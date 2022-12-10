Read full article on original website
Residual delays on Outerbridge Crossing from earlier crash
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Congestion was reported due to a crash that has been cleared on the Outerbridge Crossing, New Jersey bound, early on Wednesday afternoon. Residual delays were causing traffic to back up onto the West Shore Expressway and the Korean War Veterans Memorial Parkway. A disabled vehicle...
Crash causes traffic jam on Victory Boulevard during Wednesday morning rush hour
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A crash backed up traffic on a major street in Castleton Corners during the Wednesday morning rush hour. The crash on Victory Boulevard near Lester Street involved at least two cars. Victory Boulevard was roped off with caution tape for a time during the emergency...
They’ll be watching: MTA wants bus-mounted cameras to ticket NYC drivers for more than just using bus lanes
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Soon, the bus-mounted cameras on the S79 will begin issuing violations to drivers abusing the borough’s bus lanes, but members of MTA leadership said they believe the cameras are capable of doing even more to speed up service. Some of the MTA’s top officials recently...
MTA to add nearly 150 parking spots to Eltingville Transit Center
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If you’re among the hundreds of daily commuters who utilize the Eltingville Transit Center, finding a parking spot is about to get a whole lot easier. On Monday, the MTA announced that this week it will begin work on a $4.3 million project to expand parking capacity at the Eltingville Transit Center, increasing the total number of spots roughly 34%, from 437 to 586.
Brooklyn warehouse fire sends smoke pluming into sky near Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A three-alarm fire in Brooklyn sent a long streak of smoke in the air Tuesday morning that was visible from Staten Island. The blaze, located at a string of warehouses at 700 Columbia St. in Red Hook, reportedly drew a significant FDNY response that included marine operations. The warehouses are situated just across the water from St. George.
Staten Island’s last remaining Bed Bath & Beyond to close for good
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Shoppers at the New Springville Bed Bath & Beyond stumbled upon a major storewide sale on Wednesday, Dec. 14, with all goods and products slashed by 20% to 30%. But the clearance event had nothing to do with holiday promotions or a blockbuster end-of-year deal. The borough’s last remaining branch of the home goods chain is officially closing its doors for good.
Red Lobster closes its last location in this N.J. county
Seafood restaurant chain Red Lobster closed one of its New Jersey restaurants. Red Lobster of Oakhurst located at 2200 Route 35 has shuttered its last Monmouth County location. “Thank you for calling Red Lobster. This location is closed. We would like to thank our guests for their loyalty over the...
NYC DOB investigating Ocean Breeze properties bought out after Sandy after residents air concerns
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The city Department of Buildings (DOB) has opened an investigation into a string of Ocean Breeze properties that were previously bought out after Hurricane Sandy ravaged the area. The lots, located in the vicinity of Slater Boulevard and Quincy Avenue, were observed by the Advance/SILive.com...
Where will it snow in New York? Here’s what 3 weather maps say.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Winter weather that tore through the central United States will bring heavy snow to parts of New York in the coming days, but the worst of the system is expected to miss Staten Island. Frank Pereira, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, told the...
Staten Island firefighter with ALS to receive mortgage-free home from Tunnel to Towers Foundation
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Greg “Mickey” Hansen wasn’t even a firefighter when he ran up lower Manhattan’s West Side on Sept. 11, 2001, just after the planes hit the World Trade Center, searching for his sister, assisting others and witnessing the horrors that took the lives of nearly 3,000 people — including 343 FDNY members.
Staten Island cameras issue less than 1% of NYC’s bus lane tickets, but that’s about to change
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Like it or not, automated enforcement cameras have become a part of everyday life in New York City. Each day, thousands of speed, red light and bus lane cameras issue violations to drivers breaking the law, whether they’re exceeding the speed limit, running a red light or blocking a bus lane during designated hours.
National Guard airman dies snowboarding at American Dream mall’s Big Snow slope
A man who has served with the Air National Guard since 2020 died from injuries he suffered last week while snowboarding at the American Dream mall’s Big Snow indoor slope last week, his family told Newsday. Airman First Class Peter R. Mathews, of the Maryland Air National Guard, was...
5-year-old was born with half a heart, but won’t have ‘half a life’ | Staten Islanders of 2022
Editor’s Note: In the news business, every year has its standout stories, newsmakers, villains and heroes. But in the Staten Island news business, the Advance/SILive.com also has the unique privilege of telling the stories of our neighbors – everyday people doing extraordinary and inspiring things. In honor of...
This Monmouth County neighborhood delivers one of the best Christmas light drive-throughs in New Jersey
FREEHOLD, NJ – If you’re looking for a great Christmas light drive-through that won’t cost you anything, this Freehold Township neighborhood needs to be on your list. Dozens of large homes are fully decorated in this neighborhood, attracting visitors from miles around. You don’t need to wait in line to see them either. The light show might even have you saying, “Let’s go to Brandon.” The neighborhood of Brandon Boulevard and Aimee Drive is a Christmas wonderland. House after house is brightly lit up with thousands of Christmas lights and displays. Aimee Drive is in the southern section of Freehold, The post This Monmouth County neighborhood delivers one of the best Christmas light drive-throughs in New Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
Red Lobster Shutters After 45 Years On Jersey Shore
Red Lobster closed its last Monmouth County restaurant after more than 45 years of business. The eatery was located at 2200 Route 35 in Oakhurst. “Thank you for calling Red Lobster. This location is closed. We would like to thank our guests for their loyalty over the years and look forward to serving you at a different location,” the restaurant’s voicemail says.
NYPD holds active shooter drill at Staten Island University Hospital
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD held an active shooter drill at Staten Island University Hospital in Ocean Breeze on Monday night. Over 50 members of the NYPD’s Counterterrorism unit, Emergency Services unit and officers from the 122nd Precinct participated in the drill, crowding into a closed-off area of the hospital campus. Officers were expected to face several active shooter scenarios featuring volunteer actors from the hospital’s staff.
‘If they die, and time erases their memory, they die twice’: First Staten Islander killed in WW II honored
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Woodrow resident Ira Duane Hudson -- a fireman’s mate, 3rd Class in the U.S. Navy who served aboard the U.S.S. West Virginia -- was among the 2,403 souls who perished in the Dec. 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor. He was the first Staten Islander to die in World War II, according to the Island of Heroes Project.
Left out in the cold: Manhattan Bridge homeless encampment swept again as unhoused New Yorkers struggles with temperature drop
The New York City streets are tough during the frigid months as winter settles in. For some homeless New Yorkers, the streets got even tougher Tuesday. As harsh as the world is living on the streets during the frigid months, homeless New Yorkers told amNewYork Metro Tuesday that the City makes life even harder.
Person Struck, Killed By Metro-North Train In Hudson Valley
A person was killed after being struck by a Metro-North train in the Hudson Valley.The incident took place in Orange County are 9 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Fowler Street grade crossing in the city of Port Jervis. According to the MTA, the person was struck by the train and killed.The perso…
N.J. driver killed in Garden State Parkway crash tried to drive across highway, police say
A fatal crash on the Garden State Parkway in Monmouth County, N.J. Saturday morning occurred when an 88-year-old woman tried to drive from the right shoulder across three lanes of the highway and was struck by an SUV, the New Jersey State Police reported Sunday. Joan Butler of West Orange...
