Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Town Residents Spoke Out and a Decision Was Announced on the Dedham Christmas TreeThe Maine WriterDedham, MA
New England Patriots' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsFoxborough, MA
Chelsea, MA extends guaranteed income program, gives 650 families $400 a month for 3 additional monthsBeth TorresChelsea, MA
Library Christmas Tree Controversy Has Turned Very UglyThe Maine WriterDedham, MA
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MassachusettsTravel MavenWestford, MA
Related
whdh.com
Boston Police issue Missing Person Alert for 13-year-old from Dorchester
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 13-year-old who was last seen on Tuesday. Officials say Nycere Johnson was last sighted leaving a Charlestown High School basketball game on Dec. 13. According to the police department, Johnson is a resident of Dorchester who is known to visit Downtown Crossing as well as the Bunker Hill Housing Development in Charlestown.
WMTW
Man found dangling from high-rise window in Boston to face charges
A suspect who attempted to dive out a 12-floor window of a high-rise apartment building in Boston after a body was found in the building is set to face charges Wednesday. Michael Perry, 37, is expected to be arraigned on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon, but the DA's office said additional details about the case will be released at the hearing.
WCVB
Suspect found dangling from high-rise window in Boston held pending dangerousness hearing
BOSTON — A suspect who attempted to dive out a 12-floor window of a high-rise apartment building in Boston after a body was found in the building was held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing during his arraignment Wednesday. Michael Perry, 37, was arraigned on a charge of assault...
WCVB
Delivery driver stabbed, attacked while working in truck outside Boston gas station
BOSTON — A delivery driver told police he was finishing his last stop for the day when a suspect attacked him in the back of his truck outside a Boston gas station on Tuesday. According to a police report, the victim told officers that he was working in the...
WCVB
Boston police officer struck by SUV in Chinatown, sparking pursuit
BOSTON — A Boston police officer was struck by a sport utility vehicle early Tuesday during a drug investigation in Chinatown, sparking a pursuit, officials said. Officers were conducting the investigation near Harrison Avenue and Beach Street when the officer was struck, police said. The vehicle struck the officer's arm when the driver attempted to flee the area.
Man who tried to dive out high-rise window in Boston following discovery of body to face a judge
BOSTON — A man who tried to dive out of a high-rise window in Boston following the discovery of a body is slated to face a judge on Wednesday. Michael Perry, 37, is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.
nbcboston.com
Person Stabbed in Mass. and Cass Area of Boston
A person was stabbed in Boston Tuesday near the troubled Mass. and Cass area of the city. Boston police confirmed they responded to the stabbing on Southampton Street around 1:15 p.m. The victim has injuries that are not life-threatening, police said. More details on what happened were not immediately available.
WCVB
Teenager identified as victim in single-car overnight crash in Stoughton, Massachusetts
STOUGHTON, Mass. — A teenager has been identified as the victim in a single-vehicle crash overnight in Stoughton, Massachusetts, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office. Investigators said it appears the vehicle went off the road and bit the guardrail on Sumner Street near the intersection with...
WCVB
Mother of 4 found dead in Stoughton outbuilding suffered 'significant injuries,' District Attorney says
The investigation into the death of a mother of four continued Wednesday, one day after her body was found in an outbuilding behind a home in Stoughton, Massachusetts. The Norfolk District Attorney's Office said the body of Amber Buckner, 40, was found at about 11 a.m. Tuesday at 743 Park St., which is near 5th Street.
WCVB
Parent threatened to harm Concord Public Schools superintendent, police say
CONCORD, Mass. — A Concord resident has been ordered to stay in their home after they were charged with threatening to harm the superintendent of the Massachusetts town's public schools district, according to police. In an email obtained by WCVB NewsCenter 5, Concord police Chief Joseph O'Connor did not...
WCVB
3 women stabbed in Medford attack, suspect arrested after fleeing city, police say
MEDFORD, Mass. — A man is facing charges after three women were stabbed during an attack outside a home in Medford, Massachusetts. Jace Pietro Cherchi, 22, was charged on Tuesday in connection with the attack Monday night at 22 Doane Road. “He came to the door with a knife,”...
22-year-old man accused of stabbing 3 women in Medford
MEDFORD -- A 22-year-old Medford man was arrested after allegedly stabbing three women at his home Monday night. Jace Pietro Cherchi is facing a number of charges. Police said they were called to a Doane Road home around 9 p.m. by someone reporting that one household member had just stabbed another.Alfredo Vilar told WBZ-TV that Cherchi is his nephew who has lived with him for about 15 years. He said it started when Cherchi asked his mother to go for a walk with him, a daily occurrence so they thought nothing of it. But when the pair got outside, Cherchi attacked and...
Man Apprehended For Stabbing 3 Women During Attack At Medford Home: Police
Three woman are recovering and one man is in police custody following a triple stabbing at a Medford home this week, authorities said.Police responded to a report of an attack inside a home at 22 Doane Road just after 9 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, Medford Police report. A caller told police that …
WCVB
Man wanted by Mass. State Police for deadly 1991 Attleboro stabbing captured in Guatemala
ATTLEBORO, Mass. — A fugitive wanted for a murder that happened in Massachusetts more than 30 years ago is now in custody. State police said Mario R. Garcia, who is the suspect in a 1991 deadly stabbing in Attleboro, was captured Wednesday morning at a Guatemalan shrimp farm he was operating under an alias.
whdh.com
Death investigation underway in Roxbury
BOSTON (WHDH) - A death investigation is underway at 35 Northampton Street in Roxbury, according to the Boston Police Department. On Sunday just after 8 p.m., officers responded to the 12th floor of the building for a wellbeing check. Upon arrival, they knocked and announced their presence and purpose multiple times with no response.
nbcboston.com
Shooting in Downtown Boston Leaves 1 Person Seriously Hurt: Police
Someone was shot Sunday night in Downtown Boston, leaving them with life-threatening injuries, according to the Boston Police Department. Police responded to the shooting at around 9:12 p.m. Sunday. It happened near the corner of Tremont and Stuart Streets, which is a highly-trafficked entertainment district in the city's Downtown neighborhood.
WCVB
Several people stabbed outside home in Medford, Massachusetts
MEDFORD, Mass. — Medford police are searching for a suspect after several people were stabbed outside of a home in the Massachusetts city late Monday night. The stabbings prompted a large police response to Doane Road, where investigators were laying down evidence markers in the roadway in front of one house.
'Monster' Convicted Of Stabbing Ex-Girlfriend In Boston Gets Decade Behind Bars: DA
A judge ruled on Tuesday, Dec. 13, that a 54-year-old Boston man convicted of stabbing his then-girlfriend with a kitchen knife will spend the next 10 to 12 years behind bars, authorities said. The victim in the case had the final word as she called him a "cruel insane ... monster" and a "coward."G…
Police ID Body Of Woman Found Dead With 'Significant Injuries' In Stoughton: DA (UPDATED)
The body of a 40-year-old woman found in an outbuilding in Stoughton is being treated as a homicide, the North County District Attorney announced. Stoughton officers found the body of Amber Buckner, a Stoughton resident, at an outbuilding at 743 Park Street near 5th Street Tuesday mo…
Framingham Police Identify Suspect Who Forged Checks For Thousands of Dollars
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating forged checks for several thousand dollars, said Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The incident happened at Fine Finish Inc at 110 Alexander Street. It was reported to Police at 11:27 a.m. on December 8. “A suspect has been identified and charges are pending,”...
Comments / 0