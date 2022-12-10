MEDFORD -- A 22-year-old Medford man was arrested after allegedly stabbing three women at his home Monday night. Jace Pietro Cherchi is facing a number of charges. Police said they were called to a Doane Road home around 9 p.m. by someone reporting that one household member had just stabbed another.Alfredo Vilar told WBZ-TV that Cherchi is his nephew who has lived with him for about 15 years. He said it started when Cherchi asked his mother to go for a walk with him, a daily occurrence so they thought nothing of it. But when the pair got outside, Cherchi attacked and...

MEDFORD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO