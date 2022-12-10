ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reynoldsburg, OH

And then there were two: Reynoldsburg names superintendent finalists

By Daniel Griffin
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fchVv_0jeLyaBR00

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio ( WCMH ) — The Reynoldsburg City School District is on the verge of naming a new superintendent.

On Friday, the district announced it has narrowed down the search for a new district leader from five to two:

  • Dr. Tracy Reed, chief academic officer for Sandusky City Schools
  • Dr. Claude Tiller Jr., assistant superintendent of high school transformation for the Detroit Public School Community District

Final interviews for both Reed and Tiller will be held Monday, Dec. 12, during a school board executive session meeting with stakeholder groups from the district and the community.

The new superintendent is scheduled to be announced during the board’s regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

The district said it would like the new superintendent to start with the district on Jan. 2, 2023.

In addition to Reed and Tiller, the district included the following candidates who were also interviewed last week:

  • David Harmon, chief of human resources for Dayton Public Schools
  • Dr. M. Denise Lutz, chief technology officer for Upper Arlington City Schools
  • Naim Sanders, assistant superintendent for Reynoldsburg City Schools

Dr. Jocelyn Cosgrave was named interim superintendent back in October after Dr. Dan Good tendered his resignation. Good stepped into the position in July after Dr. Garilee Ogden , originally selected in May to be superintendent, switched to a consulting position.

The Reynoldsburg school district serves 7,359 students across 15 schools for the 2022-23 school year.

NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

