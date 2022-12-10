ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

County’s multimodel connectivity study open until Dec. 16

Pierce County announcement. Do you use State Routes 7, 161, 162 and 507 in Pierce County, or anywhere in-between? If your answer is yes, we need to hear from you. The Washington State Department of Transportation has created an online open house focusing on opportunities for improving connectivity, safety and reducing delays for people who walk, bike, roll or drive on State Routes 7, 161, 162, 507, and major local roadways in the area.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
RFP – Event Planning, Operation and Management

City of Puyallup announcement. The City of Puyallup (City) requests proposals (RFP) from qualified organizations (Organizations) to plan, operate and manage three traditional City-sponsored events, which occur annually in the City of Puyallup. These events utilize City-owned property or facilities and are open to the public. An organization may submit a proposal for any or all of the three events. The three events are:
PUYALLUP, WA
Caught on camera: Truck smashes into businesses in Renton

RENTON, Wash. - New surveillance video shows a red truck smashing into the front of several businesses in Renton. The owner of Momo's Kebabs was damaged, but nobody was able to get inside the business. He was alerted to the crash after seeing it on surveillance video around 4:00 a.m. Tuesday on SW 43rd St.
RENTON, WA
Alleged drunk driver crashes car into Seattle home

A couple in South Seattle got a rude awakening after a car slammed into their house. Seattle police says this happened just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday morning. Firefighters helped remove the car from inside the house, which is located on the corner of Renton Avenue and Bangor Street. “I’m...
SEATTLE, WA
Olympia man reunited with cat 'Precious' after van stolen in October

OLYMPIA, Wash. - An Olympia man whose van and cat were stolen in October finally reunited with his feline companion after months apart. Nick Saviers told FOX 13 he was in the Capital Mall in Olympia on Oct. 26, when his van was stolen with his cat ‘Precious’ still in the back. Police tracked down the van a week later in Tukwila, but Precious was still missing.
OLYMPIA, WA
Seattle Police Arrest Prolific Taggers Who Caused Over $300K in Damage, Prosecutors Say

Seattle police last week arrested two prolific graffiti taggers accused of causing more than $300,000 in damage citywide, according to prosecutors. Casey Cain, 36, and Jose Betancourth, 37, were charged Monday with first-degree malicious mischief after they were found late Dec. 7 in paint-splattered clothing as they emerged from behind a Capitol Hill apartment building where police located wet graffiti and paint buckets, say the charges.
SEATTLE, WA
Additional Delays Expected for Hilltop Extension

Sound Transit announcement. Due to ongoing construction challenges, we will not be able to open Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension during the first quarter of next year. The project is almost completely built but due to concerns regarding trackwork in one area, we are taking the necessary precautions to ensure this section of rail is safe and meets our quality standards for testing purposes and ultimately passenger service.
TACOMA, WA
Multiple King County cities ramp up protections for tenants

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Several King County cities rolled out significant changes to landlord-tenant law in 2022, in some cases providing renters more protections as pandemic-prompted eviction moratoriums expired. Cities across the county offer a patchwork of policies, and some advocates such as the Stay Housed, Stay Healthy Coalition,...
KING COUNTY, WA
Two buses carrying military members crash on I-5

SEATTLE, Wash. — Two buses carrying members of the Navy crashed on the southbound I-5 express lanes at Mercer Street on Monday, Dec. 12. Traffic was blocked, including the off-ramp to Stewart Street, for several hours while emergency crews were on the scene. According to Susan Gregg, the director of media relations for UW Medicine Marketing and Communications, seven men...
SEATTLE, WA
Firefighting Foams Contaminating Drinking Water in WA

(TNS) - The water pumped from the ground here was once considered pure enough to mix with a little chlorine and then pipe directly to homes. Today, every gallon from two water district wells must first be flushed through six enormous tanks, each filled with 40,000 pounds of specially treated coal, to remove contaminants.
WASHINGTON STATE
Doing Business in ... Centralia and Chehalis

Centralia and Chehalis are nestled along Interstate 5, roughly halfway between Seattle and Portland. But these neighboring cities are much more than pit stops for motorists. Drawn to the convenient location and small-town feel, a growing number of businesses and families are calling the area home. “A lot of companies...
CENTRALIA, WA

