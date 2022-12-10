ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Cowboys Move Anthony Brown to IR; Kelvin Joseph 'Time to Be a Man'

By Timm Hamm
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u3ZfX_0jeM34iD00

The Dallas Cowboys host the Houston Texans at AT&T Stadium amid roster changes.

Roster changes are in play …

The Dallas Cowboys have won games this season with both a dominating offense and a smothering defense . And there's a different approach offensively this season than in years past. ... and there are changes coming.

On Friday, coach Mike McCarthy said James Washington is “ready to go,'' so it the veteran receiver, coming off injury and in his 21-day window, will make his Cowboys debut on Sunday against the visiting Houston Texans.

That's offense.

Meanwhile, on Friday, owner Jerry Jones (on @1053thefan ) said of new cornerback starter Kelvin Joseph, "It's time for him to become a man. Accept a higher level of responsibility. He’s got more people depending on him. It’s time for some of the side stuff to ease its way out of his life."

That's defense.

As Washington comes aboard (with corner Anthony Brown moving to IR), it will be as part of a multi-faceted offense. For instance: For the first time in running back Ezekiel Elliott's seven-year career, he's now part of a bonafide rushing tandem, alongside Tony Pollard.

“I think we all have the same goal: Go out there and win football games,” Elliott said. “However we have to do that, that’s what matters.”

And it's working.

The Cowboys rushed for a season-high 220 yards against the Colts in Sunday night's 54-19 win. Now, they enter a game against the Houston Texans, who own the league's worst run defense.

“I am very lucky to have these two cats,” running backs coach Skip Peete said. “They both understand that they both have qualities. One guy is truly a hammer, hammer, hammer, hammer. Tony’s more of a slasher.”

The Dallas offense will work even better when the practicing Tyron Smith returns to the field, which could happen next week at Jacksonville.

For Houston, the return to this year's original starting quarterback, Davis Mills , after a two-week failed experiment with Kyle Allen in his place.

Mills led the league with 11 interceptions at the time he was benched. Allen committed five turnovers in his two starts, which didn't help Houston's cause. Cornerback Anthony Brown is out for the year, but Dallas' playmaking D can still be counted on to give Houston fits ... especially if Joseph fits in well as Brown's replacement.

WHAT: Houston Texans (1-10-1) at Dallas Cowboys (9-3)

WHERE: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas (80,000)

WHEN: Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, 12 p.m. CT

TELEVISION: FOX / FuboTV ( try it free )

RADIO: KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan

Betting via SI SportsBook

Tickets via SI Tickets

SPREAD: Houston Texans +17.5 (-110), Dallas Cowboys -17.5 (-110)

TOTAL: 43.5 (o -118, u +100)

MONEYLINE: Texans +1000, Cowboys -2000

Make sure to follow along with in-game updates as they happen with Cowboys Country .

