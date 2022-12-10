Read full article on original website
Asuka Changes Up Her In-Ring Look On WWE Raw
Asuka's week-long teases of a character change are starting to materialize. On the 12/12 "WWE Raw" in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Asuka wrestled without facepaint for the first time in her seven years across all WWE programming and wasn't her usual vivacious self in her pre-match entrance. Although Asuka did dance her way to the ring, she had a rather intense look upon removing her mask, and just gazed at the crowd while waiting on her opponent – Rhea Ripley. Asuka, known to play to the crowd during her entrances and matches, was clearly not herself Monday and even sprayed Dominik Mysterio with her green mist towards the closing stages of her loss to Ripley.
Cathy Kelley Reveals What Lead To Her Returning To WWE
WWE has seen a complete makeover with the new management in charge in terms of better storylines, the return of top superstars, and significant improvement in WWE’s television product. Cathy Kelley was another name brought back to the company during this period. She spoke about her return during a...
Chris Benoit Appears During WWE Tribute To The Troops Vignette
Chris Benoit impressed fans and peers alike with his incredible in-ring work. Benoit put on great matches against the likes of Kurt Angle, Chris Jericho, Triple H, and others. Unfortunately, his legacy got tainted after the gruesome double murder suicide in 2007. WWE removed all mentions of Chris Benoit from...
Sami Zayn Says He’s Honored To Be Able To Share The Ring With Jamie Noble For His Last Match
Jamie Noble has competed in his final match. On December 11th, Jamie Noble wrestled his last match at the WWE Live Event in Charleston, West Virginia. He teamed up with Ridge Holland, Butch, and Braun Strowman to face The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn. Noble clinched the win for his team by pinning Zayn to end his last match on a winning note. Following the match, Sami Zayn shared some thoughts on being apart of the match and said he’s grateful and humbled to be apart of it.
Kofi Kingston Addresses Big E Not Appearing For The New Days' NXT Tag Title Win
The New Day, made up of Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston (as well as a sidelined Big E), continue breaking records nearly a decade into their run. This past weekend, at "NXT's" Deadline premium live event, Woods & Kingston managed to defeat Pretty Deadly to become the new "NXT" Tag Team Champions. This brings The New Day to twelve Tag Team Championship reigns combined, and makes Woods & Kingston only the third Tag Team triple crown winners in history. Unfortunately, former WWE Champion Big E wasn't able to attend Deadline, as he is still at home focusing on recovery from a broken neck. "Big E wasn't here, but he was here," Kingston told Sports Illustrated. "He's always with us. We're doing a lot of this in his honor. I woke up to a great text from him [Saturday] morning about our match. We're in constant contact. We miss him, and without Big E, there is no New Day. We want him living a happy, healthy, safe life, and that's what is paramount to us."
Adam Pearce Addresses Firing Bobby Lashley On WWE RAW
Adam Pearce is the voice of reason for everything that goes on in WWE nowadays, as his on-screen role as an authority figure is usually maintained. However, he is also at the receiving end of a lot of abuse at the hands of WWE Superstars, the latest being Bobby Lashley. Pearce ended up firing Lashley on RAW this week, and now he finally explained his actions.
Asuka Announces Hiatus From WWE RAW
Asuka has accomplished a lot of things in WWE since her debut back in 2016. This includes becoming a multi-time women’s champion and carrying the women’s division during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Asuka has been hinting at a huge change in her character since last week. After what transpired on this week’s RAW, it seems Asuka might be going on a hiatus for a while.
Matt Riddle Suspended Over WWE Wellness Policy Violation
WWE has a wellness policy for their Superstars, and they have needed to flex their proverbial muscle from time to time, and suspend someone, if a Superstar fails a test. It seems that WWE doesn’t see many Superstars fail that test anymore, but now a failure has surfaced. Solo...
Report on how much money Sasha Banks will possibly be making from NJPW
As previously noted, Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) will be in attendance for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 and there is speculation about Sasha possibly being Saraya’s mystery partner on the January 11th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles. According to VoicesOfWrestling.com, NJPW has reportedly been working on a...
Report: WWE sends Matt Riddle to rehab after second failed drug test
Riddle was written off television last week, with the company saying he would be out six weeks.
The reason for Matt Riddle’s absence from WWE television revealed
Matt Riddle is one of the most modelable stars in the WWE Universe; he can work up and down a card with ease, work tag or singles matches, and even looks fully at home providing nothing more than some comedic relief, as he’s proven multiple times over including his current gimmick asking performers to “bang on his bong” while wearing a set of bongos around his beck. Initially striking gold with Randy Orton as the tag team RK-Bro, Riddle has been floating a bit since “The Viper” went on the shelf, fighting for his friend’s honor against Roman Reigns and then feuding with fellow The Shield member, Seth Rollins, serving has his two biggest angles of 2022.
Eric Bischoff Says Fellow WWE Hall Of Famer Needs to “Let It Go”
Eric Bischoff and Ric Flair have had a problematic relationship, to say the least, over the years, even getting into a backstage altercation while both in WWE. Although it had appeared that they’d put any ill feelings in the past. However, thanks to both men being regular on Twitter, their history is often brought up, and now Bischoff has taken to his podcast asking Flair to finally “let it go” following a recent tweet where he claimed he’d made Ric Flair. Which, to be fair, was an outlandish claim considering, at that time, Flair had drawn money all around the world.
Jim Cornette Calls AEW Star the “Biggest Disappointment” as World Champion
On his Jim Cornette Experience, Jim Cornette shared his thoughts on a variety of topics. During the podcast, Cornette expressed his displeasure with Jon Moxley’s reign as AEW World Heavyweight Champion. Cornette pondered what AEW should do with Moxley now that he had lost his championship and William Regal had left the company.
Ric Flair Confirms Heat With Top WWE Star
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair shared his feelings about current WWE Superstar Seth Rollins when he appeared recently on Sirius XM's "Busted Open" podcast. As noted in the past, Flair and Rollins' wife Becky Lynch have fought over the nickname "The Man." The dispute between them started in 2019 when Flair was asked to hand over his "The Man" trademark to Lynch.
Former AEW Star Debuts With WWE
With all of the recent moves WWE has been making as of late you never know the company might bring in and recently it was reported that Kylie Rae was at the WWE Performance Center. The former AEW star made her WWE debut during the Main Event tapings on Monday...
AJ Styles Says Raw Star “Like Every Other Turd” That Comes To WWE
Whilst having a lot of respect for his abilities, AJ Styles has been critical of one WWE Raw star for being too similar to everyone else. On the 12th December 2022 edition of Monday Night RAW, AJ Styles faced off with Chad Gable in a singles match. On this occasion it was The Phenomenal One who came out on top after hitting the Styles Clash.
Unstable Top Title Contender Emerges For Bianca Belair
Is an Alexa Bliss – Bray Wyatt reunion all but inevitable?. On the 12/12 episode of "WWE Raw" in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Bliss seemingly tapped into a darker place to not only defeat Bayley in a #1 contender's match for Bianca Belair's "Raw" Women's Championship but also hinted at reverting back to her old gimmick.
Former WWE Official Worries Dexter Lumis Has Become Too Comedic
Dexter Lumis is one of the many wrestlers that Paul Levesque brought back to the company, and while he started creepily stalking The Miz, his gimmick has quickly evolved into a comedic one alongside Johnny Gargano, which included them handing out Christmas presents on "WWE Raw" this week. That has...
The Briscoes Speak On Their FTR Trilogy At Final Battle
At Saturday’s ROH Final Battle, The Briscoes captured the ROH Tag Team Titles for the 13th time when they defeated FTR in a double dog collar match. The Briscoes are the most decorated tag team in ROH history and standout singles performers as well. As Jay Briscoe was a former ROH World Champion. Now, Mark and Jay Briscoe appeared on Busted Open Radio where the Briscoes were asked if the trilogy with FTR in 2022 topped their storied careers.
WWE RAW Brings In Lowest Viewership Since July This Week
The numbers are in for this week’s edition of Monday Night RAW. Brandon Thurston reports that WWE Raw on December 12 averaged 1.472 million viewers. This number is down from the 1.536 million viewers the show averaged last Monday. This is the lowest viewership number that Raw has recorded since July 4, 2022. The show averaged a 0.37 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is down from 0.41 demo rating last Monday. This is the lowest key demo rating that the show has recorded since October 31, 2022.
