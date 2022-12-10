Read full article on original website
Argentina vs Croatia score, result, highlights: Messi World Cup magic and Alvarez double books final spot
Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez fired Argentina to a place in the World Cup final with a dominant 3-0 semifinal win over Croatia at Lusail Stadium. Croatia, aiming to reach back-to-back finals after their 2018 heroics, were the better side during a cagey opening half-hour but goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic brought down Alvarez as the Manchester City striker lifted the ball over him.
What time is France vs Morocco in USA today? TV schedule, channel, live stream to watch 2022 World Cup semifinal
France may head into the second World Cup semifinal as favorites, but they will have to be at their best against a Morocco side looking to continue their historic run. The 2018 champion France has shaken off a raft of injuries and the supposed 'world champions curse' to make a second successive semifinal, even though they were arguably second best against England in their last match.
Jubilation on Paris Champs-Elysees after France reach World Cup final
Waving tricolour flags and setting off flares, French supporters erupted in jubilation around the iconic Champs-Elysees avenue after France's triumph over Morocco on Wednesday, which has put Les Bleus into the World Cup final. In France's third-largest city Lyon, a concerto of horns also erupted after the match, but the scene of jubilation became tense when "a group of far-right youths approached fans", said Lyon prefecture official.
When is the World Cup closing ceremony? Time, details, performers, as Qatar 2022 FIFA tournament comes to an end
The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is going out with a bang. Much like the eye-popping showcase that was the tournament's opening ceremony, closing festivities offer a lasting image to remember the passion surrounding the iconic competition. With a number of high-profile stars set to take part in all the...
France celebrates World Cup victory, fans cheer Morocco team
PARIS (AP) — Crowds in Paris and other French cities erupted in shouts of joy as France advanced to the World Cup final Wednesday, while disappointed Morocco fans mingled with the exuberant supporters of the winning team, paying tribute to the African country’s unprecedented achievement. Football fans streamed to the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, shooting off firecrackers and red flares, to an unending chorus of honking cars. On the famous avenue, many were brandishing French flags and singing “we are in the final.” Some Moroccan fans, wrapped in the North African country’s flag, also cheered their team in the streets of the French capital.
Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic slams 'suspicious' Argentina penalty in World Cup semifinal loss
Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic has questioned the decision to award Argentina a penalty during his side's 3-0 World Cup semi-final defeat. The spot kick was awarded after Julian Alvarez poked the ball beyond Dominik Livakovic and the two collided in the Croatia box. Lionel Messi subsequently converted from 12 yards to give Argentina the lead.
Argentina vs France history: Head-to-head matches at World Cup, last meeting, team records ahead of 2022 final
Argentina and France will face off in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final after powering through the semifinals. La Albiceleste sealed their place in the final, as Lionel Messi inspired them to a 3-0 win over 2018 finalists Croatia. France ended Morocco's World Cup fairy-tale in the later match, striking...
Don Stephens, Founder of Mercy Ships, Receives Lifetime Achievement Award from African Dignitaries at The Visionary Leaders Annual Summit
WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022-- A Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Don Stephens, founder of Mercy Ships this past weekend at the opening event of the GE7 Africa Visionary Leaders Annual Summit, held in Washington DC. This award was presented by H.E. Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of International Cooperation of Government of Egypt. Earlier this year the government of Egypt had provided free passage through the Suez Canal for the newest Mercy Ship, the Global Mercy® on the vessel’s maiden voyage. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005929/en/ Mercy Ships Founder Don Stephens receives Lifetime Achievement Award from H.E. Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of International Cooperation of Government of Egypt. (Photo: Business Wire)
Who are France, Mbappe playing today? Opponent, time, kickoff, betting odds and latest news for World Cup semifinal
Looking to claim consecutive World Cup crowns, France remain on track for more glory at Qatar 2022. Les Bleus reached the semifinals after a nervy 2-1 win over England and have been scoring freely at the tournament. With young gun Kylian Mbappe in sensational form, Didier Deschamps' side will take...
Argentina squad for World Cup 2022 semifinal: Roster, key players, lineup and likely formation for knockout clash with Croatia
Argentina have reached the semifinals of the World Cup for the second time in three tournaments, and they will be motivated to go all the way in Qatar is what is Lionel Messi's last World Cup. Having announced his decision to bow out from the biggest stage of all before...
Everything to know about Luka Modric: Trophies, contract, salary, net worth, wife and family of Croatia star
At the age of 37, Croatia star Luka Modric is proving that age is no barrier in football, as he continues to win trophy after trophy and is leading his country on yet another magical World Cup run. Not only is he a legend for his club Real Madrid, but...
Lionel Messi injury update: Latest on left hamstring issue for Argentina captain ahead of World Cup final
Argentina have advanced to the World Cup final after beating Croatia 3-0, with Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez providing the heroics in front of goal. As they get set to face either France or Morocco in the biggest match the sport has to offer, there is one critical injury situation to follow.
FIFA World Cup final 2022 start time: Kickoff details and venue for championship match in Qatar
The World Cup final is one of the most iconic events in sport. Taking place every four years, it is one of the most-watched events across the globe. The 2022 World Cup final will be the last step in crowning a new international champion. With Argentina and France the last two teams standing, one of them will lift the famous trophy above their heads.
Lionel Messi's kids: Sons' names, ages, places of birth and clubs they play for
When he endured a difficult year on the pitch in 2021, football superstar Lionel Messi said his children had helped him learn to overcome the pain of defeat – because there are more important things in life. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has tributes to his children tattooed on...
Where to watch Croatia vs Argentina in USA: Live stream and TV channel for World Cup 2022 semifinal
The first semifinal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup is set, with Croatia taking on Argentina for a spot in the final. Croatia's dogged and wily approach scratched them into a second penalty shootout in a row, where they kept their heads and went through over a seemingly unstoppable Brazil.
