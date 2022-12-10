ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roy, WA

High School Basketball Roundup: Kennedy girls clobber Kent-Meridian, 61-25

 4 days ago
EDITOR’S NOTE: Below are recent local scores for both local girls and boys high school varsity basketball games:

GIRLS BASKETBALL:

Kennedy Catholic clobbers Kent-Meridian with resounding performance 61-25

Sure, Da Vinci could’ve painted Mona Lisa’s smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Kennedy Catholic’s performance in a 61-25 destruction of Kent-Meridian in local girls basketball on Dec. 8.

Sammamish rides to cruise-control win over Highline 72-8

Sammamish hoped out Highline 72-8 in local girls basketball on Dec. 9.

Foster mauls Evergreen in strong effort 64-2

Foster gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Evergreen 64-2 in a local girls basketball matchup on Dec. 9.

Sammamish polishes off Foster, 66-37

Sammamish left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Foster 66-37 in a local girls basketball matchup.

Decatur rolls like thunder over Kentlake 65-34

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Decatur broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 65-34 explosion on Kentlake in a local girls basketball matchup on Dec. 8.

Tahoma dismantles Auburn 59-17

Tahoma turned in a thorough domination of Auburn 59-17 on Dec. 8 in local girls high school basketball action.

Renton explodes past Centennial 85-59

Renton turned in a thorough domination of Centennial 85-59 on Dec. 9 in local boys high school basketball action.

Lindbergh overwhelms Bellevue Tyee 51-31

Renton Lindbergh turned in a thorough domination of Bellevue Tyee 51-31 during this local girls high school basketball game.

BOYS BASKETBALL:

Highline overwhelms Tyee, 83-13

On Dec. 6, the Highline Pirates varsity boys basketball team won their home conference game against Tyee by a score of 83-13.

Liberty blitzes Highline in dominating victory, 78-26

Impressive was a ready adjective for Liberty’s 78-26 blitzing of Highline during a Dec. 7 local boys high school basketball game.

No quarter given: Kent-Meridian puts down Kennedy Catholic 93-57

Kent-Meridian’s river of points eventually washed away Kennedy Catholic in a 93-57 cavalcade at Kent-Meridian High on Dec. 8 in local boys high school basketball action.

Mountainview delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Mt. Rainier 62-57

Mountainview derailed Mt. Rainier’s hopes after a 62-57 victory on Dec. 8 in local boys high school basketball action.

Kentwood escapes close call with Todd Beamer 56-55

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Kentwood nabbed it to nudge past Todd Beamer 56-55 in a local boys basketball matchup on Dec. 8.

Storm warning: Kentridge rains down on Thomas Jefferson 68-42

Kentridge gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Thomas Jefferson 68-42 in local boys basketball action on Dec. 8.

Renton hammers Portland McDaniel 92-52

Renton raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 92-52 win over Portland McDaniel on Dec. 8 in boys high school basketball.

Too close for comfort: Tahoma strains past Auburn 61-60

Tahoma could finally catch its breath after a close call against Auburn in a 61-60 victory in a local boys basketball matchup on Dec. 8.

EDITOR’S NOTE: You’re reading a news brief powered by South King Media using Lede AI and ScoreStream, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results and conversation. By helping keep score while you are watching the game, you’re helping us provide the truly local coverage you’ve told us you want. Download the free Scorestream App here and update scores for games you attend…thanks!

COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
