ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Vols Offer, Set to Visit Transfer Portal WR From Kent State

By Matt Ray
VolunteerCountry
VolunteerCountry
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MtPx8_0jeLzku400

Tennessee continues to cast a net at the wide receiver position via the transfer portal. The Vols recently extended an offer to Kent State receiver Devontez Walker shortly after he entered the transfer portal on Friday. Walker tells Volunteer Country he expects a visit from the Tennessee staff at some point on Saturday.

Walker, a true sophomore, accounted for 950 yards from scrimmage for the Flashes this season. The 6-3, 195 pound pass-catcher hauled in 58 balls for 921 yards and 11 touchdowns this season.

With Cedric Tillman and Jalin Hyatt both likely heading to the NFL, Tennessee is looking to add a wideout from the transfer portal as they have offered Oregon transfer Dont’e Thornton, Mississippi State transfer RaRa Thomas and continued to evaluate and talk with other transfer options.

Tennessee has had two receivers enter the transfer portal so far during this 45-day window.

Jimmy Calloway

Position: Wide Receiver

Transfer Announcement Date: Nov. 28, 2022

6-foot, 190 pounds out of Morrow, Georgia

Despite showing promising flashes, Calloway was never able to get on track as a Vol. He caught 9 passes for 124 yards and one touchdown over the course of his career. Coming out of high school, Calloway chose the Vols over Florida. He has potential to continue playing wide receiver or convert to defensive back, if a team desired.

Jimmy Holliday

Position: Wide Receiver

Transfer Announcement Date: Nov. 28, 2022

6-foot, 205 pounds out of Flora, Mississippi

As a reserve receiver, Holiday caught six passes for 106 yards and a touchdown in 2022. He returned 14 kicks for 281 yards as well. Holiday will have two years of eligibility remaining at the school he ends up at in the transfer portal, as well as a redshirt if needed.

Understanding the Transfer Portal and Its Windows

The transfer portal has essentially been the wild West from the outside looking in. However, the NCAA has implemented new windows that take some of the chaos out of the equation.

The window for winter transfers opens on December 5th and runs for 45 consecutive days, while the Spring portal window is shorter and runs from May 1-15th.

A key part to understand during this process is that a player does not have to choose their school during this window, they just have to declare their name to ensure immediate eligibility, unless they are a graduate transfer. In this case, a grad transfer does not apply to these rules.

Most players that enter during this window are looking to get enrolled for the Spring semester at the school of their choosing. For Tennessee, the Spring semester starts on January 23rd. There is also a winter term that spans three weeks after the first of the year.

The biggest impact being seen with the transfer portal is on high school recruits, who are seeing classes shrink due to Division 1 programs flipping their rosters via the portal. The early signing period runs from December 21st-23rd this year.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Commit Bumped To Five-Star In Recent Rankings Updates

Tennessee commit Daevin Hobbs is moving up in the rankings. 247sports updated its player rankings Tuesday boosting Nico Iamaleava from the No. 3 player to the No. 2 player in the country. However, Iamaleava wasn’t the only Vol to jump in the recent rankings. North Carolina defensive lineman Daevin...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Where Tennessee Basketball Stands In Mid December Bracketology Update

After an early season loss against Colorado, Tennessee basketball has regained its footing winning eight consecutive games. The winning streak has catapulted Tennessee to No. 6 in the AP Poll ahead of Saturday’s top 10 showdown at Arizona. The AP Poll isn’t the only place Tennessee is rising as...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Tennessee’s Josh Heupel remembers Mississippi State’s Mike Leach

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Head Football Coach Josh Heupel released a statement on the passing of Mississippi State’s Mike Leach Tuesday. Leach died after complications from a heart condition, Mississippi State said Tuesday. Heupel, who played under Leach, took to Twitter to address Leach’s passing, saying he was...
KNOXVILLE, TN
VolunteerCountry

Vols OT Darnell Wright Accepts Senior Bowl Invite

According to a social media post from the Reese's Senior Bowl, veteran Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright has accepted his invitation to the Reese’s Senior Bowl. Should Wright follow through with the decision to play in the Senior Bowl, it will ultimately mean his time on Rocky Top is over. ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
visitmorristowntn.com

How This Small Southern Town Became a Disc Golf Destination

Ed Headrick is known as the Father of Disc Golf. He founded the Disc Golf Association in 1976, just one year after he built the first formal disc golf course in Oak Grove Park in Pasadena, California. In the years since, disc golf has continued to grow with courses now located all over the world. But one small town in Tennessee has fallen in love with the sport —and if you visit Morristown, Tennessee, you might fall in love too.
MORRISTOWN, TN
tigerdroppings.com

Tennessee's Neyland Stadium Is Facing Serious Punishment

According to a report from USA Today, the city of Knoxville is not happy with how beer sales have gone at Neyland Stadium. The report suggests the city wants to suspend beer sales for at least three home games next season after having three instances of underage alcohol sales and the behavior of fans...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

The Future of the Bull Run Plant

Knoxville’s McGhee Tyson Airport listed as one of the worst for holiday travel. All in all, McGhee Tyson ranked as the third worst among the top-100 airports Forbes looked into. 'It's OK to say no:' How to make the holidays less stressful. Updated: 4 hours ago. The holiday season...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
TENNESSEE STATE
inparkmagazine.com

Big Bear Mountain breaks records for Dollywood

During IAAPA Expo 2022, officials from Dollywood theme park and roller coaster manufacturer Vekoma took the cover off the ride vehicles that will be featured on the park’s new Big Bear Mountain which opens Spring 2023 at the Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, park. The highly-detailed coaster trains resemble four-wheel-drive SUVs...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
wvlt.tv

Entire staff at Sevierville restaurant gets big tip

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An anonymous customer at Golden Corral in Sevierville gave $100 to each worker on Thursday. The manager accepted the large tip and later gave an envelope with the money to each worker during an impromptu staff meeting. All 67 employees, including management, received $100. Melnee Clayton,...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Missing Knoxville woman located safe

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers announced that a missing 23-year-old woman had been located safe. Family members reported Olivia Elmore missing after they hadn’t heard from her since Nov. 25, according to police. Elmore is 5′9 with brown hair and brown eyes.
KNOXVILLE, TN
VolunteerCountry

VolunteerCountry

Knoxville, TN
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
614K+
Views
ABOUT

VolunteerCountry is a FanNation channel covering University of Tennessee athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/tennessee

Comments / 0

Community Policy