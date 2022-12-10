Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Gianforte donates portion of salary to Child Bridge
MISSOULA, Mont. — Governor Gianforte is donating a quarter of his annual governor’s salary to Child Bridge. The nonprofit based in Bigfork connects hundreds of children who have suffered abuse and neglect with foster and adoptive families to loving families. Child Bridge has offices all across Montana, and...
Gianforte contributes portion of salary to Montana 4-H Foundation
MISSOULA, Mont. — Gov. Greg Gianforte announced his contribution toward a Montana nonprofit on Wednesday. The governor is giving a quarter of his annual salary to the Montana 4-H Foundation, which is a youth development program that empowers leadership in young Montanans. The program serves nearly 20,000 kids across...
U.S. Forest Service horses and mules enjoy winter home at Ninemile Ranger Station
MISSOULA, Mont. — Hardworking members of the U.S. Forest Service are at their winter home. All the horses and mules that help work the forest land across Montana and Idaho are on their winter break on the beautiful pastures at the Ninemile Ranger Station. They get hay and fresh...
CWD detected in hunting district 304 near Gallatin Gateway
MISSOULA, Mont. — Wildlife officials detected chronic wasting disease for the first time in hunting district 304 near Gallatin Gateway. The case was found in a white-tailed buck harvested in district 304 along the eastern border of hunting district 309. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks and wildlife health staff...
UM launches initiative to make college more affordable
MISSOULA, Mont. — The University of Montana has launched the Grizzly Promise initiative to help tear down financial barriers and make college more affordable for Montana students. The University of Montana released the following:. The University of Montana launched the Grizzly Promise initiative this week to tear down financial...
Looking back on six years as COPP
HELENA, Mont. — The interior of Montana’s political practices office has always looked a little strange, as if some decorator swapped the couches and beds of a Helena home for laminate-topped desks and cubicles in a fit of derangement. It’s cozy in its way, utilitarian yet lived in, a striking contrast to the stately marble and stained glass of the Capitol building one block south. If the Capitol dome symbolizes the decorum expected of the elected officials who work beneath it, this house-turned-workspace reflects the detachment necessary for an office charged with holding those officials to account.
Montana's minimum wage rising 75 cents to $9.95 in January
HELENA, Mont. — Montana's minimum wage is increasing 75 cents an hour to $9.95 starting on Jan. 1, the Department of Labor and Industry announced. It's the largest inflationary increase since voters passed a ballot initiative to increase the minimum wage by $1 an hour to $6.15 in January 2007 and then make inflationary changes each year.
56 officers graduate from Montana Law Enforcement Academy
MISSOULA, Mont. — Fifty-six new officers graduated from the Montana Law Enforcement Academy and will go on to serve in 30 different agencies across the state. The academy is part of the Montana Department of Justice and provides basic and advanced training for state, county, city and tribal law enforcement officers.
Protestors physically block construction of shipping container border wall in Arizona
PHOENIX (TND) — Protestors in Arizona are reportedly fighting against outgoing Gov. Doug Ducey's plan to secure the state's border with Mexico by stacking shipping containers to make a wall. Twenty protestors, including residents and environmentalists, withstood the weekend cold to block construction of the makeshift wall, according to...
FWP opens wolf hunting, trapping in certain areas
MISSOULA, Mont. — Wolf trapping is open in specific areas in west, northwest and southcentral Montana due to reduced grizzly bear activity. The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission approved wolf hunting and trapping regulations for this year until March 15 when it ends. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks released...
Wildlife Watch: grizzly bear management
MISSOULA, Mont. — In anticipation of eventual delisting, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has produced a proposal to guide grizzly bear management in Montana, which is home to more than half of the Lower 48’s grizzlies. In an introduction to an Environmental Impact Statement accompanying the plan, FWP...
Montana Highway Patrol mourns loss of K-9 partner
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Highway Patrol announced that one of their beloved K-9 partners, Sammy, passed away. Sammy was a 10-year-old Dutch Shepherd and partner to Trooper David Moon. Sammy passed due to medical complications. She spent her days protecting Montana's public by getting drugs off the roadways.
Latest numbers show steep decline in livestock loss from last year
MISSOULA, Mont. — In a state that has more cattle than people, agriculture is a big business in Montana, and the loss of livestock can hit the industry hard. But recent data shows an anomaly in this year's loss of livestock compared with previous years. Whether it's cows, sheep,...
Snowmobilers trigger avalanche near Cooke City
MISSOULA, Mont. — Snowmobilers with the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center triggered a large slide on Fisher Peak near Cooke City. Officials said it happened around 1:30 p.m. on Friday. The snowmobilers were riding across a low-angled slope when they triggered the slide. The avalanche ran 3-6 feet deep...
Mechanic shares advice for taking care of your vehicle during cold weather
MISSOULA, Mont. — As more snow and frigid temperatures move into western Montana, cars could need preventive care to avoid troubles. NBC Montana spoke with a local mechanic to learn some tips on how to keep your car running safely through the winter. "It gets hard on your engine...
Rohrbach named FCS punter of the year
Montana’s Patrick Rohrbach earned the FCS punter of the year title after leading the nation for much of the season. The freshman beat out nine other athletes after the governing body of the FCS, conference representatives and sports writers voted him as the winner. The Kalispell native averaged 42.5...
Board of environmental review seeks selenium rule redo
MISSOULA, Mont. — The quarrel over a Lake Koocanusa water quality standard took an unusual turn Friday when the state Board of Environmental Review voted to send a letter to the federal government saying it erred in its earlier adoption of a standard aimed at reducing waterborne mining pollution.
Snow showers will continue to impact travel
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until 11AM Thursday for the Butte/Blackfoot Region. Total snow accumulations of one to three inches. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until 8AM Thursday for the Lower Clark Fork Region, Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys, Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains, and the Potomac/Seeley Lake Region. Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches, with isolated higher amounts.
3D Weather: Science of snow above freezing temperature
We are taught in grade school that water freezes at 32 degrees. With this knowledge, you would expect to see rain falling when the temperatures are above freezing and snow when temperatures are at 32 degrees or below. However, this isn’t always the case. Meteorologist Mitchel Coombs explains in...
Snow showers tomorrow, temperatures turning colder
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect from 11AM Wednesday to 8AM Thursday for the Lower Clark Fork Region, Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys, Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains, and the Potomac/Seeley Lake Region. Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches, with isolated higher amounts. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect from...
