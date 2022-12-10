ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonathan Allen vs. Montez Sweat: Who's Commanders Best?

By Nathaniel Marrero
 4 days ago

Montez Sweat ranks third in sacks and first in quarterback hits for the Washington Commanders. But Jonathan Allen has forced multiple turnovers.

With Chase Young yet to play this season while he recovers from a torn ACL, the Washington Commanders’ defense needed someone to step up in his absence.

For Pro Football Focus, that player has been Motez Sweat. PFF grades Sweat as Washington’s highest-rated defender with an 87.3 player grade and an 81.3 in run defense. Kam Curl isn’t too far behind Sweat with an overall grade of 85 and an 85.3 in run defense.

Jonathan Allen is the other Washington defender with a grade above 80. His player grade is 81.7 and has a pass-rush grade of 86.4.

Through 13 games, Sweat has seven sacks, which ranks third on Washington behind Daron Payne, who has eight-and-a-half, and Allen who has seven-and-a-half.

Sweat has two games with multiple sacks, two against the Tennessee Titans on Oct. 9 and two against the Houston Texans on Nov. 20. Sweat has already surpassed his sack total from 2021. His career-high came in 2020 when he had nine sacks.

Sweat leads the Commanders in quarterback hits with 24, which is already a career best. He’s third in tackles for loss behind Allen and Payne, who each have 15.

Sweat and the Commanders are currently the eighth seed in the NFC but will have a chance to control their destiny after the bye week. Washington hosts the New York Giants on Dec. 18 at 8:20 p.m.

