Rare Jet Black BMW Z8 With Crema Interior Appears On Auction
RM Sotheby's will present this 2002 BMW Z8 for sale as part of its Arizona auction on January 26, 2023, and it's sure to attract numerous bids. For a start, the Z8 is a rare machine of which only 5,702 examples were made. The drop-top homage to the stunning BMW 507 is a fantastic piece of retro design and was even praised by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, who purchased and regularly drove one himself. This one is particularly noteworthy due to its rare specification and low mileage.
Baby Bugatti II Carbon Edition Based On W16 Mistral Revealed
Bugatti and The Little Car Company have teamed up again to produce a limited-edition Bugatti Baby II, exclusively for those who have ordered the W16 Mistral. In celebration of the automaker's 110th birthday, the Baby II was introduced in 2019 as a 75% scale model of the Bugatti Type 35. Now, the Baby II Carbon Edition has been revealed with carbon fiber construction. The composite material is visible on the radiator and grille, the dashboard panel, other interior panels, and the mirror mount. The center of the bespoke black wood steering wheel also features a carbon center, but beyond that, no two Carbon Editions will likely be the same as customers will be able to spec these to match their W16 Mistral hypercars.
Donkervoort F22 Is A 500-HP Five-Cylinder Supercar That Weighs Less Than A Miata
Dutch boutique supercar manufacturer Donkervoort has just taken the wraps off its latest creation, dubbed the F22. Contrary to popular belief, the car is named after Managing Director Denis Donkervoort's daughter, Filippa, who was born on May 22, 2022. Under the long hood lies the same sort of 2.5-liter five-cylinder...
Mercedes-Maybach S 680 Haute Voiture Offers Unique Luxury To 150 Special Owners
Mercedes-Maybach is putting the Haute Voiture concept, unveiled in May 2022, into production. Only 150 units will be made, and the production car was presented to an exclusive crowd in Dubai after a curated fashion show by Atelier Zuhra. The Haute Voiture is based on the Mercedes-Maybach S 680, which...
Bizarrely Short Ford Fiesta Is The Weirdest Car You'll See Today
In 2019, Ford decided to cull the Fiesta as the affordable hatchback was considered too small for American tastes. But for one owner, it clearly wasn't small enough. This automotive anomaly, since posted to Reddit, has attracted the attention of many - and it's not hard to see why. If you'd like to check it out at your leisure, it's visible on Google Maps if you find its parking space near Howard Amon Park in Richland, Washington.
Cartoonified Volkswagen GTI Plays Tricks On Your Eyes
Volkswagen, like Porsche, has a long and storied history with art cars, though this may be one of the wildest yet. German fashion brand HowDeep has created a "cartoon" Volkswagen GTI, more specifically, an MK4. If you ask us, it looks lifted right out of the pages of Initial D. These MK4 GTIs are somewhat unloved in the GTI world due to underwhelming performance from the 1.8-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine.
Ford Increases Production Of F-150 Lightning As Demand For Electric Pickup Trucks Skyrockets
Ford Motor Company has confirmed to media outlets it has added a third F-150 Lightning production shift at its Rouge assembly plant near Detroit, Michigan. A total of 250 new jobs have been created as a result. There's now a total of 750 employees at the factory. The new shift will now enable the automaker to reach a full production capacity of 150,000 EV trucks by next fall.
18,000-Mile Mk4 Toyota Supra Targa Is The Cleanest Stock Supra We've Seen In Years
A rare A80 Toyota Supra turbo with a targa top is heading to auction in the coming year and is bound to make Japanese car fans and collectors weak at the knees. Why you ask? Well, this could be the cleanest, most unmolested Mk4 Supra we've laid eyes on in decades.
Hong Kong Star Louis Koo On Backing New Talent Through One Cool Group, Hollywood Moves & Pushing VFX Boundaries In ‘Warriors Of Future’
EXCLUSIVE: Released in August, Louis Koo’s sci-fi action thriller Warriors Of Future has become not just the highest-grossing local film in Hong Kong ever, but the highest-grossing Asian film ever released in the territory, with a gross of HK$81.7M (US$10.5M). The film also raked in $100m in China over the summer and is currently number four in Netflix’s global ranking of non-English language films after launching worldwide on December 2. It’s an encouraging result for Hong Kong’s film industry, which suffered through some of the most frequent and lengthy cinema shutdowns during the pandemic – the last one only ending this...
Hyundai Elantra N Successor Is Coming And Will Be Gas Powered
According to Hyundai officials, the Elantra N will return for a second generation with a new gas engine, while international markets will lose the feisty i30 N. The latter will be replaced with the upcoming Ioniq 5 N, which is shaping up to be a 600-horsepower hot hatch of note.
torquenews.com
Tesla's Model C: Half The Price of Model 3 & Model Y
Tesla has been working on a model smaller than the Model 3 and Model Y for some time now. Known by mainstream media as Model C or Model 2 (names that most probably will not correspond to the final name chosen by Tesla), this vehicle will fit into segment C (that is, compact) and will apparently have a starting price of $25,000.
Kia EV6 GT Pairs Quick Charging With Quick Acceleration
The 2023 Kia EV6 GT arrives as the brand's quickest electric vehicle to-date with 576 horsepower and a 3.4-second 0-60 mph time. That rapid acceleration will be paired with quick charging because the EV6 GT can go from 10 to 80% battery in just 18 minutes at a 350 kW station. Pricing for the GT model starts at $61,400 and just like the standard EV6, it comes with a pretty great charging deal from Electrify America.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Super Duty Features First-Ever HUD For Safety
At the end of September 2022, the 2023 Ford Super Duty was revealed, showing off the pickup’s refreshed exterior and interior styling for the first time. Since then, the Super Duty has racked up quite a bit of interest, with more than 150,000 customers already placing their orders for the forthcoming pickup. There are plenty of features that make the Super Duty something to be excited about, including an option for an all-new head-up display (HUD). Ford Authority recently had the opportunity to speak with the project’s engineering manager to find out why the feature was introduced to the lineup for the first time in its history.
Nismo Unveils New Tuning Package For The Nissan Z
If you're a Nissan Z owner craving more power, you'll be delighted to know Nismo has announced a new tuning package for the desirable sports car. Nissan's performance arm says the Nismo Sports Resetting Type 2 increases engine outputs by tuning the boost circulation and fettling with the ignition timing. It's not the only benefit of the package. Nismo claims the response has been improved in the low to medium rev range, which provides superior acceleration for automatic gearbox models in sport mode.
GM Assisting Chevy, Buick, GMC, And Cadillac Dealers Install 40,000 Level 2 EV Charging Stations
General Motors, which aims to become an EV-only automaker by 2035, has announced it's working with its dealerships across the country to install upwards of 40,000 Level 2 charging stations across the US and Canada through the expansion of its Dealer Community Charging Program. The program was announced late last...
insideevs.com
Squad Mobility Confirms $6,250 Solar Electric Rounabout Is Coming To US
Electric vehicles that charge themselves with sunlight are now starting to pop up, and the smallest one we’ve seen is this quadricycle created by Squad, a startup founded by two former Ligtyear employees in 2019 and based in Breda, the Netherlands. The Squad Solar City Car isn’t so much a car, but more a four-wheeled scooter with a big solar panel on the roof that is said to provide up to 20 km (12 miles) of free range per day (tested in the Nertherlands), on top of its stated range on one charge of its battery pack of 100 km (62 miles).
torquenews.com
Goodyear Introduces Two New Tires To Its Wrangler Line
Goodyear has two new Wrangler tires heading into 2023 that owners of Trucks and SUVs should take note of. Goodyear has two new Wrangler Tire models just coming to market. The new Wrangler Workhorse HT tire from Goodyear is engineered to deliver dependable all-season traction. Goodyear says that the Wrangler Workhorse HT provides a smooth, confident ride and the strength to go the extra mile through snow, rain, sleet, or shine.
Future Volkswagen Design Will Inherit Something Special From The Porsche 918 Spyder
The Volkswagen Group has announced that its Head of Group Design, Klaus Zyciora, will move on from the company, with Porsche's Head of Design, Michael Mauer, to take his place. Zyciora was responsible for designing numerous VW passenger cars, including the Volkswagen Golf, which he oversaw from its sixth generation...
Ford Says It Has To Be More American To Sell Cars In Europe
Ford is a stereotypically American brand. However, the Blue Oval thinks it isn't "American" enough in Europe. According to a report by Automotive News, the brand's new marketing strategy overseas will focus on being more American. Reportedly, the marketing push comes as Ford uses vehicles like the Mach-E and F-150...
Lucid Company Emails Reveal Desperate Strategy To Avoid Canceled Orders
Electric vehicle automaker Lucid is desperately trying to avoid canceled customer orders in an effort to increase delivery numbers before the end of the year. Retail workers are under immense pressure to reduce cancelations based on emails that were viewed by Business Insider, and a detailed protocol was devised by the company to retain customers.
