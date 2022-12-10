Shoppers Adore These $15 Shay Mitchell-Approved Rosé Under Eye Patch Set for Reducing Dark Circles

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We love celebrity-approved brands; it just gives us that extra push to treat ourselves. If it’s good enough for the stars, it’s gotta be good enough for our self-care routines! And if one of the Queens of self-care , Shay Mitchell, adores a bran, then you know it’s good!

Back in Nov. 2021, the Pretty Little Liars alum sat down with Vogue to take fans through her 58-step routine (yes, you read that right!). And towards the beginning of her routine, she quickly grabbed her go-to lip Patchology mask , saying, “If I have time, I really go full out with my skincare. Why not? It feels good!”

Instead of something to smooth our lips, we’re bringing some much-needed love to our under eyes! And you can snag this soothing set for only $15 on Amazon!

The Patchology Rosé Hydrating Under Eye Patches is a rejuvenating and powerful under-eye patch that helps eliminate dark circles and intensely hydrate. Packed with hyaluronic acid and strawberry extract, this under-eye mask is perfect for fast-acting and visible results. Per the brand, you’ll reportedly immediately see brighter, smoother skin, and in four days, the puffiness and fading fade, and within a week, fine lines noticeably disappear.

Now, per the brand, using these patches are as easy as can be because you only need to apply the gels under your eyes for at least five minutes.

One shopper said they loved these “effective” gels , saying, “These are truly already helping the dark circles under my eyes!” Another happy shopper added, “These are lovely eye gels, especially when kept in the fridge! Cool, refreshing treat for tired eyes.”

