Vols Offer, Set to Visit Transfer Portal WR From Kent State

Tennessee continues to cast a net at the wide receiver position via the transfer portal. The Vols recently extended an offer to Kent State receiver Devontez Walker shortly after he entered the transfer portal on Friday. Walker tells Volunteer Country he expects a visit from the Tennessee staff at some point on Saturday.

Walker, a true sophomore, accounted for 950 yards from scrimmage for the Flashes this season. The 6-3, 195 pound pass-catcher hauled in 58 balls for 921 yards and 11 touchdowns this season.

With Cedric Tillman and Jalin Hyatt both likely heading to the NFL, Tennessee is looking to add a wideout from the transfer portal as they have offered Oregon transfer Dont’e Thornton, Mississippi State transfer RaRa Thomas and continued to evaluate and talk with other transfer options.

Tennessee has had two receivers enter the transfer portal so far during this 45-day window.

Jimmy Calloway

Position: Wide Receiver

Transfer Announcement Date: Nov. 28, 2022

6-foot, 190 pounds out of Morrow, Georgia

Despite showing promising flashes, Calloway was never able to get on track as a Vol. He caught 9 passes for 124 yards and one touchdown over the course of his career. Coming out of high school, Calloway chose the Vols over Florida. He has potential to continue playing wide receiver or convert to defensive back, if a team desired.

Jimmy Holliday

Position: Wide Receiver

Transfer Announcement Date: Nov. 28, 2022

6-foot, 205 pounds out of Flora, Mississippi

As a reserve receiver, Holiday caught six passes for 106 yards and a touchdown in 2022. He returned 14 kicks for 281 yards as well. Holiday will have two years of eligibility remaining at the school he ends up at in the transfer portal, as well as a redshirt if needed.

Understanding the Transfer Portal and Its Windows

The transfer portal has essentially been the wild West from the outside looking in. However, the NCAA has implemented new windows that take some of the chaos out of the equation.

The window for winter transfers opens on December 5th and runs for 45 consecutive days, while the Spring portal window is shorter and runs from May 1-15th.

A key part to understand during this process is that a player does not have to choose their school during this window, they just have to declare their name to ensure immediate eligibility, unless they are a graduate transfer. In this case, a grad transfer does not apply to these rules.

Most players that enter during this window are looking to get enrolled for the Spring semester at the school of their choosing. For Tennessee, the Spring semester starts on January 23rd. There is also a winter term that spans three weeks after the first of the year.

The biggest impact being seen with the transfer portal is on high school recruits, who are seeing classes shrink due to Division 1 programs flipping their rosters via the portal. The early signing period runs from December 21st-23rd this year.