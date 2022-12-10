10 more flu deaths reported in Oklahoma, state health officials say

TULSA, Okla. — Ten more flu deaths have been reported in Oklahoma, according to new data released by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Three people have died due to flu-related illness in Tulsa County so far this flu season, according to state data.

524 people were hospitalized due to the flu, the state department also said.

Seasonal influenza activity remains high across the country.

CDC estimates that, so far this season, there have been at least 13 million illnesses, 120,000 hospitalizations, and 7,300 deaths from flu.

