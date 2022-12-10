Read full article on original website
Related
homenewshere.com
Select Board to consider old Rite Aid Select Board to consider old Rite Aid building for new senior center building for new senior center
READING - Add the former Rite Aid Pharmacy building off of Haven Street to the list of potential sites being eyed for a new senior/community center. Towards the end of an hours-long gathering in Town Hall last night, the Select Board empowered Town Manager Fidel Maltez to prepare a new request for proposals (RFP) seeking offers from landlords willing to sell properties that might be suitable replacements for the existing Pleasant Street Center.
homenewshere.com
Reading boys hockey team has depth to call upon
READING — The Reading High boys hockey team welcomes back a core group of returning players in what should be another competitive season for the Rockets. The Rockets are returning nine seniors from last year’s 11-10-2 team and will have plenty of veteran experience to turn to. Reading...
Comments / 0