ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Jonathan Beagle had 17 points and Albany (N.Y.) beat LIU 76-59 on Wednesday night. Beagle had six rebounds, five assists, and three steals for the Great Danes (4-8). Aaron Reddish scored 15 points and added six rebounds. Gerald Drumgoole Jr. shot 3 for 10 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points, while adding seven rebounds.

ALBANY, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO