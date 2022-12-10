Read full article on original website
KPBS
San Diegans enjoying winter fun on first snow day of season
Monday was a snow day for some East County school districts, and for some San Diegans who headed up to Mount Laguna to play in the snow. Richie Bugarine was one of them. He works in construction and said he had the morning off because of the weather, so he, his wife and their friend drove up for the snow.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Oceanside, CA
One of California's popular tourist destinations is the coastal city of Oceanside. Incorporated in 1888, the city boasts its rich history and culture alongside its natural areas, offering beauty, entertainment, and a lively lifestyle. The city is part of San Diego County, with humble beginnings in 1798. In 1798, the...
San Diego Channel
Exploring San Diego: Things to do December 15 - 18
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — For the price of a movie ticket, guests will be walking through acres of brilliantly lit trees and magical cottages at the Enchanted Village. Dog lovers rejoice! Deck the paws with your pups in the Gaslamp and get into the holiday spirit with your best holiday costume.
Snow preparations begin in Julian
A winter storm is expected to hit Sunday, dropping a few inches of snow in the eastern mountains of San Diego County.
coolsandiegosights.com
Walking past the forgotten town of Bernardo.
Did you know there used to be a town named Bernardo in what is now San Diego’s North County?. Bernardo was a tiny town between Escondido and Rancho Bernardo, where Lake Hodges is located today. The creation of Lake Hodges in 1918, accomplished by damming the Bernardo River (now...
NBC San Diego
With Average Now at $4.539, San Diego County Gas Keeps Dropping
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Wednesday to its lowest amount since Nov. 3, 2021, decreasing 2.8 cents to $4.539. The average price has dropped 33 consecutive days, decreasing 96.6 cents, including 2.2 cents Tuesday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It has fallen 66 times in 70 days since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, decreasing $1.896.
Big winter storm set to roll through San Diego County
Big winter storm set to roll through San Diego County as people, City of San Diego and event organizers are prepared for the weather.
What was that? Reports of earthquake-like vibration reported across San Diego County
SAN DIEGO — People across San Diego reported an earthquake-like vibration Tuesday evening. Reports began trickling into the CBS 8 newsroom around 3:53 a.m. of n earthquake felt in San Diego County. "Was there just an earthquake in San Marcos," one viewer asked CBS 8. An earthquake map updated...
San Diego Channel
Spring Valley and Escondido roads partially closed due to flooding
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego County Department of Public Works reported two partial road closures due to flooding Sunday afternoon. A portion of Quarry Road in the Spring Valley area was closed Sunday afternoon due to flooding in the area, according to DPW. DPW tweeted about that...
Several businesses damaged in strip mall fire
Several businesses were damaged Wednesday after a fire broke out at a strip mall in the Webster neighborhood, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.
Geminids meteor shower peaks Tuesday night: NASA
The strongest meteor shower of the year, according to the American Meteor Society, is expected to peak Tuesday night with prime viewing times anticipated around midnight for San Diegans.
KPBS
Four school districts closed Monday because of icy, snowy conditions
On Monday, schools in the Julian Union, Spencer Valley, and Warner Unified school districts were closed by the winter storm lingering over the county. Then, while some of the striking University of California academic workers ratified a new contract over the weekend thousands remain on strike across the state. We hear from some of them who say they will not give up what they consider a fight for their lives. Next, why California indigenous tribes are getting involved with the state’s planned wind turbine projects. Then, a new report finds Balboa Park needs nearly half a billion dollars to be brought up to modern standards. And, Lincoln High School’s football players are state champions. The Hornet’s victory on Friday was clinched by a record four touchdowns by star running back, Roderick Robinson Jr. We hear about the game from his proud father. Then, writer and illustrator Trung Le Nguyen, also known as Trungles joins us to talk about his novel, “The Magic Fish,” about a second generation Vietnamese American teenager who uses fairy tales to help his mother learn English. It’s this year’s KPBS One Book, One San Diego selection for teens. Finally, we share details on some of the most popular light displays around the county.
Eater
Japanese-Style Cheesecakes Have Landed in San Diego
Just in time for the holidays, fancy Japanese cheesecakes can now be found in San Diego. First to arrive is Cheese Garden, a transplanted Canadian chain founded in Toronto whose debut store in the U.S. just opened at the Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch in Carmel Valley. Operating Monday through...
CHP: Man veers off SR-78 off-ramp in San Marcos, dies
A 35-year-old man is dead after his car fell off an off-ramp in San Marcos, according to the California Highway Patrol.
KPBS
Bigger natural gas bills are coming to San Diego
San Diego residents can expect San Diego Gas and Electric natural gas bills to be sharply higher in December, and likely even higher in January. The increases are expected to be steeper than the ones that roiled customers last winter. “We learned a lot from last year when our customers...
Winter Storm Watch Takes Effect in Parts of San Diego County Starting Sunday
Forecasters said a winter storm watch would be in effect for San Diego County mountains,. Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley beginning Sunday. According to the National Weather Service, heavy snow will be possible with total snow accumulations from 3 to 6 inches. Winds also could gust as high as 55 mph.
NASA's Artemis I takes extra day before upcoming arrival in San Diego
NASA's Artemis I spent 25 days in space, traveling more than a million miles to the moon and back. But as it got closer to the earth, it was San Diego's stormy weather that delayed its return.
kusi.com
San Diego County Sheriff-elect Kelly Martinez shares plans for 2023
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County Sheriff-elect Kelly Martinez made history last year when she was named the first female Undersheriff in San Diego County. Now, Martinez is weeks away from becoming the first female Sheriff in department history. Sheriff-elect Kelly Martinez joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good...
