Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Trailer Released
The Spider-Verse is unleashed in the official trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse swings into theaters on June 2, 2023, and reunites Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) with Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), as they embark on another adventure to save the Spider-Verse. Fan-favorite Spider heroes like Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac) and Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya) are also set to star, as they team up against the villainous Spot. Oh, and did we mention there's already a third movie scheduled in the Spider-Verse franchise – Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse?
New PS5 Console Reveal Teased by PlayStation Insider
A notable PlayStation insider has teased that Sony should "soon" reveal a new model of its PlayStation 5 console. Earlier this year, we first started to hear reports and rumors associated with a new version of the PS5 that would feature a detachable disc drive. And while Sony itself has yet to confirm that a new PS5 model of any sort will be releasing in the coming year, it sounds like this silence from the manufacturer might not last much longer.
PS5 Rumor Claims PS3 Game Series Making Unexpected Return
According to a new rumor, a PS3 series could soon make an unexpected return via PS5. The PlayStation 3 was a weird era for Sony. It's worst-selling home console to date, Sony fumbled the rollout of the PS3 so badly it never fully ecovered. It did end up outselling the Xbox 360 -- Xbox's best-selling Xbox console to date -- but only at the very end and only marginally, unlike other generations. Despite this, several great modern PlayStation franchises got their start during the generation. It was also a generation where PlayStation was still far more experimental and making games that aren't just high-quality, narrative-driven third-person action games. For example, in the PS3 era PlayStation released PlayStation All-Stars: Battle Royale. Fast-forward, and skipping a generation, PlayStation is interested in bringing the series back, or at least that's the claim of a new rumor.
GTA Online's Los Santos Drug Wars Update Story Details and New Content Revealed
Rockstar Games has revealed more concrete details about GTA Online's upcoming Los Santos Drug Wars update. GTA Online is about to enter its 10th year on the market in 2023, showing its immense strength and success as a live-service game. There hasn't been a new Grand Theft Auto game since 2013 and it looks like we're still a few years away from the next one, but GTA Online is attempting to fill the void with regular updates that continue to expand the world with new story, missions, and hijinks to partake in. The latest update seems to really lean into the chaos that is GTA Online.
Call of Duty Delays Release of Major Warzone 2 Feature at Last Minute
Call of Duty is delaying the release of a major and long-requested Call of Duty: Warzone 2 feature. Call of Duty is one of the biggest franchises out there, largely because you can count on a new game every single fall. For well over a decade, Activision was able to satisfy customers at launch and keep the cycle going with minimal issues. However, as game development has gotten more complicated, things have begun to go awry. This has resulted in developers getting pulled off of titles, features like the campaign getting scrapped for Black Ops 4, and much more. Although Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was released earlier this year with all of its most important features in tact, it still had a lot of issues including bugs and other smaller things missing at launch.
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon Season 4 Trailer Hypes Next Arc
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls In a Dungeon? has been getting ready to come back for the second half of Season 4 next year, and the anime is hyping up what fans can expect to see in the brutal next arc with a cool new trailer! When the first half of the fourth season wrapped up its run earlier this Summer, fans were surprised to find out that the second cour of the season wouldn't be coming immediately after (or after a seasonal break). Instead it will be hitting our screens as part of the Winter 2023 anime schedule.
Netflix Cancels Fan-Favorite Show After 2 Seasons
Fan favorite series Warrior Nun has been cancelled by Netflix after just two seasons. On Tuesday, series showrunner Simon Barry took to social media to confirm that the streamer had opted not to renew the series, which had just released its second season on November 10th. In his announcement, Barry wrote of his appreciation for the fans of the series who had been campaigning for the last several weeks in hopes of seeing the show renewed and wrote that it was a privilege to be part of the series.
Mortal Kombat 12 Roster Teased
The roster of the next Mortal Kombat game -- tentatively dubbed Mortal Kombat 12 -- has been teased by series creator and director, Ed Boon. There's nothing definitive at the moment, but Boon has seemingly confirmed a few characters that will be in the next game, confirmed a few characters that are up in the air, and confirmed a few characters that will not be in the next installment in the series. All of the information specifically comes the way of Ed Boon's Twitter page, where he's been answering various questions from fans, including many about the next, but unannounced installment in the Mortal Kombat series.
Cyberpunk 2077 Removing Feature This Week
CD Projekt Red is removing a feature from Cyberpunk 2077 this week across all versions of the game, which is to say this impacts all players of the RPG across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Thankfully, the feature in question is not essential to the experience nor does its removal hinder the game itself in any way, however, it's a quality-of-life feature some players, especially those who worry about losing their saves, will miss.
One Piece Odyssey is Off to a Promising Start for Anime Fans
One Piece Odyssey is off to quite the promising start for fans of Eiichiro Oda's original manga and the anime that has been sparked from it as a result. Being an anime fan who also loves video games can be quite tough as many anime projects turned games have faltered in some way or another. There sometimes will be a hidden gem released here or there, but One Piece in particular has had a rough road thus far. While there have been a few standouts such as the Pirate Warriors series, single player adventures have really had trouble blending the series' fun with the gameplay itself.
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Concept Art Reveals Surprising New Characters
Fans are getting a closer look at some of the new characters debuting in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse dropped its official trailer on Tuesday, bringing back the likes of Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy. The Spider-Verse has come calling again, and we already know The Spot will be the villain of Across the Spider-Verse and Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. But the highlight of the Spider-Verse is all of the different Spider heroes that can appear, and the creators behind Across the Spider-Verse have provided some new looks at key characters.
Spider-Man Director Confirms Villain for Next Two Films Spider-Verse Films
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is going to take fans on a journey across different realities of Spider-Man characters (and animation styles) – but for what purpose? The first film, Into the Spider-Verse had a clear villain in Kingpin, whose machinations opened up a hole in the multiverse that brought various Spider-Characters to the reality of Miles Morales (Shameik Moore). However, every teaser trailer, photo and interview for Across the Spider-Verse has been largely unclear about what threat brings Gwen Stacy back to Miles and sets off multiversal journey.
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special: James Gunn Reveals Surprising Moment That Was Entirely CGI
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has been on Disney+ for a few weeks now, giving fans some festive cheer courtesy of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Marvel Studios Special Presentation featured no shortage of unexpected and surprising moments, between a cameo from Kevin Bacon and some significant character beats with the Guardians. As new tweets from writer-director James Gunn reveals, one of the most heartfelt moments in the special was actually brought to life by CGI — albeit, in an innocuous way. Gunn revealed on social media, the wooden sculptures that Groot (Vin Diesel) gave to the Guardians towards the end of the special were actually CGI, in an effort to match the continuity of the previous scenes that they are referencing.
CMON Acquires Three Franchises from Mythic Games
CMON is currently showcasing its CMON Comics Vol. 2 lineup, which includes fan-favorite franchises like Zombicide, Cthulhu: Death May Die, Twilight Imperium, Android, and more, but three more franchises have also been acquired from Mythic Games. CMON recently announced that they've acquired Super Fantasy Brawl, Enchanters, and Steam Watchers from Mythic Games, and in the press release they also said that they will continue to publish the existing titles while also exploring new avenues for games and other storytelling opportunities in all three worlds.
My Hero Academia Manga Announces Sudden Break Due to Creator's Health
It looks like My Hero Academia is changing its schedule. If you did not know, the series is working through its final act, and creator Kohei Horikoshi still has plenty to do with Izuku before the story wraps. However, it seems the artist has pushed himself too hard, and My Hero Academia has announced it will be on a last-minute break this week because of their health.
Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Joker, Eminem, and Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur
Amidst a quiet week in the world of comics, this week's trends are a mixture of something old, something new, something speculated, and something blue. Old Star Wars speculation favorite, Doctor Aphra, sneaks her way back on the list with a video game appearance. New release variants of Miles from Peach Momoko, Moon Girl/Devil Dinosaur from Dotun Akande, and a Joker Christmas variant from Lee Bermejo all make the list this week. Last week's new hot release from Bad Idea, The First Seven Days, moves from the top spot to #8 this week. New Spidey villain, Hallow's Eve's original first appearance, also retains a spot. Daredevil: Born Again Disney+ speculation makes the list with two entries. And finally, Blue Beetle returns with the final confirmation that the Blue Bettle film WILL release and will not be scrapped. It's an interesting week, so let's get into it!
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Going Free-to-Play for Limited Time
Activision and developer Infinity Ward have announced that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will soon be going free for a limited period of time. With every new Call of Duty game, Activision ends up having "Free Weekend" phases as a way of trying to pull in new players and convince them to purchase the latest installment in the series. Once again, this will prove to be true with Modern Warfare 2 as the title's first free weekend since launch will be taking place this week.
PlayStation Plus Adding 18 New PS4, PS5 Games Soon
PlayStation's PS Plus service will welcome 18 more PS4 and PS5 games to its Extra and Premium tiers of the service soon, PlayStation announced this week. Featuring a number of big franchises like the Yakuza, WWE 2K, and Far Cry series, the games consist of titles that are relatively new as well as some that have been out for several years now with a few of these games offering dedicated PS5 versions, too. All of the games except for one will be available starting December 20th.
Naruto Just Took a Hidden Leaf Bachelor Off the Market
Naruto has been around for ages now, and in that time, some of its top heroes have been taken out of the dating pool. After worming through the Fourth Great Ninja War, fans have watched Team 7 fall in love, and the trio is not alone in their pursuit. Most of the Konoha 11 have fallen in love, and now, one of its toughest fighters is off the market.
Epic Games Store Seemingly Giving Away 15 Free Games
It looks like Epic Games Store is bringing back its end-of-the-year promotion back that it does every year to celebrate Christmas and the holidays. In other words, Epic Games Store users are about to get 15 free games in 15 days. More specifically, it looks like the promotion will begin this Thursday, December 15, and run until December 30, giving out at least one free game each day. And if this year's promotion is as good as previous years, users of the PC digital storefront are going to get several great games. And get them with no strings attached.
