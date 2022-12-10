ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers Cut Ties with Former Vikings WR

Though the Green Bay Packers are in the middle of their worst season in years, sitting a 5-8, they are not done fiddling with their roster just yet. Earlier this week, the Packers cut ties with former Vikings WR Dede Westbrook. Westbrook signed with Green Bay back in November, joining...
GREEN BAY, WI
purplePTSD.com

Cardinals Snatch QB from Vikings Practice Squad

On what has turned out to be a busy Wednesday filled with roster moves for the Vikings, the Arizona Cardinals were moving chess pieces as well. In the aftermath of Kyler Murray’s torn ACL that he suffered on Monday night, we saw the Cardinals snatch QB David Blough off the Vikings practice squad, according to Darren Wolfson of KTSP and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

More Injuries to the Vikings in Week 14

Heading into Week 14, the Minnesota Vikings had a number of notable injuries that lingered into the weekend. Minnesota got starting CB Cam Dantzler back from IR, but they also lost rookie CB Akayleb Evans to IR due to his third concussion of the season. Additionally, just before kickoff, we found out the Vikings would be without Garrett Bradbury, Christian Darrisaw, and Harrison Smith for the game.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Sign Another Rookie CB

In the wake of their 34-23 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday, head coach Kevin O’Connell made it clear that adjustments and changes would be made to improve in the future. Evidently, one of those adjustments included signing another cornerback to the active roster. On Wednesday morning, the Vikings added rookie CB Kalon Barnes to their 53-man roster. Darren Wolfson of KTSP was the first to report the news.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Showout Sets Jefferson Up for Showdown

The Minnesota Vikings looked fine on offense during Sunday’s loss to the Detroit Lions; at least they did when Kevin O’Connell wasn’t slamming Dalvin Cook into the offensive line. Justin Jefferson set a new franchise record for single game receiving yards, and he’s now got a four-game showdown on tap.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Questions Answered: Sheldon Day Arrives, MIN-IND Prediction, a Must-Win in Week 15?

Questions Answered: Sheldon Day Arrives, MIN-IND Prediction, a Definitive Must-Win in Week 15?. The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the December 14th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

NFC North Round-Up: Only 1 Game in Week 14

It was a quiet week for the NFC North in Week 14 as only one game took place involving teams within the division. That was a rivalry matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions. Even still, there is news to discuss across the division. Here are all the headlines as we head into Week 15.
purplePTSD.com

Kevin O’Connell Falling in Coach of the Year Race

Coming into the 2022 NFL season the Minnesota Vikings employed both a new general manager and a head coach. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah took over for Rick Spielman, and he tabbed Kevin O’Connell to take over for Mike Zimmer. With the talent on the roster, O’Connell entered as the odds-on favorite to win 2022 NFL Coach of the Year. He’s not there anymore.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Justin Jefferson in Line for Hardware in 2022

This week the Minnesota Vikings can clinch the NFC North division title for the first time since 2017. With four weeks left in the regular season, they also have a superstar wide receiver well positioned to pick up some accolades of his own. Justin Jefferson has now emerged as the betting favorite to win the NFL Offensive Player of the Year.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Danielle Hunter Pops Up on the Vikings Injury Report

On the Wednesday Vikings injury report, there’s some good and bad news. First off, the good news is that the only player that missed practice entirely was CB Cam Dantzler, missing his second straight day with an illness. Additionally, Harrison Smith practiced in full on Wednesday with his neck...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Questions Answered: Garrett Bradbury, KOC Back to Basics, Donatell and the Future

Questions Answered: Garrett Bradbury, KOC Back to Basics, Donatell and the Future. The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the December 13th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Questions Answered: Panic after DET, Brandel Out, Firing People

Questions Answered: Panic after DET, Brandel Out, Firing People. The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the December 12th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Reaction to Vikings Loss at Detroit

This is Episode 176 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the Vikings Week 14 loss in Detroit. Particularly, Super Bowl contendership, the team’s defense, and Kirk Cousins are discussed. Email any feedback — especially constructive criticism — to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Now Presenting, Your No. 32 Ranked Vikings Defense

It’s never a positive to have an NFL team ranking dead last in any category, and it certainly isn’t good to have the No. 32 ranked defense in terms of total yards allowed. Well, unfortunately, that is precisely where your 2022 Minnesota Vikings find themselves after a shellacking put on by Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions. Following their double-digit loss, fans are left staring at a No. 32 ranked Vikings defense in terms of yards allowed.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

What Does Defensive Change Look Like for Vikings?

On Saturday the Minnesota Vikings will return home to U.S. Bank Stadium in a matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. Online bookmaker Bovada has Minnesota as only four-point favorites, and with the dysfunction in Indy, that disrespect is largely reflective of the Vikings current defense. Minnesota needs to make some defense change, but what could that change look like?
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Everything the Vikings Did Poorly Against the Lions

Throughout their 34-23 loss to the Detroit Lions, the Minnesota Vikings did a multitude of things poorly. The most obvious reason for this loss that we can point the finger at is the defense allowing 464 yards of offense to these frisky Lions. However, that’s far from the only problem that Minnesota ran into on Sunday. Here’s a full list of everything the Vikings did poorly against the Lions.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

If he Wants to Coach, Mike Zimmer Could get an Opportunity Beside an Old Friend

Truth be told, there are very few people out there who know where/if Mike Zimmer will coach in 2023. It’s possible he isn’t particularly interested in working. A few weeks ago, we learned the very unfortunate news that Adam Zimmer – his son and former Vikings defensive coordinator – passed away. If Zimmer decides he needs time away, then that’s totally understandable.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

