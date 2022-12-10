It’s never a positive to have an NFL team ranking dead last in any category, and it certainly isn’t good to have the No. 32 ranked defense in terms of total yards allowed. Well, unfortunately, that is precisely where your 2022 Minnesota Vikings find themselves after a shellacking put on by Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions. Following their double-digit loss, fans are left staring at a No. 32 ranked Vikings defense in terms of yards allowed.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO