Socialization, Training, Rehabilitation, Independence, Vocation, Education), a branch of Winning Wheels in Prophetstown, decided they would like to do something nice for area first responders during the Holidays to show their appreciation for the work they do. “Basically, they kick a**”, said Russ.
aroundptown.com
Lady Panthers To Play In IHMVCU Shootout
The EP Lady Panther basketball team has been invited to participate in the 2023 IHMVCU Shootout on Saturday, January 7th in the Illinois Quad Cities. “I think it will be a big thing for us and I am excited for our girls”, said coach Chris Brown. “It’s a great opportunity for our girls to get out of their comfort zone and play in a bigger arena.” The team was asked to fill in for Riverdale at the event last year when Covid shut the Rams season down for two weeks. Unfortunately, Covid also forced the Panthers to take a pause and miss the event as well.
aroundptown.com
EP Booster Apparel Stop-n-Shop Sunday
STOP n SHOP this Sunday, December 18th at the Erie High School Commons from 4:00-7:00pm for all your EP Apparel, Bleacher Seats, Window Decals and Yard Signs! These items make great gifts for Everyone! Go Panthers !
aroundptown.com
Honor Flight; “Despite Delay, I’m Glad I Went” (photos)
Veterans Day 2022 was extra special to Army Veteran Gene VanDeWostine of Prophetstown. After a four year wait he was finally able to board a flight from the Quad Cities to Washington, D.C. to get a VIP tour of many of the country’s war memorials. A few days later he was able to personally thank those who made the trip possible.
aroundptown.com
Lady Panthers Top BV By 10
A one point win by the Lady Panthers over the Bureau Valley Storm in the season opening Princeton Invitational proved to be a good barometer for the rivals as their second match up of the season in Prophetstown proved to be a hard fought battle. The game became a free throw contest in the final quarter with both teams blistering the nest for a combined 24/28 with EP going 13/16 and BV 11/12 from the line. EP knocked down 5 in the final 90 seconds to grab a 47-37 win.
aroundptown.com
AroundPtown Welcomes Hamstra Carpet Cleaning
AroundPtown.com is excited to welcome Hamstra Carpet Cleaning as a new advertiser on the website. The company is now owned and operated by One Way Carpet and Upholstery Cleaners in Geneseo continuing the same great service. Hamstra’s is offering a $30 discount on jobs of at least $150 from now...
aroundptown.com
Panthers Lose In Final Seconds
The Eastland Cougars had two leads in the game against the EP Panthers on Tuesday night in Lanark. They went up 2-0 to start the game and converted a Panther turnover with :04 left in the game to go up 44-43 and held on for the win. The Panthers held...
