Digital Asset Giant Grayscale’s DeFi Investment Product Starts Trading on OTC Markets Amid Crypto Bear Market

dailyhodl.com
Ex-Goldman Sachs Executive Says Bitcoin and Ethereum Flashing Historic Signal As Central Banks Prepare to Reverse Policy
Macro guru Raoul Pal says that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are displaying historic signals as both crypto assets rest on critical support levels. The former Goldman Sachs executive tells his 991,000 Twitter followers that Bitcoin is now the most oversold it has ever been, implying ultra-high-value opportunities for longer-term investors.
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried Attempted To Collapse Crypto Markets Last Month in Desperate Attempt To Save FTX: Report
Disgraced crypto founder Sam Bankman-Fried reportedly tried to disrupt the digital asset markets in November in a last-ditch effort to save his failing exchange, FTX. In a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report, sources say they saw messages in a Signal group appearing to show Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao telling Bankman-Fried to stop trying to destabilize Tether (USDT), the world’s largest USD-pegged stablecoin.
dailyhodl.com
Binance Sees More Than $3,660,311,347 in Net Withdrawals As World’s Largest Crypto Exchange Gets ‘Stress Test’
The largest crypto exchange by trading volume is undergoing a stress test as reports surface that Binance may be under US investigation. Yesterday, it was reported that Binance and its CEO Changpeng Zhao were under federal investigation for potential money laundering violations. Now, crypto data analyzer Nansen says over $3...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes After Binance Lists Crypto Asset in Innovation Zone
An altcoin project built on Ethereum (ETH) is becoming even more explosive after getting the nod of approval from Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange by volume. Binance abruptly announced the listing of Magic (MAGIC) in their Innovation Zone. Binance’s Innovation Zone is a dedicated trading space for crypto...
dailyhodl.com
Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Says Rumors Swirling That Ripple and XRP Lawsuit Conclusion Is Imminent
Charles Hoskinson says that he has heard rumors that Ripple’s lawsuit with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will come to a conclusion this week. In a new ask-me-anything (AMA) session on YouTube, Hoskinson talks about what would happen if regulators declare Cardano (ADA) an unregistered security. “There’s...
dailyhodl.com
Over $100,000,000 in Shorts Liquidated As Crypto Markets Bounce on Inflation Data and SBF Arrest
Crypto traders are experiencing large short liquidations triggered by news of Sam Bankman-Fried’s arrest and the latest consumer price index (CPI) data. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the latest CPI data, released today, shows signs of inflation slowing. “The Consumer Price Index for All Urban...
Goldman Sachs thinks the 60/40 portfolio is far from dead and is set to make a strong comeback in 2023, if history is any guide
The classic investment model of 60% stocks and 40% bonds has had a dismal 2022. But Goldman Sachs Asset Management says it could make a strong comeback.
dailyhodl.com
Litecoin (LTC) Displaying Typical Bull Market Behavior, According to Top Crypto Analyst
A closely followed crypto analyst says that peer-to-peer payments network Litecoin (LTC) continues to look bullish despite its sideways price action over the last few weeks. In a new video update, pseudonymous crypto trader DonAlt says that Litecoin may just be gearing up for its next leg up against Bitcoin (LTC/BTC).
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Bulls Shouldn’t Be Fooled by Weakening US Dollar, According to Crypto Analyst Benjamin Cowen
Crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen says traders may want to think twice before flipping bullish on Bitcoin just because the US dollar index (DXY) has shown some weakness in recent weeks. In a new strategy session, Cowen takes a look at DXY’s sharp downturn that has shaved off over 8% from...
dailyhodl.com
Veteran Trader Tone Vays Predicts End-of-Year Bitcoin (BTC) Rally – But There’s a Catch
A crypto trader who correctly called the collapse of Bitcoin in 2018 is predicting a decent surge for BTC to the end the year. In a new strategy session, Tone Vays tells his 123,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin is trading within a narrow horizontal channel after rallying from its current bear market low around $15,700.
dailyhodl.com
Binance Investigating Abnormal Price Movements on Crypto Exchange, Locks Withdrawals on Some Accounts
The world’s largest crypto exchange says it is probing certain accounts after noticing abnormal trading behavior on its platform. Binance says it is taking precautionary measures after noticing atypical activity involving the altcoins Sun Token (SUN), Ardor (ARDR), Osmosis (OSMO), FUN Token (FUN) and Golem (GLM). “We are aware...
dailyhodl.com
Imminent Macro Events Could Rock Bitcoin and Crypto Markets, According to Analytics Firm Santiment
A leading analytics firm is issuing an alert to crypto traders to brace for wild price swings as key macro data are due for release this week. In a new Insights edition, Santiment says it is expecting a volatile week ahead for crypto as the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is scheduled to announce its latest policy decision today at 2:00 pm Eastern Time.
dailyhodl.com
Can Solana (SOL) Bounce Back? Analyst Looks at Top Ethereum Rival After Bear Market Collapse
A popular crypto strategist says that Solana (SOL) has the potential to go on a massive rally and reach a new all-time high. In a new video update, the host of InvestAnswers tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that one way to gauge Solana’s current strength is to look at daily active usage (DAU) among top altcoins.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Who Nailed May 2021 Bitcoin Crash Says Worst Could Be Over for BTC Amid Depressed Sentiment
A crypto strategist who correctly called Bitcoin’s (BTC) collapse in May 2021 says one indicator suggests that the king crypto may have already witnessed the worst of the bear market. Pseudonymous analyst Dave the Wave tells his 131,700 Twitter followers that BTC’s monthly histogram continues to respect a support...
dailyhodl.com
Ripple Likely Coming Out on Top in XRP Battle With SEC, Says Crypto Legal Expert
A crypto legal expert says he sees a complete and total victory for Ripple over the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as the most likely outcome of the XRP lawsuit. The SEC sued Ripple in late 2020, alleging that the payments firm sold the crypto asset XRP as an...
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Arthur Hayes Says Bitcoin Will Outperform Stocks Next Year, Unveils Immensely Bullish Catalyst for BTC
Prominent crypto capitalist Arthur Hayes is unveiling a massively bullish catalyst for Bitcoin (BTC) that would allow the king crypto to outperform the equities markets in 2023. In a new interview with crypto strategist Scott Melker, the billionaire says he expects the Federal Reserve to finally loosen its monetary policies...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called Last Crypto Collapse Warns of Bull Trap, Issues Alert on Bitcoin, Ethereum and BNB
A closely followed trader who called the 2022 crypto collapse is warning of a bull trap after the latest consumer price index (CPI) data came in better than expected. The pseudonymous crypto trader known as Capo tells his 685,200 Twitter followers that while Bitcoin (BTC) is rallying on the CPI data, the king crypto is meeting significant resistance around $17,800.
dailyhodl.com
Poloniex Adds Cross-Margin Mode for Spot Trading
Poloniex, a global crypto exchange, is thrilled to announce the launch of its cross-margin mode for spot trading to further enhance users’ trading experience in an ever-changing market. With up to three times leverage, Poloniex’s cross-margin mode enhances users’ capital and financing flexibility. It features a unified spot and...
dailyhodl.com
‘Easy’ 3,178% Rally in Store for One Ethereum-Based DeFi Altcoin, According to Popular Crypto Analyst
A popular crypto trader thinks one Ethereum-based altcoin is likely destined to rally by more than 3,000%. The pseudonymous crypto analyst CredibleCrypto tells his 336,100 Twitter followers that CRV, the native token on decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Curve DAO has the potential to explode in the next bull market. Credible...
Markets brace for Bank of England interest rate decision – business live
Rolling coverage of the latest economic and financial news
