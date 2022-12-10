Read full article on original website
Vikings Sign One of Fastest Players in NFL History. They talked with the man way back in April, decided not to draft him, and then acquired his services on December 14th. That’s Kalon Barnes, the newest member of the Minnesota Vikings, a cornerback signed off the practice squad from the Miami Dolphins.
A few key Vikings played a big role in the loss to the Lions on Sunday, as they missed the game. The Vikings have been one of the most healthy teams in the league so far, a key part of the success and the 10-3 record. Leading up to the...
The Indianapolis Colts didn’t play in Week 14 because of a bye week, adding a wee bit of mystery to the identity of the Week 15 starting quarterback. The Vikings host the Colts this Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium, hoping to rebound from a humbling loss to the whippersnapping Detroit Lions, 34-23. Minnesota still needs just one win or Detroit loss to clinch the NFC North for the first time since 2017.
If the Minnesota Vikings win Super Bowl LVII, they’ll be one of the strangest teams in NFL history to hoist the Lombardi trophy. Watchers of Vikings football since Week 11, the game where the Dallas Cowboys gutted Minnesota at home by 37 points, might find any Super Bowl discussion irrelevant regarding the team. Kevin O’Connell’s squad has recently stopped forcing turnovers on defense, a calling card from Weeks 1 through 10. And accordingly, the Vikings have suffered embarrassing losses to the Cowboys and Lions.
The Arizona Cardinals are as close to mathematical elimination from the postseason as a team can possibly be, but with Kyler Murray out for the remainder of the season, a contingency plan was evidently necessary. And that plan came from the Minnesota Vikings practice squad, as Cardinals general manager Steve...
The late Mississippi State coach may need a rule change to take his place among the game's legends.
Entering Week 14, the Minnesota Vikings offensive line ranked 10th-best in the NFL per Pro Football Focus. Even missing Christian Darrisaw Week 11, the group held relatively firm. But now Chris Kuper’s group will finish the season sans a key reservist commodity. Blake Brandel hit injured reserve on Monday,...
Next to the Buffalo Bulls (+380), the Philadelphia Eagles are sportsbooks’ odds-on favorite (+450) to win Super Bowl LVII. The Eagles hold a 12-1 record through 13 weeks, leading the Minnesota Vikings by two games — plus a tiebreaker — for NFC’s No. 1 seed. And...
He isn’t quite Sheldon Richardson from iterations of Vikings past, but his name is Sheldon, and he plays defensive tackle. That’s right. The Vikings welcomed a different Sheldon to the roster on Wednesday — Sheldon Day, a defender who last played for the Cleveland Browns in 2021.
By all accounts, Ed Donatell was allowed to travel home with the team following the awful loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Although he now commands the worst defense on a yards-per-game average in the NFL, he won’t immediately be fired. There could be an in-house replacement, however.
Everyone saw the graphic that FOX shared on its broadcast of the Minnesota Vikings-Detroit Lions game. The Vikings had given up over 400 yards of offense for the fifth game in a row, a franchise worst. Jared Goff put together one of his best performances of the season. He completed 29/37 passes for three touchdowns and zero picks.
Load the Box is the brainchild of Jordan Hawthorn, Cincinnati native and Minnesota Vikings enthusiast. In 2017, Jordan needed to channel his love and deep knowledge of his favorite team into something that could be shared with Vikings fans around the world. Load the Box has waded through the thick...
The Minnesota Vikings lost their third game of the season in Week 14. Most Vikings fans would’ve agreed to that before the season started, but after the success of the 2022 campaign, the loss was a big disappointment. Like in most games, we learned some things about the Vikings.
Each week, VikingsTerritory monitors, documents, and stores the 2022 Minnesota Vikings odds in this single spot. MVP, Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, Rookie(s) of the Year, Super Bowl, Division, and weekly game odds are tracked. The Vikings (10-3) play the Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1) at...
Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 176 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the Vikings Week 14 loss in Detroit. Particularly, Super Bowl contendership, the team’s defense, and Kirk Cousins are discussed. Email any...
The following scores are “good” through December 13th, 2022. This metric merges quarterback grades and scores from Pro Football Focus, FootballOutsiders’ DVOA, EPA+CPOE, and the traditional Passer Rating. The objective is to rank quarterbacks week-by-week with a progressive rolling tally and set of rankings. The following scores...
My daughter, Paige, (who gave me the Jets tickets last weekend) is a nurse at Hennepin County Medical Center in downtown Minneapolis and she reports a spate of twisted ankles and knee injuries since last Sunday. It appears the number of Vikings fans jumping off the Purple bandwagon has resulted in an epidemic of lower body injuries. (Just kidding, she is on vacation, so we have no actual numbers.) But it’s not far from the truth. The Vikings were handled by the lowly Detroit Lions (who are on the rise) by a score 34-23 rather than racing to a playoffs-clinching victory against their (heretofore) perennial doormats. As a result, the bandwagon itself may be looking for an offramp from those playoffs—which although within reach, don’t look very enticing at the moment.”
So far in 2022, it’s become apparent that the Minnesota Vikings offensive line has made significant strides compared to last season. There’s talent across the front blocking for quarterback Kirk Cousins, and it’s made a sizeable difference in offensive game-planning. Now dealing with an injury to the left tackle spot, the next man up is actually a return to health.
Minnesota Vikings first-year head coach Kevin O’Connell lost for just the third time on Sunday, outclassed by the Detroit Lions 34-23 at Ford Field. The Vikings were curiously 2.5-point underdogs entering Detroit, and oddsmakers proved why “their way” usually reigns supreme. Along the way, O’Connell fired up...
The Minnesota Vikings fell to the upstart Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, losing an entertaining NFC North bout, 34-23. Minnesota didn’t force any turnovers on defense, and based on how the defense is structured, wins are difficult to accrue without takeaways. Before the showdown, Vikings WR4 and...
