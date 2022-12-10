Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seattle Seahawks' Probability to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Boeing Built A Fake Town On The Rooftop Of Their Bomber Factory During WWIIKyle SchepperleySeattle, WA
The inaugural HBCU Swingman Classic - made by Ken Griffey Jr. - will debut at the 2023 MLB All-Star Week in SeattleJalyn SmootSeattle, WA
Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year OldStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
They stole this disabled Army Master Sergeant's Medal of Honor plateStephen L DaltonSeattle, WA
q13fox.com
High bacteria levels in Thea Foss Waterway in Tacoma
An important alert for the South Sound. The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department says it found high levels of bacteria in the Thea Foss Waterway.
The Suburban Times
County’s multimodel connectivity study open until Dec. 16
Pierce County announcement. Do you use State Routes 7, 161, 162 and 507 in Pierce County, or anywhere in-between? If your answer is yes, we need to hear from you. The Washington State Department of Transportation has created an online open house focusing on opportunities for improving connectivity, safety and reducing delays for people who walk, bike, roll or drive on State Routes 7, 161, 162, 507, and major local roadways in the area.
The Suburban Times
RFP – Event Planning, Operation and Management
City of Puyallup announcement. The City of Puyallup (City) requests proposals (RFP) from qualified organizations (Organizations) to plan, operate and manage three traditional City-sponsored events, which occur annually in the City of Puyallup. These events utilize City-owned property or facilities and are open to the public. An organization may submit a proposal for any or all of the three events. The three events are:
q13fox.com
Caught on camera: Truck smashes into businesses in Renton
RENTON, Wash. - New surveillance video shows a red truck smashing into the front of several businesses in Renton. The owner of Momo's Kebabs was damaged, but nobody was able to get inside the business. He was alerted to the crash after seeing it on surveillance video around 4:00 a.m. Tuesday on SW 43rd St.
The Suburban Times
Expect significant backups on northbound I-5 in DuPont for emergency road repair Dec. 15
DUPONT – Travelers heading north on Interstate 5 through DuPont in Pierce County will see substantial delays on Thursday, Dec. 15, while maintenance crews repair degrading asphalt on the roadway. Thursday, Dec. 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Northbound I-5 will be reduced to 2 lanes near the...
Alleged drunk driver crashes car into Seattle home
A couple in South Seattle got a rude awakening after a car slammed into their house. Seattle police says this happened just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday morning. Firefighters helped remove the car from inside the house, which is located on the corner of Renton Avenue and Bangor Street. “I’m...
q13fox.com
Olympia man reunited with cat 'Precious' after van stolen in October
OLYMPIA, Wash. - An Olympia man whose van and cat were stolen in October finally reunited with his feline companion after months apart. Nick Saviers told FOX 13 he was in the Capital Mall in Olympia on Oct. 26, when his van was stolen with his cat ‘Precious’ still in the back. Police tracked down the van a week later in Tukwila, but Precious was still missing.
18 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Seattle (Seattle, WA)
The Seattle Fire Department reported a two-vehicle accident on Monday. The accident occurred in the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Mercer Street. According to the officials, two buses that were transporting Navy personnel were involved in the crash. There were 18 people injured in the accident. They were treated...
thejoltnews.com
Tumwater gets ready to claim Lacey’s portion of the Olympia Brewery Wellfield
The Tumwater City Council authorized Mayor Debbie Sullivan on December 6 to sign a memorandum of agreement with Lacey and Olympia, paving the way for Tumwater’s takeover of Lacey’s portion of the Brewery Wellfield site. The agreement outlines how the three cities may transfer water rights, land, wells,...
Express lanes through Seattle temporarily closed after two buses with Navy personnel collide
The southbound express lanes to Stewart Street in Seattle were closed after two buses with Navy personnel collided Monday morning. The collision occurred just after 7 a.m., blocking the two right lanes. According to Washington State trooper Rick Johnson and the Seattle Fire Department, 18 individuals were treated on scene...
MyNorthwest.com
Hundreds of Fred Meyer, QFC employees say they’ve experienced problems receiving paychecks
Hundreds of workers at local Fred Meyer stores are telling KIRO 7 that there’s an ongoing problem with their paychecks. Some say their paychecks are coming up short, while others say they’re not getting paid at all. Unions representing Fred Meyer and QFC workers say they’ve tried everything...
Chronicle
Seattle Police Arrest Prolific Taggers Who Caused Over $300K in Damage, Prosecutors Say
Seattle police last week arrested two prolific graffiti taggers accused of causing more than $300,000 in damage citywide, according to prosecutors. Casey Cain, 36, and Jose Betancourth, 37, were charged Monday with first-degree malicious mischief after they were found late Dec. 7 in paint-splattered clothing as they emerged from behind a Capitol Hill apartment building where police located wet graffiti and paint buckets, say the charges.
The Suburban Times
Additional Delays Expected for Hilltop Extension
Sound Transit announcement. Due to ongoing construction challenges, we will not be able to open Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension during the first quarter of next year. The project is almost completely built but due to concerns regarding trackwork in one area, we are taking the necessary precautions to ensure this section of rail is safe and meets our quality standards for testing purposes and ultimately passenger service.
Multiple King County cities ramp up protections for tenants
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Several King County cities rolled out significant changes to landlord-tenant law in 2022, in some cases providing renters more protections as pandemic-prompted eviction moratoriums expired. Cities across the county offer a patchwork of policies, and some advocates such as the Stay Housed, Stay Healthy Coalition,...
Two buses carrying military members crash on I-5
SEATTLE, Wash. — Two buses carrying members of the Navy crashed on the southbound I-5 express lanes at Mercer Street on Monday, Dec. 12. Traffic was blocked, including the off-ramp to Stewart Street, for several hours while emergency crews were on the scene. According to Susan Gregg, the director of media relations for UW Medicine Marketing and Communications, seven men...
4-mile-long backup after pickup truck collides with semitruck in Renton
A serious collision on northbound Interstate 405 near Renton blocked most lanes of traffic on Monday morning, according to the Washington State Patrol. At about 3 a.m. on Monday, the driver of a pickup truck collided with the rear of a semitruck, just north of Northeast 30th Street, according to the Renton Regional Fire Authority.
KOMO News
Tacoma police launch initiative to combat property crimes against businesses
TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma Police Department has launched a new initiative focused on property crimes against businesses. The approach with the initiative is in response to the growing backlog of cases and a push by small business owners to address the repeated instances of theft and vandalism. A...
Government Technology
Firefighting Foams Contaminating Drinking Water in WA
(TNS) - The water pumped from the ground here was once considered pure enough to mix with a little chlorine and then pipe directly to homes. Today, every gallon from two water district wells must first be flushed through six enormous tanks, each filled with 40,000 pounds of specially treated coal, to remove contaminants.
southsoundbiz.com
Doing Business in ... Centralia and Chehalis
Centralia and Chehalis are nestled along Interstate 5, roughly halfway between Seattle and Portland. But these neighboring cities are much more than pit stops for motorists. Drawn to the convenient location and small-town feel, a growing number of businesses and families are calling the area home. “A lot of companies...
Chronicle
Temporary Interstate 5 Closures to Come to South Thurston County for Collision Damage Cleanup
Travelers should add some extra time to their planned trips later this week if they're going through Thurston County. The Washington State Department of Transportation announced on Dec. 12 plans to replace barriers on portions of I-5 later this week. According to a news release from WSDOT, the interstate between...
