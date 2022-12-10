Read full article on original website
Related
Police investigating fatal Herkimer County head-on crash
Police are currently investigating a fatal head-on car accident that happened on State Route 5 in Schuyler on Tuesday. The crash took place around 6:51 p.m.
Truck fire closes I-81 north in downtown Syracuse (photos)
Update: All lanes re-opened at 3:55 p.m. Monday. Syracuse, N.Y. — A tractor-trailer fire on Interstate 81 in downtown Syracuse closed down the northbound lanes of the elevated highway this morning. The highway was closed at 8 a.m. near the Adams Street exit, according to an alert from the...
WKTV
Fire destroys DPW building in Camden; most equipment lost
CAMDEN, N.Y. – A fire broke out at the Camden Department of Public Works building on 3rd Street Tuesday morning. The building was quickly engulfed by flames and black smoke could be seen for miles. Several departments were called to the scene just before 9:30 a.m., including Camden, Florence,...
Phase One Of Former ‘Old City Hall’ Building Construction Approved By Oswego Common Council
OSWEGO – The brick building that once housed the wildly popular ‘Old City Hall’ restaurant and bar will soon have a new look; the Oswego Common Council passing a resolution for the use of city property by new owner Ed Alberts to construct an expanded outdoor seating area – the measure passing unanimously during their bi-monthly Common Council meeting, Monday, Dec. 12.
Two arrested following thefts in Capital Region, Delaware Co.
On December 12th, two New York residents were arrested following an investigation into a string of shoplifting complaints throughout the Capital Region and Delaware County.
WKTV
Chief: Fire at Utica home appears to have started in walls
UTICA, N.Y. – Firefighters were called to a house on Laurel Place in Utica Tuesday morning after smoke was reportedly coming from the first floor. The crews arrived around 7 a.m. to find a frozen fire hydrant, which was reported to the Mohawk Valley Water Authority. Fire Chief Scott...
newyorkalmanack.com
Man’s Body Located After His ATV Found Rolled Over Into Stream
Ingersoll’s ATV (all terrain vehicle) was found rolled over in Little Woodhull Creek in the town of Forestport, Oneida County, but could not be located. New York State Police led the search efforts with an underwater recovery team and drone operators. DEC Forest Ranger Lieutenant Hoag and Rangers Murphy and Piersma responded with ECOs Noyes and Tabor and the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department.Family friends and volunteers also responded to aid in locating Ingersoll.
adirondackalmanack.com
Missing man found deceased; child freed from car following accident
On Dec. 7, Environmental Conservation Police Officer (ECO) Manns alerted Forest Rangers of an unauthorized vehicle in Shaker Mountain Wild Forest at Pine Lake. Upon investigation, Rangers Geyer and Nally found excavator tracks going around a closed gate at the Pine Lake Boat Launch. Rangers located the operator, a 50-year-old from St. Johnsville, and issued a ticket for operating a motor vehicle on state land.
I-690 backed up in Syracuse after car crash, dispatchers say
Update: 6 p.m.: The center and right lanes have reopened, according to the Department of Transportation. Syracuse, N.Y. — Traffic is backed up on Interstate 690 East in Syracuse after a car crashed on the highway, 911 dispatchers said. The center and right lanes are closed just past the...
wwnytv.com
State: Watertown sent 8 million gallons of sewage, rainwater into Black River last month
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Millions of gallons of sewage have been dumped into the Black River. It wasn’t a leak, an accident, or an emergency. It’s standard operating procedure because of a combination of wet weather and old infrastructure. “A lot of our system is older systems....
North Syracuse battles code enforcement issues
NORTH SYRACUSE — Code enforcement issues are piling up in the village of North Syracuse. Since the resignation of Brian Johnstone in October, the village has been without a codes enforcement officer. His replacement is slated to start in mid-January, according to Mayor Gary Butterfield. At the Dec. 8...
Winter Storm Watch In Effect From Thursday Morning Through Friday Evening, Dec. 15-16
CNY – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning from Thursday morning, Dec. 15 through Friday evening, Dec. 16 for Oswego, Jefferson and Lewis Counties. This includes the cities of Oswego, Watertown and Lowville. * WHAT…Heavy wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations of greater than 9...
No one hurt after truck bursts into flames on I-81 Monday morning
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — All lanes were closed on I-81 after Exit 18 onto Harrison Street and Adams Street in Syracuse after a 53-foot tractor trailer caught on fire at 7:55 a.m. on Monday, December 12. After notice of the fire, Syracuse Firefighters from Engine 8 (South Salina Street) began fire attack with 500 gallons […]
Troopers Say High Speed May Have Contributed to Double Fatal Car Crash
An Upstate New York man and woman are dead following a one-car crash in the Town of Clay in Onondaga County on Friday night, according to the New York State Police. Troopers say a vehicle being operated by 55-year-old Melissa Ann Brown of Penfield, was traveling south at a high rate of speed, when she failed to negotiate a curve in the road and exited the western shoulder of the highway. The vehicle then struck an earth embankment, crossed over Black Creek Road, struck a utility pole, overturned, and came to a rest in the yard at 10183 Black Creek Road, in Onondaga County, according to NYSP.
Another Onondaga County town abandons full-value tax assessment. ‘Enough is enough’
Syracuse, N.Y. – Another town in Onondaga County has given up trying to keep property tax assessments level with current housing prices, despite advice from state officials that full-value assessing is the fairest and most accurate approach. The Salina town board on Monday voted to stop the practice of...
3 hospitalized in Syracuse after head-on crash in Central NY, troopers say
Brutus, N.Y. — Three people were hospitalized Sunday after two vehicles crashed head-on in Brutus, Cayuga County, troopers said. Logan Rodgers, 20, of Weedsport, was driving west on Route 31 near West Brutus Street when he crossed over into the eastbound lane and hit another vehicle, according to a state police news release.
Winter storm alerts issued in Upstate NY for heavy snow, ice, high winds
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A winter storm that caused blizzards and tornadoes as it barreled across the country will arrive in Upstate New York on Thursday, bringing the threat of heavy snow, ice and high winds. The National Weather Service is warning of slippery roads and potential power outages on Thursday...
Winter Storm Watch in effect
According to the National Weather Service, there is a Winter Storm Watch now in effect from Thursday morning through late Friday night.
Report of person burned after fire at Madison County bar
Brookfield, N.Y. — At least one person was reportedly burned Sunday night after a Madison County bar caught fire. Someone called 911 shortly after 6 p.m. to report the fire at Bucks Inn, at 9189 Main St. in Brookfield. There also were reports someone may live in the same building as the bar is located, however officials could not be reached for comment Sunday.
Woman Found in Road Who Later Died Investigated as Homicide
Oneida County's District Attorney says the case of a woman who died after being found lying severely injured on a Chadwicks street, is being investigated as a homicide. "I'm not saying it's a homicide," said DA Scott McNamara. "But it's being investigated as a homicide. What that means is we're treating it as we don't know what caused her death and we're looking into it," he told WIBX's First News with Keeler. McNamara added that there were some "unique things that happened during and then after she was found in the road, that make us look into this case."
Comments / 0