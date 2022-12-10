Ky. troopers recognized for surviving potentially life-threatening situations

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WOWK) – Two Kentucky State Police troopers shot in 2022 were inducted into the International Association of Chiefs of Police’s DuPont Kevlar Survivors’ Club for surviving potentially life-threatening situations.

Pikeville-based trooper Billy Ball and Cynthiana-based trooper Michael Sanguigni were inducted for surviving being shot because they were wearing ballistic vests.

Floyd County Deputy William Petry, Prestonsburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure, Prestonsburg Police Officer Jacob Chaffins, and Floyd County Deputy K-9 Drago (Photos of Petry and Frasure Courtesy: Floyd County Schools; Photo of Chaffins Courtesy: City of Prestonsburg; Photo of K-9 Drago Courtesy Floyd County Sheriff’s Office)

Trooper Ball was involved in a shooting on June 30 , in Allen that killed Floyd County Deputy William Petry, Prestonsburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure, Prestonsburg Police Officer Jacob Chaffins, and Floyd County K-9 Unit Drago . Kentucky State Police said Ball was shot in the right shoulder during the shooting. Ball is a three-year veteran of the Kentucky State Police and is assigned to Post 9 in Pikeville.

“It’s an honor to be recognized and inducted into the DuPont Kevlar Survivors’ Club. I am thankful for the protective ballistic vests that our agency provided to keep me safe,” said Trooper Ball.

Kentucky State Police said Trooper Sanguigni was shot multiple times during a traffic stop. Three gunshots were stopped by his ballistic vest, but a fourth hit his left shoulder. Trooper Sanguigni is a three-year veteran of the Kentucky State Police and is assigned to Post 6 in Dry Ridge.

“It is an honor to receive the DuPont Kevlar Survivors’ Club award. I am extremely thankful for having and wearing a Point Blank ballistic vest, it has allowed me to go home and provide this sincere thanks,” said Trooper Sanguigni.

Gov. Beshear said Kentucky, “is grateful for the service of our law enforcement officers and we are exceptionally thankful that Troopers Ball and Sanguigni survived and are here with us today.”

“Thank you, Troopers Ball and Sanguigni, for not only facing danger but for choosing to continue to serve every Kentuckian while building safer communities,” said Beshear.

To be inducted, the IACP and the club said an officer has to survive a potentially life-threatening situation by wearing body armor. Incidents include firearm assaults, attacks with knives, clubs, chains and other weapons, vehicle crashes, and fires and explosions.

