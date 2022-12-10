Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Superman Officially Being Recast, Henry Cavill Not Returning for New Movie
James Gunn and Pater Safran's first major move as the CEOs of Warner Bros. Discovery's new DC Studios will be to recast Superman for a new movie written by Gunn. The Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker confirmed that Henry Cavill, who played the character in the DC Extended Universe movies, will no longer play Big Blue. Cavill's return was teased at the end of Black Adam, which is still in theaters.
Popculture
Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal's Incredible Thriller Is No. 2 on Netflix Right Now
It may be nearly a decade since its release, but Prisoners is finding plenty of love in the year 2022. The Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal-starring thriller recently made its way to Netflix, where is now enjoying newfound success among streamers who have helped push Prisoners to the top of Netflix's streaming charts.
Popculture
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss: More Details on 'Ellen' Star's Final Hours at Hotel Surface
Stephen "tWitch" Boss, the longtime DJ for The Ellen DeGeneres Show, reportedly spent his final hours at a motel less than one mile from his home in Los Angeles. Boss' death has been ruled a suicide by a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He was 40 and is survived by his wife, dancer Allison Holker, and their three children.
Popculture
HBO Max Just Canceled One of Its Best Original Shows Amid Cancellation Bloodbath
HBO Max has canceled Love Life, a rom-com that was one of its earlier original shows and a staple of its scripted programming. The show was an anthology-style series that starred Anna Kendrick in Season 1 and William Jackson Harper in Season 2. According to a report by Variety, it will not be getting a Season 3.
Popculture
Brendan Fraser Says People Have Been Pronouncing His Name Wrong for Years
Brendan Fraser dropped a bombshell on fans in a new interview last week. The actor's last name has long been pronounced like the title of the TV series Frasier, but he now reveals that it is actually supposed to rhyme with the word "razor." He was as surprised as anyone that this mispronunciation has become so widespread in his long career.
Hong Kong Star Louis Koo On Backing New Talent Through One Cool Group, Hollywood Moves & Pushing VFX Boundaries In ‘Warriors Of Future’
EXCLUSIVE: Released in August, Louis Koo’s sci-fi action thriller Warriors Of Future has become not just the highest-grossing local film in Hong Kong ever, but the highest-grossing Asian film ever released in the territory, with a gross of HK$81.7M (US$10.5M). The film also raked in $100m in China over the summer and is currently number four in Netflix’s global ranking of non-English language films after launching worldwide on December 2. It’s an encouraging result for Hong Kong’s film industry, which suffered through some of the most frequent and lengthy cinema shutdowns during the pandemic – the last one only ending this...
‘The final nail in the coffin’: Harry and Meghan fans gear up for new episodes after dramatic Netflix trailer
Harry and Meghan part two drops on Netflix this Thursday (15 December), and fans are preparing themselves for revelations in the three new episodes.Critics have said that part one of the documentary, which came out last Thursday (8 December), fell short of revealing any of the institution-shattering information that viewers were anticipating.In a new trailer for part two of the Netflix series, however, Prince Harry can be seen taking aim at his brother Prince William.The teaser contains a clip of Harry saying: “They were happy to lie to protect my brother. They were never willing to tell the truth...
Popculture
Michael Strahan 'Just Can't Believe' Death of Dear Friend Stephen 'tWitch' Boss
Hollywood was rocked on Wednesday when it was reported that Stephen 'tWitch' Boss died by suicide. Many of Boss' friends and loved ones have since taken to social media to celebrate his legacy. One of his friends, Michael Strahan, shared an incredibly touching tribute to the late So You Think You Can Dance alum via Instagram.
Popculture
Prince Harry Says Royal Family Is Willing to 'Lie to Protect' Prince William
If you thought that the first three episodes of Harry & Meghan were juicy, get ready for the next batch. On Monday, a new trailer dropped for the second half of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries. The trailer contains an interesting tidbit from Harry, who says that the royal family is willing to "lie to protect" the current heir to the throne, his older brother, Prince William.
Popculture
Emily Blunt Clarifies Tom Cruise's Comment After 'Ludicrous' Reaction
Emily Blunt is clarifying a story she told about an on-set interaction with Tom Cruise after the "ludicrous" reaction it garnered from the public. The English actress, 39, opened up about filming alongside Cruise, 60, for the 2014 film Edge of Tomorrow during the most recent episode of the Smartless podcast, revealing that the action star had a memorable reaction to her breaking down in tears on set.
Warner Bros. Discovery boosts restructuring-cost estimate
Warner Bros. Discovery has increased its estimate on what restructuring costs will be concerning the company's merger.
Popculture
Henry Cavill Speaks out on 'Superman' Reboot: 'Sad News'
Henry Cavill is officially hanging up his cape. On Wednesday, it was reported that he will no longer be portraying Superman as previously thought. In response to the news, Cavill issued a statement to his fans on social media. Although, James Gunn and Peter Safran, the co-heads of DC Studios, did tease that this may not be the last you've seen of Cavill in the DC Universe.
Popculture
'Harry & Meghan' Volume 2 Trailer Released: 'There Was a War Against Meghan'
Volume 2 of Harry & Meghan is coming, and fans can't wait to see the climax of what led to Megxit. "There was a kind of war against Meghan, and I've certainly seen evidence that there was a negative briefing from the Palace," a woman says in a voiceover in the 1-minute trailer for what's to come in the final three parts of the Netflix docuseries. Debuting on Dec. 15, the final three parts will chronicle the media scrutiny Meghan Markle was under, outlining how race contributed, the Palace's lack of response, and seemingly the Palace even being part of the problem. All of this culminated in Prince Harry's decision to lead him and his wife to relinquish their royal responsibilities and flee the only system he's known.
Popculture
'White Lotus' Cast Members Seemingly Reveal Relationship on Instagram
The White Lotus fans have linked co-stars Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall after spotting flirty Instagram messages between the two. Fahy, 32, played Daphne Sullivan, the wife of Theo James' Cameron Sullivan, on The White Lotus Season 2. Woodall, 26, starred as Jack, the nephew of Tom Hollander's Quentin. Back...
Popculture
Reese Witherspoon Reacts to 'Legally Blonde Scene in 'Wednesday'
Reese Witherspoon appreciates Netflix's Wednesday's nod to her cult classic, Legally Blonde. In episode seven of the Jenna Ortega-led series, Wednesday goes on a date with Tyler Galpin. When they get to their destination, Tyler asks Wednesday her thoughts on scary movies. "Prepare to be horrified," he teases, as he presses play on the projector and Hoku's "Perfect Day" plays. Wednesday is not a fan. "That was torture. Thank you," Wednesday quips after the movie ends. Witherspoon, who starred as the beloved Elle Woods, caught wind and shared her thoughts in a TikTok video.
Popculture
Fox Renews Family-Friendly Hit Show for Season 4
Lego Masters is coming back for a fourth season. The fourth season will air during the 2023-24 season. The holiday-themed Lego Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular will air in a three-part special on Dec. 19, and a second celebrity installment will also air in Dec. 2023. For the overall show, Will Arnett returns to host and executive producer of the series. The renewal marks the first programming decision made by Allison Wallach, recently appointed President of Unscripted Programming at Fox Entertainment, per Deadline.
Popculture
Bill Hader Secretly Dated a Major Comedian Earlier This Year
Barry star Bill Hader reportedly dated another comedian, Ali Wong, earlier this year. The two saw each other after Hader ended his relationship with Anna Kendrick over the summer. Wong and her husband, Justin Hakuta, announced their divorce in April. Hader, 44, and Wong, 40, started dating "at least two...
Popculture
Jerry Bruckheimer Discusses Johnny Depp's Possible Return to 'Pirates of the Caribbean'
Captain Jack Sparrow's days on the high seas may not be over just yet. More than five years after he last stepped into his Pirates of the Caribbean role, Johnny Depp may be poised to return as Captain Jack Sparrow in a future franchise film, at least according to producer Jerry Bruckheimer, who recently addressed those ongoing rumors and speculation about Depp's return as Jack Sparrow.
Popculture
Joss Whedon's HBO Show Canceled
The Nevers has been canceled after only one season. The first half of the drama's debut season was pulled from HBO Max Monday, alongside Westworld and Love Life. It's unclear where the second half of Season 1 will be released, but it probably will not be through HBO. The Nevers was created by Joss Whedon, who left the show in November 2020 and was not mentioned in marketing due to the allegations of workplace harassment against him from other projects.
Popculture
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, 'Ellen' DJ, Reportedly Dead at 40
Stephen "tWitch" Boss, the DJ best known for his years on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, has reportedly died at the age of 40. Law enforcement sources told reporters from TMZ that Boss had been found dead in a hotel in Los Angeles, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Fans everywhere are mourning the iconic DJ and dancer.
Comments / 0