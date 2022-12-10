My daughter, Paige, (who gave me the Jets tickets last weekend) is a nurse at Hennepin County Medical Center in downtown Minneapolis and she reports a spate of twisted ankles and knee injuries since last Sunday. It appears the number of Vikings fans jumping off the Purple bandwagon has resulted in an epidemic of lower body injuries. (Just kidding, she is on vacation, so we have no actual numbers.) But it’s not far from the truth. The Vikings were handled by the lowly Detroit Lions (who are on the rise) by a score 34-23 rather than racing to a playoffs-clinching victory against their (heretofore) perennial doormats. As a result, the bandwagon itself may be looking for an offramp from those playoffs—which although within reach, don’t look very enticing at the moment.”

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO