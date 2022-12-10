Read full article on original website
Ocean City Today
SD girls’ basketball team big, athletic, bright
‘There’s a lot of firepower that we’re coming into the gym with this year’ . (Dec. 9, 2022) The Stephen Decatur girls’ basketball team returns nearly all of its starters from last season and the Lady Seahawks are showing their connection on the court. “Our starting five...
Cape Gazette
Competition, business go hand-in-hand for Rehoboth man
Will Harris always knew he wanted to help people reach their full potential, he just wasn’t sure how. A two-sport athlete at an all-boys high school in the Bronx, he started college with aspirations of getting a physical therapy degree. After one semester, he realized it wasn’t what he wanted to do.
Cape Gazette
McFee-Hayden wedding announced
Maureen McFee Hayden and Sean Hayden were united in marriage Oct. 1, 2022, at Memory Lane Ranch & Lodge, Dripping Springs, Texas. Officiating the ceremony was Logan Short, best friend of the bride and Lewes native. The bride is the daughter of Maryann McFee and the late Doug McFee, of...
firststateupdate.com
Serious Accident Closes Old State Road In Townsend
Just before 11:00, Wednesday morning rescue crews responded to Old State Road in the area of Owensby Drive in Townsend for reports of a rollover crash with possible ejection. Arriving crews located one patient and closed the road. This will be an extended closure and investigation. This a developing story.
Bay Journal
Oaks are dying at record rates across Chesapeake region
It’s not your imagination. Those beautiful mature oaks are dying — along the road, in forests, perhaps even in your yard — at an accelerating rate. Reports of mature, seemingly healthy trees suddenly becoming leafless and dropping dead branches are flooding into the offices of local officials and state forestry agencies in Chesapeake Bay drainage states. Forest inventories show the oaks are declining in Pennsylvania, Virginia and Maryland.
WGMD Radio
6 Injured in Crash Near Georgetown
Six people were injured after a 3 vehicle collision on Zoar Road near Georgetown around 5:30 Monday evening. Delaware State Police say a Kia driven by a 34 year old man from Wilmington was eastbound on Wood Branch Road and failed to remain stopped at a stop sign. The Kia pulled onto northbound Zoar Road colliding with a Toyota driven by a 59 year old Georgetown woman and striking a utility pole – and a Cruze driven by a 20 year old Millsboro woman. All three drivers and a passenger in each vehicle were treated for non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Kia was cited for failure to remain stopped and driving while suspended or revoked.
WMDT.com
Sussex Tech to launch new heavy equipment apprenticeship program
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. – A new, unique career opportunity is coming to Sussex Tech in the form of a bulldozer. Sussex Tech Adult Education recently purchased a bulldozer with funds received from the Delaware Apprenticeship Expansion Grant. According to Mike Hague, Industrial Training Coordinator for Sussex Tech Adult Education,...
Cape Gazette
Sussex Tech offers welding and fabrication career education
Sussex Technical High School offers a six-credit welding and fabrication career technical education program. Utilizing the American Welding Society curriculum, the program concentrates on welding fundamentals of safety and health, drawing and welding symbols, thermal cutting, and the four types of arc welding. Arc is a fusion welding process used to join metals.
Cape Gazette
Cape alum earns licensure as Dr. Nicolette Natrin
The Natrin and Cooke families of Milton are happy to announce that Nicolette Natrin, a 2009 Cape Henlopen High School graduate, has earned her doctor of acupuncture and Chinese medicine degree from Pacific College of Health and Science in San Diego, Calif. After six years of graduate studies, Natrin is...
WDEL 1150AM
Dover accident kills one bicyclist, injures a second one
Dover Police are investigating an accident on Tuesday evening, December 13, 2022, on southbound Route 13 that killed a bicyclist, and injured a second. The incident happened at the intersection with Webbs Lane around 6:45 p.m. Dover Police say a 36-year old Dover man was apparently falling off his bicycle...
virginiatraveltips.com
10 Beautiful Delaware Beaches (to Add to Your Bucket List!)
This site uses affiliate links, meaning that if you make a purchase through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Are you searching for the most beautiful Delaware beaches to visit this coming summer? We’ve got you covered!. From the most popular beaches in Delaware (such as Rehoboth...
Cape Gazette
JUST LISTED!! South Rehoboth. 3 Blocks To The Sand & Surf!
Positioned for easy access to all the downtown Rehoboth shops and restaurants, Cape Henlopen State Park, Gordon's Pond state park/beaches, and the Breakwater Junction Bike Trails, this 4 bedroom home is set in a highly desired area in-town South Rehoboth. This delightful beach retreat presents a rare opportunity to park your car and be a few short blocks to the sand and surf! Abundant indoor and outdoor living spaces throughout that include an over-sized screened porch. This Rehoboth Beach home was designed for relaxed living and ultimate enjoyment.
Harbor Freight looking forward to Milford store opening
In September 2022, Harbor Freight announced that it planned to open a new location in the former Peebles building, located at 642 North Dupont Boulevard. At the time, the company could not release finalized plans for the location, but now say that renovations are underway with a plan to open the new store in early summer 2023. “This will be ... Read More
firststateupdate.com
Two Pedestrians Struck Along Route 13 In Dover
Just after 6:15, Tuesday evening rescue crews responded to Route 13 in the area of Webbs Lane for reports of multiple pedestrians struck. First arriving ordered the road closed and confirmed that two patients were injured. One patient has been transported by ground to an area hospital. This will be...
Cape Gazette
Great Outdoor Cottages opens for business
Great Outdoor Cottages celebrated its grand opening Dec. 8 in Sussex County's Delaware Coastal Business Park near Georgetown. A ribbon cutting was conducted by the Greater Georgetown Chamber of Commerce. And already, the company is looking to expand and hire more employees. Chief Operating Officer Mike Scheid said the goal was to build and sell 200 park models in 2022, and they have built 315 so far this year and will reach 345 cottages by year's end.
WBOC
Woman Killed in Dover Area Car Crash
DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police say a woman died following a single-car crash that happened east of Dover early Monday evening. Troopers said that just before 6 p.m., a Honda Accord was traveling northbound on Wheel of Fortune Road south of Dyke Branch Road when the car went off the roadway, spun out, and struck a tree.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Industrial case maker relocating to Sussex County
CP Cases Inc. and designer and manufacturer of protective cases and racks for the defense industry and even rock bands, is moving to southern Delaware. CP Cases USA, which was opened in 2013 by the owner of a similar company in the United Kingdom, will move from an 8,000-square-foot site in Bishopville, MD, near the Delaware line to a 25,000-square-foot site in Frankford Business Park, located along Route 113. The company will bring nine current employees to the Sussex County location and plans to create 16 new jobs there over the next three years.
firststateupdate.com
Camden Woman Killed In Dover Accident, Driver Airlifted To Trauma Center
Delaware State Police are investigating a single fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Dover area on Monday night. Officials said on December 12, 2022, at approximately 5:55 p.m., a 2001 Honda Accord was traveling northbound on Wheel of Fortune Road south of Dyke Branch Road. The Accord entered a slight left curve where the vehicle’s right tires left the roadway, and it began to travel out of control in a counterclockwise direction. As the operator attempted to regain control, the Accord then traveled out of control in a clockwise direction. The Accord left the roadway and its left driver-side door struck a tree.
WBOC
Sidewalks to be Built Along Busy Section of Route 13 in North Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md. - A big change is in store for a busy section of Route 13 in North Salisbury. Maryland's State Highway Administration is in the design phase of a project to construct sidewalks along both north and southbound Route 13 from the Maryland State Police Barrack at Dagsboro Road to the mall at Centre Road.
WBOC
DNREC Set to Begin White Creek Dredging Project
BETHANY BEACH, Del. - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control on Tuesday announced that dredging is expected to begin just after the New Year on the main channel of White Creek and a short stretch of Assawoman Canal to improve navigability on the two waterways northwest of Bethany Beach in Sussex County.
