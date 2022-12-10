ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

whdh.com

Boston Police issue Missing Person Alert for 13-year-old from Dorchester

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 13-year-old who was last seen on Tuesday. Officials say Nycere Johnson was last sighted leaving a Charlestown High School basketball game on Dec. 13. According to the police department, Johnson is a resident of Dorchester who is known to visit Downtown Crossing as well as the Bunker Hill Housing Development in Charlestown.
BOSTON, MA
WMTW

Man found dangling from high-rise window in Boston to face charges

A suspect who attempted to dive out a 12-floor window of a high-rise apartment building in Boston after a body was found in the building is set to face charges Wednesday. Michael Perry, 37, is expected to be arraigned on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon, but the DA's office said additional details about the case will be released at the hearing.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Boston police officer struck by SUV in Chinatown, sparking pursuit

BOSTON — A Boston police officer was struck by a sport utility vehicle early Tuesday during a drug investigation in Chinatown, sparking a pursuit, officials said. Officers were conducting the investigation near Harrison Avenue and Beach Street when the officer was struck, police said. The vehicle struck the officer's arm when the driver attempted to flee the area.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Person Stabbed in Mass. and Cass Area of Boston

A person was stabbed in Boston Tuesday near the troubled Mass. and Cass area of the city. Boston police confirmed they responded to the stabbing on Southampton Street around 1:15 p.m. The victim has injuries that are not life-threatening, police said. More details on what happened were not immediately available.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

22-year-old man accused of stabbing 3 women in Medford

MEDFORD -- A 22-year-old Medford man was arrested after allegedly stabbing three women at his home Monday night. Jace Pietro Cherchi is facing a number of charges. Police said they were called to a Doane Road home around 9 p.m. by someone reporting that one household member had just stabbed another.Alfredo Vilar told WBZ-TV that Cherchi is his nephew who has lived with him for about 15 years. He said it started when Cherchi asked his mother to go for a walk with him, a daily occurrence so they thought nothing of it. But when the pair got outside, Cherchi attacked and...
MEDFORD, MA
whdh.com

Death investigation underway in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - A death investigation is underway at 35 Northampton Street in Roxbury, according to the Boston Police Department. On Sunday just after 8 p.m., officers responded to the 12th floor of the building for a wellbeing check. Upon arrival, they knocked and announced their presence and purpose multiple times with no response.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Shooting in Downtown Boston Leaves 1 Person Seriously Hurt: Police

Someone was shot Sunday night in Downtown Boston, leaving them with life-threatening injuries, according to the Boston Police Department. Police responded to the shooting at around 9:12 p.m. Sunday. It happened near the corner of Tremont and Stuart Streets, which is a highly-trafficked entertainment district in the city's Downtown neighborhood.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Several people stabbed outside home in Medford, Massachusetts

MEDFORD, Mass. — Medford police are searching for a suspect after several people were stabbed outside of a home in the Massachusetts city late Monday night. The stabbings prompted a large police response to Doane Road, where investigators were laying down evidence markers in the roadway in front of one house.
MEDFORD, MA

