Chuck Baker
4d ago

How can he be the first to ever be invited to the ceremony 2 years in a row at OSU when OSU actually has a guy that actually WON it 2 years in a row?

Lenny Marshall
4d ago

Good luck hope things go well in the pros but Ohio St.quarterbacks have had a hard time making adjustments at the pro level.

Chris Miles
3d ago

Is this a joke? Griffin 74 and 75 won back to back Heisman trophies at Ohio State.Perfect example of today's media.

