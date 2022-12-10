Read full article on original website
Related
triad-city-beat.com
NC’s LGBTQ+ community struggles with more threats, violence as visibility grows
This story was originally published by NC Policy Watch on Dec. 8. Days before two Moore County power stations were shot in a targeted attack, plunging 45,000 people into a nearly a week of cold and darkness, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s National Terrorism Advisory System warned of a heightened danger of ideologically driven attacks against infrastructure.
triad-city-beat.com
EDITORIAL: Stealing from poor people is barely a crime
It’s easy to take advantage of poor people. They have very little power, or access to it. They have few recourses when they have been done wrong, because most of those recourses cost money. And stealing from poor people — especially in systemic forms such as wage theft, usury and price-gouging — is not even really a crime in the way that we normally think about such things.
Comments / 0