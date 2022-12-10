ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

Related
Athlon Sports

Packers Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Tuesday

The Green Bay Packers released wide receiver and punt returner Dede Westbrook on Tuesday.  The Packers signed Westbrook to the team's 16-player practice squad on Nov. 15, hours after releasing its 2021 third-round pick Amari Rodgers. Westbrook is a sixth-year player out of Oklahoma. The ...
GREEN BAY, WI
Albany Herald

Tom Brady, Joe Burrow meet for first time as Bucs host Bengals

Joe Burrow aims to propel the Cincinnati Bengals to their sixth straight victory on Sunday when they visit Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The game itself between the Bengals (9-4) and Buccaneers (6-7) -- and not the first overall meeting between the high-profile quarterbacks -- was the focus for Burrow on Wednesday.
CINCINNATI, OH
Albany Herald

QB Desmond Ridder makes debut as Falcons face rival Saints

It has been 14 weeks since the Atlanta Falcons and the visiting New Orleans Saints met in the season opener. The rebuilt Falcons were the better team for much of the game, but the Saints outscored them 17-3 in the fourth quarter to win 27-26 in Dennis Allen's debut as head coach.
ATLANTA, GA
Albany Herald

Giants, Commanders clash in crucial divisional rematch

The Washington Commanders will face the New York Giants for the second time in as many weeks when the teams meet in a contest filled with playoff implications on Sunday night in Landover, Md. The Commanders and the host Giants played to a 20-20 tie on Dec. 4 before the...
LANDOVER, MD
Albany Herald

Texans may use two QBs to keep Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes off field

It's long been an article of faith in the NFL that if you have two quarterbacks, you have none. For at least one week, the Houston Texans successfully challenged that notion and nearly upset the Dallas Cowboys. It appears they're willing to flout convention again on Sunday when they host the AFC West-leading Kansas City Chiefs.
HOUSTON, TX
Albany Herald

49ers-Seahawks ‘Thursday Night Football’ Week 15 Odds and Betting Preview

The 49ers (9-4) face the Seahawks (7-6) in Week 15 with the chance to clinch the NFC West title on Thursday Night Football. The 49ers own a six-game win streak, while the Seahawks have lost three of the last four. Seattle is 3-3 at home this year, while the Niners are 3-3 on the road. San Francisco is 4-0 within the division, while the Seahawks are 3-1 with the only loss coming at San Francisco in Week 2.
SEATTLE, WA
Albany Herald

Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt declares for NFL draft

Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt on Wednesday declared for the 2023 NFL Draft and opted out of the Volunteers' bowl game. Hyatt captured the Biletnikoff Award last week, given to the top receiver in the country regardless of position.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Albany Herald

Marcus Mariota to have season-ending knee surgery

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said Wednesday that erstwhile starting quarterback Marcus Mariota will undergo knee surgery next week. Mariota, 29, will be placed on injured reserve, ending his season.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy