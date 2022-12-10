Monday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 14 Patriots-Cardinals Showdown tournaments

Read full article on original website
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott explains why he faked Salvation Army kettle jump after game-winning TD vs. Texans
Ezekiel Elliott opted not to perform one of his signature celebrations — the Salvation Army kettle jump — after scoring the game-winning touchdown in the Cowboys' 27-23 victory over the Texans in Week 14. Instead, Elliott acted like he was going to jump in the kettle after scoring...
Week 15 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on Trevor Lawrence, JK Dobbins, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool
The fantasy football playoffs are finally here, and with three games on Saturday (Colts-Vikings, Ravens-Browns, Dolphins-Bills), fantasy owners will have less time to make some crucial start 'em, sit 'em decisions. The experts at RotoBaller are here to help by allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to aid in making your Week 15 fantasy lineup decisions.
NFL world reacts to Kyler Murray injury in Cardinals-Patriots game: 'I'm absolutely sick'
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray exited the "Monday Night Football" game vs. the Patriots after just three plays with an apparent knee injury. The fourth-year signal-caller immediately fell to the turf at State Farm Stadium, sustaining a non-contact injury after a 3-yard scramble. He was immediately carted off the field and was visibly distressed, draping a towel over his head.
Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em: NFL Week 15 lineup advice, best matchups, DFS picks
As usual, late-season injuries are creating havoc during the fantasy football playoffs, creating even more start 'em, sit 'em headaches during a time when every lineup decision is already overly scrutinized. Fortunately, SN NFL writer Vinnie Iyer is here to dish out Week 15 fantasy lineup advice and DFS tips.
Thursday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 15 49ers-Seahawks single-game tournaments
Week 15 kicks off with a pivotal NFC West matchup between the 49ers and Seahawks on Thursday Night Football. The last time these two teams played each other, Trey Lance started and was relieved by Jimmy Garoppolo, who led the Niners to a 27-7 win in Week 2. However, things are slightly different for both teams, who are jockeying for playoff position in the NFC. Even though Garoppolo (knee), Deebo Samuel (leg), and possibly Kenneth Walker III (ankle) are out, this game still has a ton of star power on both sides, which is great news for NFL DFS players putting together FanDuel single-game lineups.
Dan Campbell was just as surprised as everyone else about Lions' pass to Penei Sewell: 'What the f— are we doing?'
The Lions shocked fans everywhere on Sunday with an incredibly gutsy play call in the final minutes against the Vikings. Turns out, they also shocked their own head coach. Coming out of the two-minute warning, Detroit held a 31-23 lead over Minnesota. Facing a third and 7 at the Vikings' 41, Jared Goff dropped back and tossed it right to 6-foot-5, 335-pound offensive tackle Penei Sewell, who made the grab and dived forward to pick up a crucial first down.
Is Kenneth Walker III playing Thursday night? Fantasy injury update for 49ers-Seahawks Week 15 Thursday Night Football
Kenneth Walker III was in contention for fantasy MVP thanks to his impressive run since taking over as the Seahawks' starting running back, but an ankle injury at least temporarily halted his Rookie of the Year campaign. After missing last week, Walker's status is in question for Thursday night's showdown against the 49ers. With backup DeeJay Dallas (ankle) also dealing with an injury, knowing the latest updates on Walker's status is crucial ahead of locking in waiver pickups and your first start 'em, sit 'em decision of the week.
The badly misfiring Timberwolves are proof that NBA rosters aren’t math
It’s been said that the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again, expecting different results. While this is admittedly a bit of an oversimplification, if we’re going on definitions alone, a healthy portion of NBA franchises are, then, insane. The theory that teams are just a sum of their parts – and thus the higher profile and more talented the parts, the better the team – has been disproved time and time again. Sure, having a superstar or two is incredibly helpful (and maybe even necessary) for summiting the highest heights of NBA success, but it’s not a the-more-All-Stars-the-merrier proposition. One needs look no further than the smoldering pile of rubble that was the hopes for a championship of the Big Three in Brooklyn, or last year’s disastrous Los Angeles Lakers, for evidence that more isn’t always more when it comes to superstar talent. And yet, despite its definitively unsatisfactory track record, teams seem to try this method time and time again.
Insider: Fearless rookie Bennedict Mathurin helps Pacers survive third quarter
INDIANAPOLIS -- There were moments during the Pacers' nightmare third quarter where their heads started to hang and their frustration started to show, and for good reason. They were in the midst of following one of their best quarters of the season with one of their most dysfunctional, and it was happening...
Fantasy Waiver Wire Week 15: Rhamondre Stevenson injury puts Pierre Strong Jr., Kevin Harris among top free-agent pickups
Few things are worse than big injuries during the final game of the week, and fantasy football owners were dealt a big blow when Rhamondre Stevenson and Kyler Murray exited early last Monday night. Murray's injury won't lead to any waiver-wire activity (at least not until Week 17 when Arizona plays Atlanta), but Stevenson's exit paves the way for Patriots' handcuffs Pierre Strong Jr. and Kevin Harris to be among the top Week 15 fantasy waiver pickups and free agent adds. If nothing else, Strong and Harris are worth adding after waivers clear around 4-5 a.m. ET on Wednesday mornings in Yahoo and ESPN leagues.
Week 15 Fantasy Busts: Darren Waller, Jared Goff, Evan Engram among risky 'starts' in bad matchups
At this point in the fantasy football season, it's easy to get bogged down by numbers. From matchup data to advanced stats to basic splits, it can be difficult to know what's best to look at when making start 'em, sit 'em decisions. Our Week 15 fantasy bust list, which includes Darren Waller, Jared Goff, and Evan Engram, takes it all into account and can help you avoid potential landmines that will knock you out of the fantasy playoffs.
Patriots vs. Cardinals final score, results: Mac Jones, Patriots get important win after Kyler Murray carted off with injury
An important win for the Patriots was overshadowed by a potentially serious injury to Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray on "Monday Night Football." On just the third play from scrimmage, Murray hit the turf awkwardly holding his knee. It was a non-contact injury and immediately many assumed the worst. He was carted off the field with a towel over his head, and — according to ESPN sideline reporter Lisa Salters — he broke down in tears as soon as he reached the tunnel.
Week 15 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks
Every NFL team is in action as the fantasy football playoffs begin, and start 'em, sit 'em decisions have never been more difficult or more important. Having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is crucial in a week like this, and the more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can absorb, the better it will make your Week 15 lineup choices.
Kyler Murray injury update: Cardinals QB done for season after tearing ACL vs. Patriots
The Cardinals will be without starting quarterback Kyler Murray for some time. On the second play from scrimmage in the Week 14 "Monday Night Football" matchup between the Cardinals and Patriots, Murray scrambled to his right, and seemed to injure something in his lower half. Murray wouldn't be able to make it to his feet.
NFL power rankings: Cowboys, Vikings, Giants get exposed; 49ers, Chargers, Lions make playoff noise for Week 15
Week 14 in the NFL didn't change much in the AFC. But there was plenty of shock value in the NFC with some surprises, good and bad. For the big picture of the NFL, that caused a shakeup ahead of the final month, half December, half January. It's beginning to look a lot like playoffs every week.
Lions vs. Jets odds, prediction, betting tips for Week 15
The playoff races in both the AFC and NFC have started to get really interesting, with nearly every game on the Week 15 docket holding some big-picture significance. In what should be one of the highlights of the early Sunday slate, the surging Lions (6-7) travel to MetLife Stadium to take on the Jets (7-6) in a battle of postseason hopefuls. We have all the odds, tips, trends, storylines, and predictions to get you ready for this interconference showdown.
Why Marcus Mariota left Falcons shortly after Arthur Smith announced Desmond Ridder as starting QB
For the Atlanta Falcons, it only seemed like a matter of time before Desmond Ridder got the starting job at quarterback. If they weren't competitive, it's likely Arthur Smith would have ridden it out with Marcus Mariota. But with them begrudgingly being cast into an NFC South race, the Falcons made the switch this week, and Smith did not mince words about why.
Why is Matt Patricia calling plays for Patriots? Revisiting Bill Belichick's coordinator controversy
The Patriots' offense has been under a microscope ever since reports surfaced during training camp of a disconnect between quarterback Mac Jones and some of the team's receivers. While reporters pressed Bill Belichick on who would call offensive plays, the head coach largely sidestepped the question leading up to Week...
NFL DFS picks Week 15: Best sleepers, value players for FanDuel, DraftKings lineups
It's somehow mid-December, and the traditions are starting for families all over the country. For millions of fantasy football owners who didn't make it into their season-long playoffs, this week marks the annual migration to NFL DFS contests. If that's you, welcome! You're off to a good start by checking out our sleepers and values column. Every week, we highlight our favorite DraftKings and FanDuel plays that offer the most bang for your daily fantasy buck.
Week 15 Fantasy Sleepers: Rex Burkhead, Chig Okonkwo, Jerick McKinnon among potential breakouts
Now that we're entering the fantasy football playoffs, you can't miss on any start 'em, sit 'em decisions in order to keep your championship hopes alive. With zero teams on bye, a larger player pool can make rounding out your starting lineup a bit more challenging. If you're searching for a potential "boom" play or injury fill-in, our Week 15 fantasy sleeper picks, including Rex Burkhead, Chig Okonkwo, and Jerick McKinnon, can help you advance to the next round.
