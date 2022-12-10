ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Digital Asset Giant Grayscale’s DeFi Investment Product Starts Trading on OTC Markets Amid Crypto Bear Market

dailyhodl.com

Sam Bankman-Fried Attempted To Collapse Crypto Markets Last Month in Desperate Attempt To Save FTX: Report

Disgraced crypto founder Sam Bankman-Fried reportedly tried to disrupt the digital asset markets in November in a last-ditch effort to save his failing exchange, FTX. In a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report, sources say they saw messages in a Signal group appearing to show Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao telling Bankman-Fried to stop trying to destabilize Tether (USDT), the world’s largest USD-pegged stablecoin.
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes After Binance Lists Crypto Asset in Innovation Zone

An altcoin project built on Ethereum (ETH) is becoming even more explosive after getting the nod of approval from Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange by volume. Binance abruptly announced the listing of Magic (MAGIC) in their Innovation Zone. Binance’s Innovation Zone is a dedicated trading space for crypto...
dailyhodl.com

Litecoin (LTC) Displaying Typical Bull Market Behavior, According to Top Crypto Analyst

A closely followed crypto analyst says that peer-to-peer payments network Litecoin (LTC) continues to look bullish despite its sideways price action over the last few weeks. In a new video update, pseudonymous crypto trader DonAlt says that Litecoin may just be gearing up for its next leg up against Bitcoin (LTC/BTC).
dailyhodl.com

Imminent Macro Events Could Rock Bitcoin and Crypto Markets, According to Analytics Firm Santiment

A leading analytics firm is issuing an alert to crypto traders to brace for wild price swings as key macro data are due for release this week. In a new Insights edition, Santiment says it is expecting a volatile week ahead for crypto as the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is scheduled to announce its latest policy decision today at 2:00 pm Eastern Time.
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Who Called Last Crypto Collapse Warns of Bull Trap, Issues Alert on Bitcoin, Ethereum and BNB

A closely followed trader who called the 2022 crypto collapse is warning of a bull trap after the latest consumer price index (CPI) data came in better than expected. The pseudonymous crypto trader known as Capo tells his 685,200 Twitter followers that while Bitcoin (BTC) is rallying on the CPI data, the king crypto is meeting significant resistance around $17,800.
dailyhodl.com

Poloniex Adds Cross-Margin Mode for Spot Trading

Poloniex, a global crypto exchange, is thrilled to announce the launch of its cross-margin mode for spot trading to further enhance users’ trading experience in an ever-changing market. With up to three times leverage, Poloniex’s cross-margin mode enhances users’ capital and financing flexibility. It features a unified spot and...

