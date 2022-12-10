ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse Tops Georgetown For Third Straight Win

By Mike McAllister
 4 days ago

Syracuse used an 18-4 run towards the end of the first half to turn a closely contested game between two historic rivals into a comfortable win. The Orange topped Georgetown 83-64 inside the JMA Wireless Dome Saturday afternoon to improve to 6-4 (1-0) on the season. With the loss, the Hoyas drop to 5-6. Next up for SU is Monmouth back in the Dome on Monday at 7:00 p.m. Eastern.

Georgetown jumped out to an early double digit lead behind hot shooting from three point range. The Syracuse defense tightened up and the offense got into rhythm as the Orange dominated the remainder of the first half, outscoring the Hoyas 39-17 after that start.

Syracuse expanded an 11 point halftime lead to 16 in the early moments of the second half, but Georgetown would not go away. The lead was cut to as few as seven, but the Orange was able to keep the Hoyas at arms length to secure the victory.

Jesse Edwards was dominant on both ends, scoring 20 points, grabbing 11 rebounds, blocking five shots and dishing out three assists. John Bol Ajak provided key contributions off the bench with five points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals. Judah Mintz was also fantastic with 15 points, 10 assists and five steals for his first career double double. Benny Williams also had a strong outing with 13 points while grabbing five rebounds.

Georgetown started out hot from three point range, making its first three from distance. Syracuse held the Hoyas to just 3-22 from the outside from that point. The Orange defense also forced 15 Georgetown turnovers and converted them into 24 points. The Hoyas shot just 37% from the floor overall.

AllSyracue

AllSyracue

