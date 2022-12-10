ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

KPBS

San Diegans enjoying winter fun on first snow day of season

Monday was a snow day for some East County school districts, and for some San Diegans who headed up to Mount Laguna to play in the snow. Richie Bugarine was one of them. He works in construction and said he had the morning off because of the weather, so he, his wife and their friend drove up for the snow.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Oceanside, CA

One of California's popular tourist destinations is the coastal city of Oceanside. Incorporated in 1888, the city boasts its rich history and culture alongside its natural areas, offering beauty, entertainment, and a lively lifestyle. The city is part of San Diego County, with humble beginnings in 1798. In 1798, the...
OCEANSIDE, CA
San Diego Channel

Exploring San Diego: Things to do December 15 - 18

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — For the price of a movie ticket, guests will be walking through acres of brilliantly lit trees and magical cottages at the Enchanted Village. Dog lovers rejoice! Deck the paws with your pups in the Gaslamp and get into the holiday spirit with your best holiday costume.
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Walking past the forgotten town of Bernardo.

Did you know there used to be a town named Bernardo in what is now San Diego’s North County?. Bernardo was a tiny town between Escondido and Rancho Bernardo, where Lake Hodges is located today. The creation of Lake Hodges in 1918, accomplished by damming the Bernardo River (now...
ESCONDIDO, CA
NBC San Diego

With Average Now at $4.539, San Diego County Gas Keeps Dropping

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Wednesday to its lowest amount since Nov. 3, 2021, decreasing 2.8 cents to $4.539. The average price has dropped 33 consecutive days, decreasing 96.6 cents, including 2.2 cents Tuesday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It has fallen 66 times in 70 days since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, decreasing $1.896.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

Four school districts closed Monday because of icy, snowy conditions

On Monday, schools in the Julian Union, Spencer Valley, and Warner Unified school districts were closed by the winter storm lingering over the county. Then, while some of the striking University of California academic workers ratified a new contract over the weekend thousands remain on strike across the state. We hear from some of them who say they will not give up what they consider a fight for their lives. Next, why California indigenous tribes are getting involved with the state’s planned wind turbine projects. Then, a new report finds Balboa Park needs nearly half a billion dollars to be brought up to modern standards. And, Lincoln High School’s football players are state champions. The Hornet’s victory on Friday was clinched by a record four touchdowns by star running back, Roderick Robinson Jr. We hear about the game from his proud father. Then, writer and illustrator Trung Le Nguyen, also known as Trungles joins us to talk about his novel, “The Magic Fish,” about a second generation Vietnamese American teenager who uses fairy tales to help his mother learn English. It’s this year’s KPBS One Book, One San Diego selection for teens. Finally, we share details on some of the most popular light displays around the county.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Eater

Japanese-Style Cheesecakes Have Landed in San Diego

Just in time for the holidays, fancy Japanese cheesecakes can now be found in San Diego. First to arrive is Cheese Garden, a transplanted Canadian chain founded in Toronto whose debut store in the U.S. just opened at the Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch in Carmel Valley. Operating Monday through...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Bigger natural gas bills are coming to San Diego

San Diego residents can expect San Diego Gas and Electric natural gas bills to be sharply higher in December, and likely even higher in January. The increases are expected to be steeper than the ones that roiled customers last winter. “We learned a lot from last year when our customers...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

San Diego County Sheriff-elect Kelly Martinez shares plans for 2023

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County Sheriff-elect Kelly Martinez made history last year when she was named the first female Undersheriff in San Diego County. Now, Martinez is weeks away from becoming the first female Sheriff in department history. Sheriff-elect Kelly Martinez joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

