Top 25 roundup: No. 16 UCLA pounds No. 20 Maryland
December 15 - No. 16 UCLA combined a solid offensive effort, committing four turnovers and shooting percent from the floor, with a stifling defense to lead wire-to-wire and throttle No. 20 Maryland 87-60 on Wednesday in College Park, Md.
Franklin boys defeat Eastlake 51-31
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Franklin boys basketball team defeated Eastlake 51-31 on Wednesday night in District 1-6A action. Check out the full highlights above!
FSU Quarterback commit earns offer from Oklahoma
The recent state champion is garnering recruiting interest nationally.
AP source: No. 24 Mississippi State hiring DC Zach Arnett
No. 24 Mississippi State is promoting defensive coordinator Zach Arnett to head coach to replace Mike Leach, who died suddenly of a heart condition earlier this week. Mississippi State was working to finalize a four-year contract with the 36-year-old Arnett, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because a deal had not yet been completed. ESPN first reported the move.
Evans' goal caps third-period rally as Firebirds earn 4-3 win at Tucson
Ryker Evans’ goal with 4:41 left in the game capped a three-goal final period for Coachella Valley to give the Firebirds a 4-3 road victory over the Tucson Roadrunners Wednesday night. The comeback victory gave the Firebirds a split of the two-game series in Tucson Tuesday and Wednesday. The Firebirds have now scored...
Player of the Week: Freedom-Woodbridge’s TJ Bush
The Freedom-Woodbridge High football team attracted plenty of attention for its record-setting offense this season. Its defense, led by standout defensive end TJ Bush, wasn’t too shabby either. Bush had two sacks and made five tackles for loss this past Saturday, helping the Eagles put the finishing touch on...
