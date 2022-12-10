Read full article on original website
WOWT
Authorities: Kansas man arrested in Belize will be in Omaha jail this week
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Kansas man wanted in connection to the disappearance of an Omaha woman will soon be back in Nebraska. The Douglas County Attorney told 6 News on Tuesday to expect Aldrick Scott to be in an Omaha jail by the end of the week. The retired...
klkntv.com
Man caught with duffle bag of meth in Nebraska gets 11 years in prison
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An Arizona man will spend 11 years in prison after transporting 33 pounds of methamphetamine in Nebraska, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Wednesday. Jared Cain, 41, of Phoenix was sentenced last week in federal court in Lincoln for one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a meth mixture.
WOWT
General Dodge House decked out for holidays
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA (WOWT) – Just a short drive from Omaha at the corner of South 3rd and Story streets in Council Bluffs sits the General Dodge House. The three-story Victorian home has been there since 1869. The outside is now all decked out for the Christmas holiday and the inside is even more impressive.
The Best Nebraska Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives’
Welcome to Flavortown.
News Channel Nebraska
Thunderstorms, hail hit southeast Nebraska
AUBURN, Neb. -- While the far western part of the state is dealing with snow, the southeastern portion of Nebraska got a different kind of winter storm Monday night. Thunderstorms struck in places like Lincoln, Omaha, Nebraska City and Auburn, with folks in Nemaha County getting hail at approximately 11:00 p.m.
WOWT
Omaha woman helps Ukrainian family settle in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Being together with family, having food, and having a nice warm home are often things we take for granted. It is something the Grynko family realized they needed when they had to leave their homes just to find safety. “At that time we had to abandon...
knopnews2.com
Western Nebraska Blizzard | View photos and videos
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A major winter storm is impacting western Nebraska. Several inches of snow have fallen in the Panhandle and will continue through the overnight and morning hours. Check out the viewer submitted photos and videos in the album below.
WOWT
Omaha Everyday: OPPD Energy Assistance
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On Omaha Everyday Dave talks with OPPD about their energy assistance program for those in need. Learn more about it and how you can donate to help the cause in today’s interview. Visit OPPD.COM/GIVE or call 402-536-4131 for more information.
News Channel Nebraska
Man reportedly steals money from Omaha business
OMAHA, Neb. -- A business in Omaha reported that a man had jumped the counter and stole money before fleeing. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to Anytime Laundry, 9720 Park Drive, for a reported robbery around 10:20 a.m. on Wednesday. Officials said the employee told them that...
WOWT
Pedestrian killed in West Omaha crash
Is it a foregone conclusion who Pillen will pick? 6 News posed that question to a couple of people who submitted their applications. Snow chances through the Thursday AM drive could cause delays. Application window open for Sen. Ben Sasse's seat. Updated: 7 hours ago. Want to be Nebraska's next...
WOWT
Washington Co. highway superintendent fired
An Oregon man is dead after being hit by a car in West Omaha. Is it a foregone conclusion who Pillen will pick? 6 News posed that question to a couple of people who submitted their applications. Emily's Wednesday night forecast. Updated: 6 hours ago. Snow chances through the Thursday...
WOWT
Emily's Wednesday night forecast
An Oregon man is dead after being hit by a car in West Omaha. Is it a foregone conclusion who Pillen will pick? 6 News posed that question to a couple of people who submitted their applications. Application window open for Sen. Ben Sasse's seat. Updated: 6 hours ago. Want...
WOWT
Blizzard conditions in Colorado, west Nebraska
The Kansas man wanted in connection with the disappearance of Cari Allen is expected to be back in Nebraska by week's end. Streetcar, park upgrades debated at Omaha City Council meeting. Updated: 5 hours ago. Dr. Cheryl Logan, superintendent of Omaha Public Schools, announced Tuesday that she is resigning.
WOWT
Omaha looks to improve eviction outcomes through tenant right to counsel
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crystal Phipps has never been evicted before. She’s lived in the same Omaha house paying rent for nearly four years. But with $1,400 past due, a court date was inevitable. “The best outcome I hope is that someone helps me because I need it. I...
WOWT
Omaha's new eviction prevention program
Is it a foregone conclusion who Pillen will pick? 6 News posed that question to a couple of people who submitted their applications. Snow chances through the Thursday AM drive could cause delays. Application window open for Sen. Ben Sasse's seat. Updated: 7 hours ago. Want to be Nebraska's next...
Researcher: Data misinterpreted on contaminants linked to chicken barn litter
The researcher whose report on contamination of eastern Nebraska streams associated with litter removed from chicken barns that supply poultry to Costco says his findings were misinterpreted.
iheart.com
Oregon man hit, killed by pickup truck in west Omaha
(Omaha, NE) -- An Oregon man is killed after being hit by a pickup truck in west Omaha. Omaha Police say at 8:45 Tuesday night, officers were called to a personal injury crash near 168th and Gold, just north of Center, involving a pedestrian. Police say the investigation revealed that a pedestrian, 41 year old Michael Thomas of Tillamook, Oregon, was laying down on 168th and was hit by a southbound Honda Ridgeline. OPD says Thomas was taken to Bergan Mercy with life-saving measures in progress. Thomas was declared deceased shortly after arrival.
WOWT
Pedestrian hit, killed by car at 168th and Gold
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Oregon man is dead after being hit by a car at 168th and Gold Tuesday night. Officers found 41-year-old Michael Thomas, of Tillamook, Oregon, lying in the southbound lanes of 168th Street. They say he was struck by a 2021 Honda Ridgeline driven by 50-year-old Christopher Washburn of Omaha.
WOWT
Fifth teen arrested in Omaha for fatal Halloween assault
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another teenager is facing charges in relation to a fatal assault. According to Omaha Police, a 13-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to the death of 62-year-old Daniel Price. He was arrested for accessory to a felony. This is the fifth teenager arrested in the...
WOWT
Omaha bars want in on COVID relief money
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Monday, applications opened and closed for Douglas County restaurants to get thousands in COVID relief money from ARPA funds. It closed the same day it opened because of such high demand and a limited amount of funds. But bars say they could use the help too.
