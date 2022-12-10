ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Austin Novosad Set for Early Enrollment at Baylor

By Drake Toll
 4 days ago

Why not get a head start? Baylor quarterback commit Austin Novosad plans to enroll early and get his career in Waco started this January. The Dripping Springs product has closed his high school chapter, and his sites are set on McLane Stadium.

"In January, I'm going to play in the All-American Bowl down in San Antonio, and then after that, I think we move in the second week of January," Novosad told Locked On Baylor. "I'll be with the early enrollees at Baylor."

Though starting a true freshman at quarterback is quite rare in college football today, Novosad's presence at Baylor in January will afford him the opportunity to hit the weight room early and compete in the team's Green and Gold scrimmage.

The elite recruit was highly touted last summer, attracting offers from Texas A&M, Notre Dame and Ohio State. After being one of the first Baylor commits for the class of 2024, Novosad opened his recruitment for a time but ultimately chose to stick with the Bears .

Novosad compiled a 27-6 career record at Dripping Springs and tossed for 9,197 yards, 116 touchdowns, and owned a 63 percent completion rate. Maybe more impressive than that, he led his Tigers to one of the greatest runs in postseason history with a trip to the 6A quarterfinals.

The youngster has an impeccable head on his shoulders, and scouts have gawked at his maturity. Joining a Baylor roster that features just one other scholarship quarterback in Blake Shapen, opportunities could quickly abound for Novosad.

