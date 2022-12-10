High School Basketball Roundup: Kennedy girls clobber Kent-Meridian, 61-25

EDITOR’S NOTE: Below are recent local scores for both local girls and boys high school varsity basketball games:

GIRLS BASKETBALL:

Kennedy Catholic clobbers Kent-Meridian with resounding performance 61-25

Sure, Da Vinci could’ve painted Mona Lisa’s smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Kennedy Catholic’s performance in a 61-25 destruction of Kent-Meridian in local girls basketball on Dec. 8.

Sammamish rides to cruise-control win over Highline 72-8

Sammamish hoped out Highline 72-8 in local girls basketball on Dec. 9.

Foster mauls Evergreen in strong effort 64-2

Foster gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Evergreen 64-2 in a local girls basketball matchup on Dec. 9.

Sammamish polishes off Foster, 66-37

Sammamish left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Foster 66-37 in a local girls basketball matchup.

Decatur rolls like thunder over Kentlake 65-34

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Decatur broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 65-34 explosion on Kentlake in a local girls basketball matchup on Dec. 8.

Tahoma dismantles Auburn 59-17

Tahoma turned in a thorough domination of Auburn 59-17 on Dec. 8 in local girls high school basketball action.

Renton explodes past Centennial 85-59

Renton turned in a thorough domination of Centennial 85-59 on Dec. 9 in local boys high school basketball action.

Lindbergh overwhelms Bellevue Tyee 51-31

Renton Lindbergh turned in a thorough domination of Bellevue Tyee 51-31 during this local girls high school basketball game.

BOYS BASKETBALL:

Highline overwhelms Tyee, 83-13

On Dec. 6, the Highline Pirates varsity boys basketball team won their home conference game against Tyee by a score of 83-13.

Liberty blitzes Highline in dominating victory, 78-26

Impressive was a ready adjective for Liberty’s 78-26 blitzing of Highline during a Dec. 7 local boys high school basketball game.

No quarter given: Kent-Meridian puts down Kennedy Catholic 93-57

Kent-Meridian’s river of points eventually washed away Kennedy Catholic in a 93-57 cavalcade at Kent-Meridian High on Dec. 8 in local boys high school basketball action.

Mountainview delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Mt. Rainier 62-57

Mountainview derailed Mt. Rainier’s hopes after a 62-57 victory on Dec. 8 in local boys high school basketball action.

Kentwood escapes close call with Todd Beamer 56-55

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Kentwood nabbed it to nudge past Todd Beamer 56-55 in a local boys basketball matchup on Dec. 8.

Storm warning: Kentridge rains down on Thomas Jefferson 68-42

Kentridge gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Thomas Jefferson 68-42 in local boys basketball action on Dec. 8.

Renton hammers Portland McDaniel 92-52

Renton raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 92-52 win over Portland McDaniel on Dec. 8 in boys high school basketball.

Too close for comfort: Tahoma strains past Auburn 61-60

Tahoma could finally catch its breath after a close call against Auburn in a 61-60 victory in a local boys basketball matchup on Dec. 8.