Mac Jones Reveals Reason For All Those F-Bombs In Patriots-Cardinals
Mac Jones wore his emotions on his sleeve Monday night while at times potentially prompting parents to cover their children’s ears. The Patriots cornerback was seen and heard shouting multiple expletives during the Patriots’ needed 27-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals. He also appeared to wave off offensive play-caller Matt Patricia at one point and, generally, was visibly frustrated for much of New England’s messy victory at State Farm Stadium.
Patriots Wideout Clearly Unhappy With DeVante Parker Injury Handling
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The handling of DeVante Parker’s head injury Monday night prompted a strong response from one of his fellow New England Patriots wide receivers. Parker appeared woozy after a contested first-quarter reception against the Arizona Cardinals, struggling to keep his balance as he reset for the next play. The Patriots tried to hurry to the line to prevent Arizona from challenging the catch, but Nelson Agholor, realizing his teammate was struggling, took a knee and frantically waved at the on-field officials, pleading for them to stop play and allow Parker to be examined.
Mike White Injury: Latest Update On Jets QB After Bills Game
Sunday was a rough day at the office for Mike White and the Jets. On a cold and snowy afternoon in Buffalo, the Bills defense made White’s life miserable by consistently infiltrating the pocket. The AFC East leaders sacked White three times and violently hit him on several occasions, which forced the fifth-year pro to exit the Week 14 contest not once, but twice. White somehow gutted it out and was on the field for New York’s final drive, but his toughness wasn’t enough in Gang Green’s 20-12 loss.
Update Provided On Kyler Murray’s Injury From Patriots-Cardinals
Early indications are Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray’s injury from Arizona’s matchup with the New England Patriots is as serious as it appeared. Shortly after Murray was carted off the field with a non-contact injury, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport revealed the Cardinals are fearing their quarterback may have sustained a “serious knee injury.”
Bills Wide Receiver Gives Curious Flex For ‘Loser’ Cole Beasley
Cole Beasley returned to the Bills on Tuesday, and the formerly retired wide receiver was welcomed back to Buffalo with a bizarre compliment. The 33-year-old announced his retirement from the NFL after a two-game run with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But the veteran receiver signed onto the Bills practice squad and likely will be activated for Saturday’s game against the Miami Dolphins.
Mike Leach Ineligible for College Football Hall of Fame Due to NFF Rule
The late Mississippi State coach may need a rule change to take his place among the game's legends.
Vikings Reinforcements Are on the Way
A few key Vikings played a big role in the loss to the Lions on Sunday, as they missed the game. The Vikings have been one of the most healthy teams in the league so far, a key part of the success and the 10-3 record. Leading up to the...
What Mac Jones Said About Matt Patricia After Patriots’ Win Over Cardinals
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Though the in-game F-bombs suggested otherwise, Mac Jones insisted after Monday night’s victory over the Arizona Cardinals that he is not unhappy with the current state of the Patriots’ offense. Asked after New England’s 27-13 win at State Farm Stadium whether he’s frustrated with...
Colts Reveal Starting QB at Vikings
The Indianapolis Colts didn’t play in Week 14 because of a bye week, adding a wee bit of mystery to the identity of the Week 15 starting quarterback. The Vikings host the Colts this Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium, hoping to rebound from a humbling loss to the whippersnapping Detroit Lions, 34-23. Minnesota still needs just one win or Detroit loss to clinch the NFC North for the first time since 2017.
Shannon Sharpe Goes Off On Tom Brady Apologist Skip Bayless
Tensions flared between Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless during Monday morning’s episode of “Undisputed.”. Bayless, as he does at every turn, went to bat for Tom Brady, whose Tampa Bay Buccaneers were demolished by the Brock Purdy-led San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday. But instead of keeping his arguments to the players on the field, Bayless looped Sharpe into the discussion and took ricochet shots at his co-host. Bayless pointed out Sharpe retired from the NFL at 35, a decade younger than Brady’s current age, and stressed the legendary quarterback is a better player than the former tight end was, even though neither note was relevant to the debate.
Peyton Manning Was All Of Patriots Nation On Mind-Blowing Play
Not everything went as planned for Mac Jones and the New England Patriots during their Week 14 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night. With just four seconds left in the half and on first-and-10, the Patriots pulled off a jaw-dropping blunder which made for a great reaction from Peyton Manning and Eli Manning during ESPN?s ?ManningCast.”
Bucs HC Todd Bowles refuses Tom Brady game plan report
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles has refuted a report that claimed quarterback Tom Brady has been making changes to game plans without informing coaches before contests. "No, we know what's going on in the meeting and we know all the tweaks," Bowles told reporters Monday following Sunday's 35-7...
Josh Allen Has Awkward Exchange With Reporter After Bills’ Win
Josh Allen didn’t take the bait after the Bills labored to a Week 14 win Sunday afternoon. Buffalo managed to earn a season series split with the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium, but it wasn’t thanks to an electrifying performance from Allen and company. The Bills quarterback was sacked three times and only threw for 147 yards, and Buffalo as a team was limited to 232 yards of total offense.
So Long, Odell Beckham Jr.? Cowboys Sign Different Veteran Wideout
The Dallas Cowboys have added to their wide receiver depth chart, but the addition is not the same veteran that many might have believed. T.Y. Hilton on Monday signed with the 10-3 Cowboys, according to the team. Dallas, of note, hosted fellow wideout Odell Beckham Jr. on a visit less...
Matthew Judon Wore Wild Pregame Outfit To Patriots-Cardinals
FOXBORO, Mass. — Matthew Judon made one serious fashion statement before Monday night’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. The New England Patriots pass-rusher arrived at State Farm Stadium wearing perhaps the wildest pregame outfit of the season. We’re not sure how to describe it, so it’s best you just look for yourself.
Detroit Lions could catch massive break vs. New York Jets
Following their 34-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Ford Field, the Detroit Lions are now 6-7 on the season, and quite a few people are starting to talk about the playoffs. In order to make that happen, the Lions will likely have to win each of their remaining four games, and it all starts by going on the road and beating the New York Jets. Speaking of that matchup, the Lions could catch a huge break in that game, as the Jets could end up being without one of their best players.
How Much Money Stefon Diggs + Josh Allen Make in Buffalo Endorsements
How much money do Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen make from endorsements? Whether they represent national or local brands, there is a rigorous vetting process that both go through. Diggs and Allen make sure that they are partnering with brands that align with their values. Here is how much money...
Patriots QB Mac Jones Reacts To DeVante Parker Injury Review
The in-game handling of DeVante Parker’s head injury in the first quarter of the New England Patriots’ win over the Arizona Cardinals is drawing some serious attention. The NFL and NFLPA reportedly are reviewing the incident to make sure protocols were followed as Parker was visibly impaired after making a catch. The wide receiver struggled to line up properly on the next play with teammate Nelson Agholor vehemently imploring the referees to stop the play. Whistles were finally blown after Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury threw a challenge flag.
Patriots Injury Updates: Here’s Latest On 10 Banged-Up Pats
TUCSON, Ariz. — The New England Patriots entered their week of practice at the University of Arizona with a host of high-profile injuries. After the first of three practice sessions at Rob Gronkowski’s alma mater, here’s what we know about 10 of the New England injured players:
49ers QB Brock Purdy (Oblique) Expected to Play Thursday
According to profootballtalk, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is expected to play Thursday against NFC West rival Seattle Seahawks. Purdy suffered an oblique injury in the second quarter of Sunday’s 35-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but managed to play through it. The 22-year-old was thoroughly impressive, completing 16-of-21 passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns, with an additional running score, as the Niners won their sixth straight game.
