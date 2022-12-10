ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jack Eichel lands on IR in huge Golden Knights injury blow

The Vegas Golden Knights have cooled off a bit after a strong start to the 2022-23 NHL season, and things may get a bit worse for the Pacific Division leaders before they get better. The Golden Knights have placed star forward Jack Eichel on Injured Reserve after Sunday’s loss against the Boston Bruins, per ESPN. […] The post Jack Eichel lands on IR in huge Golden Knights injury blow appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ref hits Tom Thibodeau with death stare for interrupting challenge ruling

New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau got a hilarious death stare from an NBA referee while challenging a call during Wednesdaynight’s game between his team and the Chicago Bulls. While challenging a call late in the fourth quarter, Thibodeau could be seen mouthing off near the game officials’ table and his actions became too much of a distraction for referee James Williams, who then told the Knicks coach to stop.
Is Knicks star Jalen Brunson playing vs. Bulls

Jalen Brunson has played all 27 games for the New York Knicks so far this season. Right now, however, he is in danger of missing his first contest for his new team after suffering a right foot injury in the Knicks’ 112-99 win over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday.
