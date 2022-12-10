ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

AP source: No. 24 Mississippi State hiring DC Zach Arnett

No. 24 Mississippi State is promoting defensive coordinator Zach Arnett to head coach to replace Mike Leach, who died suddenly of a heart condition earlier this week. Mississippi State was working to finalize a four-year contract with the 36-year-old Arnett, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because a deal had not yet been completed. ESPN first reported the move.
STARKVILLE, MS
WTOP

Player of the Week: Freedom-Woodbridge’s TJ Bush

The Freedom-Woodbridge High football team attracted plenty of attention for its record-setting offense this season. Its defense, led by standout defensive end TJ Bush, wasn’t too shabby either. Bush had two sacks and made five tackles for loss this past Saturday, helping the Eagles put the finishing touch on...
WOODBRIDGE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy