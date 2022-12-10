The 49ers (9-4) face the Seahawks (7-6) in Week 15 with the chance to clinch the NFC West title on Thursday Night Football. The 49ers own a six-game win streak, while the Seahawks have lost three of the last four. Seattle is 3-3 at home this year, while the Niners are 3-3 on the road. San Francisco is 4-0 within the division, while the Seahawks are 3-1 with the only loss coming at San Francisco in Week 2.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 13 HOURS AGO