READING - Add the former Rite Aid Pharmacy building off of Haven Street to the list of potential sites being eyed for a new senior/community center. Towards the end of an hours-long gathering in Town Hall last night, the Select Board empowered Town Manager Fidel Maltez to prepare a new request for proposals (RFP) seeking offers from landlords willing to sell properties that might be suitable replacements for the existing Pleasant Street Center.

READING, MA ・ 12 HOURS AGO