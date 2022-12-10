Bugatti and The Little Car Company have teamed up again to produce a limited-edition Bugatti Baby II, exclusively for those who have ordered the W16 Mistral. In celebration of the automaker's 110th birthday, the Baby II was introduced in 2019 as a 75% scale model of the Bugatti Type 35. Now, the Baby II Carbon Edition has been revealed with carbon fiber construction. The composite material is visible on the radiator and grille, the dashboard panel, other interior panels, and the mirror mount. The center of the bespoke black wood steering wheel also features a carbon center, but beyond that, no two Carbon Editions will likely be the same as customers will be able to spec these to match their W16 Mistral hypercars.

2 DAYS AGO