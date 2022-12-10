ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Portugal boss Fernando Santos has ‘no regrets’ over Cristiano Ronaldo benching

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49QcUq_0jeLy3Kp00

Portugal boss Fernando Santos insisted he had no regrets about leaving Cristiano Ronaldo out of the starting line-up for their World Cup quarter-final loss to Morocco.

Having dropped Ronaldo for the 6-1 victory over Switzerland and seen his replacement Goncalo Ramos score a hat-trick, Santos stuck with the same team.

Youssef En-Nesyri put Morocco ahead in the first half and Santos sent on Ronaldo early in the second but he made little impact and walked off the pitch in tears at the end of the 1-0 defeat, his last chance of a World Cup winners’ medal surely gone.

Santos defended his team selection, saying: “No regrets. I think this was a team which played very well against Switzerland. Cristiano’s a great player. He came on when we thought that was necessary.”

Ronaldo’s appearance was his 196th international appearance, equalling the men’s world record of Kuwait’s Badr Al-Mutawa.

Joao Felix proved the biggest danger for Portugal and he twice forced impressive saves out of Morocco keeper Bono, while Pepe had a golden chance to equalise with almost the last kick of the game.

“Of course our players are distressed, they are upset,” said Santos. “We are even more upset because we know we have skilful players and we were expecting to give more joy to the Portuguese people.

“We knew the challenges we would face, especially in terms of defensive strategy. We tried to make the game hard for our opponents but we were not successful.

“Obviously we also need to give credit to the Moroccan squad. I think it’s not fair for us to lose but that’s football.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Every shirt number on 2022 World Cup squad lists has scored in Qatar

France substitute Randal Kolo Muani’s goal against Morocco on Wednesday means every number on the World Cup squad lists, from one to 26, has now featured on the scoresheet.Here, the PA news agency looks at how each number in turn was chalked off, with the help of a goalkeeping own goal from Germany’s Manuel Neuer.13 – Enner Valencia (Ecuador)The former West Ham and Everton striker scored the first two goals of the tournament in the opening-night win over Qatar.Also: Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting22 – Jude Bellingham (England)Also: Denzel Dumfries, Theo Hernandez17 – Bukayo Saka (England)Also: Ao Tanaka, Yeltsin Tejeda10 – Raheem...
The Independent

World Cup 2022 LIVE: France set up dream final against Lionel Messi’s Argentina after overcoming Morocco

Just two teams remain at the World Cup in Qatar after defending champions France ended Morocco’s dream run at the tournament to set up a sensational final against Argentina and Lionel Messi on Sunday.World champions France used all of their experience to survive some nervy moments against Morocco, who produced a defiant performance despite going a goal behind within the opening five minutes. Walid Regragui’s side had become the first team from Africa to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup but it was France who progressed to the final thanks to goals from Theo Hernandez and substitute Randal...
The Independent

Football rumours: Goncalo Ramos could replace Cristiano Ronaldo once again

What the papers sayBenfica striker Goncalo Ramos could be set to replace Cristiano Ronaldo once again, with Manchester United reportedly interested in signing the 21-year-old, according to the Daily Mail and ESPN. United are said to be keen on making an enquiry about the availability of Ramos during the January transfer window. It would be second time Ramos has replaced former United star Ronaldo, having stepped in for the 37-year-old during the knockout phase of the World Cup.The Sun adds that Erik Ten Hag has been promised “massive funds” to rebuild United, despite the Glazers’ plans to sell the club....
The Independent

France and Morocco fans clash in Paris after World Cup semi-finals

Football fans clashed with police amid what lawmakers called “racist violence” in Paris after France defeated Morocco in the World Cup 2022 semi-finals on Wednesday, 14 December.At least 120 people were arrested in Paris and its surrounding areas, among them 40 far-right suspects who had been trying to reach the Champs-Elysees.Around 10,000 police officers were mobilised across France as authorities feared possible riots.French lawmaker Thomas Portes condemned “planned attacks” against Moroccan fans.“Far-right groups have carried out planned attacks against Moroccan fans... Racist violence announced earlier today,” he wrote on Twitter.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Football fans clash with police in Paris after France and Morocco World Cup winsFrance battle past Morocco to set up thrilling World Cup final against ArgentinaKylian Mbappe runs to crowd to apologise for hitting fan with wayward shot
The Independent

Uefa’s opposition to European Super League ‘compatible with EU competition law’

Clubs still supporting the European Super League have been dealt a major blow after an advisor to Europe’s top court said that Fifa and Uefa’s power to block teams from joining breakaway leagues is compatible with EU competition law.In a significant moment for the future of European football, Advocate General Athanasios Rantos told the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) that he backed Uefa over their opposition to the Super League, after Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus brought forward a case accusing the governing body of running a “monopoly” over the sport.The opinion comes as a major victory...
The Independent

On this day in 2005: Roy Keane signs for Celtic on free transfer

Celtic completed the signing of Roy Keane on a free transfer on this day in 2005.A month earlier, Keane had abruptly left Manchester United by mutual consent after his relationship with manager Sir Alex Ferguson deteriorated during a spell on the sidelines through injury.Keane had been hurt in a challenge with Liverpool’s Luis Garcia in September of that year, and he grew frustrated while out.He had already clashed with Ferguson during the club’s pre-season training camp in Portugal, and then angered the manager with an MUTV interview in which he said he was open to finishing his career elsewhere as...
The Independent

The Independent

978K+
Followers
314K+
Post
495M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy