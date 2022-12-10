ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

MTA to add nearly 150 parking spots to Eltingville Transit Center

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If you’re among the hundreds of daily commuters who utilize the Eltingville Transit Center, finding a parking spot is about to get a whole lot easier. On Monday, the MTA announced that this week it will begin work on a $4.3 million project to expand parking capacity at the Eltingville Transit Center, increasing the total number of spots roughly 34%, from 437 to 586.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Brooklyn warehouse fire sends smoke pluming into sky near Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A three-alarm fire in Brooklyn sent a long streak of smoke in the air Tuesday morning that was visible from Staten Island. The blaze, located at a string of warehouses at 700 Columbia St. in Red Hook, reportedly drew a significant FDNY response that included marine operations. The warehouses are situated just across the water from St. George.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island’s last remaining Bed Bath & Beyond to close for good

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Shoppers at the New Springville Bed Bath & Beyond stumbled upon a major storewide sale on Wednesday, Dec. 14, with all goods and products slashed by 20% to 30%. But the clearance event had nothing to do with holiday promotions or a blockbuster end-of-year deal. The borough’s last remaining branch of the home goods chain is officially closing its doors for good.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
NJ.com

Red Lobster closes its last location in this N.J. county

Seafood restaurant chain Red Lobster closed one of its New Jersey restaurants. Red Lobster of Oakhurst located at 2200 Route 35 has shuttered its last Monmouth County location. “Thank you for calling Red Lobster. This location is closed. We would like to thank our guests for their loyalty over the...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island cameras issue less than 1% of NYC’s bus lane tickets, but that’s about to change

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Like it or not, automated enforcement cameras have become a part of everyday life in New York City. Each day, thousands of speed, red light and bus lane cameras issue violations to drivers breaking the law, whether they’re exceeding the speed limit, running a red light or blocking a bus lane during designated hours.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Shore News Network

This Monmouth County neighborhood delivers one of the best Christmas light drive-throughs in New Jersey

FREEHOLD, NJ – If you’re looking for a great Christmas light drive-through that won’t cost you anything, this Freehold Township neighborhood needs to be on your list. Dozens of large homes are fully decorated in this neighborhood, attracting visitors from miles around. You don’t need to wait in line to see them either. The light show might even have you saying, “Let’s go to Brandon.” The neighborhood of Brandon Boulevard and Aimee Drive is a Christmas wonderland. House after house is brightly lit up with thousands of Christmas lights and displays. Aimee Drive is in the southern section of Freehold, The post This Monmouth County neighborhood delivers one of the best Christmas light drive-throughs in New Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Red Lobster Shutters After 45 Years On Jersey Shore

Red Lobster closed its last Monmouth County restaurant after more than 45 years of business. The eatery was located at 2200 Route 35 in Oakhurst. “Thank you for calling Red Lobster. This location is closed. We would like to thank our guests for their loyalty over the years and look forward to serving you at a different location,” the restaurant’s voicemail says.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD holds active shooter drill at Staten Island University Hospital

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD held an active shooter drill at Staten Island University Hospital in Ocean Breeze on Monday night. Over 50 members of the NYPD’s Counterterrorism unit, Emergency Services unit and officers from the 122nd Precinct participated in the drill, crowding into a closed-off area of the hospital campus. Officers were expected to face several active shooter scenarios featuring volunteer actors from the hospital’s staff.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

‘If they die, and time erases their memory, they die twice’: First Staten Islander killed in WW II honored

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Woodrow resident Ira Duane Hudson -- a fireman’s mate, 3rd Class in the U.S. Navy who served aboard the U.S.S. West Virginia -- was among the 2,403 souls who perished in the Dec. 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor. He was the first Staten Islander to die in World War II, according to the Island of Heroes Project.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Left out in the cold: Manhattan Bridge homeless encampment swept again as unhoused New Yorkers struggles with temperature drop

The New York City streets are tough during the frigid months as winter settles in. For some homeless New Yorkers, the streets got even tougher Tuesday. As harsh as the world is living on the streets during the frigid months, homeless New Yorkers told amNewYork Metro Tuesday that the City makes life even harder.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
67K+
Followers
43K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy