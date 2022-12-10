ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Maryland Basketball drops in AP Poll after first two losses

Maryland basketball fell in the AP College Basketball Poll Monday after an 0-2 week. The Terps dropped seven spots, to No. 20 after their first two losses of the season against Wisconsin and Tennessee. The losses came by a combined eight points, on the road against a Badgers team that...
COLLEGE PARK, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy