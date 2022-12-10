Read full article on original website
411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 12.12.22 – Austin Theory Talks US Title Match with Seth Rollins, and More!
-RAW ended with Adam Pearce firing Bobby Lashley. Interesting! Let’s get to it!. -Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and is joined by Matt Camp. They immediately get to the huge news of Bobby Lashley being fired by Adam Pearce. -Other headlines: Seth Rollins is the new #1...
Bobby Lashley ‘Fired’ On WWE Raw By Adam Pearce
Bobby Lashley has been “fired” by Adam Pearce, with the moment coming at the end of tonight’s WWE Raw. Monday night’s episode saw Lashley battle Seth Rollins in the main event for a shot at Austin Theory and the WWE United States Championship. The end of the match came when the referee rolled out of the ring to avoid Lashley and Rollins, the latter of whom was in the Hurt Lock, but injured his ankle in the process. Lashley got a nearfall with a spear and argued with the referee, only to have Rollins recover enough to counter another spear attempt into the Pedigree to win.
RevPro Live In Southampton 21 Full Results 12.11.2022: Eight-Man Elimination Tag Bout & More
The Live in Southampton 21 event was hosted by Revolution Pro Wrestling on December 11 in Southampton, Hampshire, England, UK. You can see the complete results (via RevPro) below. *Shaun Jackson defeated JJ Gale. *Luke Jacobs defeated Chris Bronson. *Leon Slater defeated Callum Newman. *Will Kaven defeated Cameron Khai. *Dani...
WWE Reportedly ‘Underwhelmed’ By Recently Rehired Talent
According to a new report by Wrestlevotes, recently rehired WWE wrestlers may be not be performing as well as they were expected to. According to the report, Triple H in particular is said to be ‘underwhelmed’ by some of the talents, who have ‘underperformed’ since returning.
MLW News: Mack vs. Fatu Challenge, Alex Kane Promo, & More
– MLW featured a video of Willie Mack and Jacob Fatu on their official YouTube channel that you can watch below, described as:. Jacob Fatu and Willie Mack cross paths for first time. The encounter puts in motion an explosive showdown. – MLW posted a promo clip with Alex Kane...
Full Card Announced For NJPW World Tag League & Super Junior Tag League Finals
NJPW has announced the full card for the World Tag League & Super Junior Tag League Finals, which happens on December 14. It includes:. * World Tag League Finals: Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI vs. Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) * Super Junior Tag League Finals: Lio Rush &...
Valerie Loureda Shares Details On Her Lola Vice Name Change For WWE
Valerie Loureda took some time to explain the process for choosing her ring name in an interview with Jim Varsallone of the Miami Herald (via Fightful). Loureda used her former name during her time as an MMA fighter and stated she feels the change to Lola Vice signifies her new path. You can read a few highlights and watch the full interview below.
Tag Title Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
Both sets of the brand’s Tag Team Champions will be on the line on next week’s episode of WWE NXT. WWE announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs Tue4sday night on USA Network:. * NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Katana Chance & Kayden...
William Regal Compares Rey Mysterio and Orange Cassidy, What Makes Them Great Babyfaces
On his final episode of the Gentleman Villain podcast, William Regal talked about the first time he saw Rey Mysterio; why Orange Cassidy and Rey are similar and why he loves working with people like them. You can check out the highlights from the discussion below:. On Orange Cassidy being...
AEW News: Control Center For Tonight’s Dynamite, Jeff Jarrett Appears In NHL Video
The control center video for tonight’s Winter Is Coming episode of AEW Dynamite is online. You can see the video below, which previews tonight’s episode:. – Jeff Jarrett posted a video promoting last night’s Nashville Predators vs. Edmonton Oilers NHL show. You can see the video below, which hyped up the Predators before their game:
Stew’s AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming Review
No time for intros! I am deciding to review this very last minute. Actually, more like very first minute. It’s 8:01pm as I type this. This is going to necessitate… a lot of moving of my already-scheduled articles. Oh well. No Sailor Moon retro review tomorrow!. (That actually...
Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up
WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can check out the full spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * Bronco Nima and Lucien Price def. Oba Femi and Bryson Montana.
Spoilers For This Week’s Episode of AEW Rampage
AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * Jon Moxley def. Sammy Guevara. After the match he called out Hangman Page and they brawled. Security attempted to break them up and a security guy got hit with the Buckshot lariat. Page went over Moxley but was dragged away by security.
Ronda Rousey Open To A Run As A Tag Team Champion
During her latest Youtube livestream (via Wrestling Inc), Ronda Rousey spoke about being open to a run as a tag team champion, noting she’s ready to change things up. She said: “Yes. I’m happy just to have a tag title. I don’t need a singles title. A tag run would be fun. I mean, both is cool. I’ve been doing singles for so long, I’m ready to change it up. That’s another thing, too, people forget I only have a year-and-a-half of in-ring experience.“
AEW News: Stipulations Set For Remaining Death Triangle & Elite Matches, House of Black Picks Up Dynamite Win
– Death Triangle and The Elite will have stipulations for the remaining matches in their Best-Of-Seven series. AEW has announced that the series, which Death Triangle are up 3 – 1 on, will have the following stipulations for their remaining bouts:. December 21st (Dynamite): No Disqualifications. December 28th (Dynamite):...
PWG Announces New Competitor For Battle of Los Angeles 2023
An 18th competitor has been named for the PWG Battle of Los Angeles 2023. PWG announced on Wednesaday night that one more competitor has been added to the tournament due to Mike Bailey being unable to compete on night one. As noted below, Bailey will have his first-round match on night two. As a result, PWG has announced an extra entrant, with one of the matches on night one determining Bailey’s opponent on night two.
Hamilton’s New Japan World Tag League 2022 & Super Junior Tag League 2022 – Night Seventeen – Finals 12.14.2022 Review
Hamilton’s New Japan World Tag League 2022 & Super Junior Tag League 2022 – Night Seventeen – Finals 12.14.2022 Review. El Lindaman & Alex Zayne pinned Kosei Fujita & Ryohei Oiwa in 6:06 (**¾) Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls pinned Kevin Knight & KUSHIDA in 6:12...
Sting Reveals He Had Surgery On His Knees, Talks Importance Of Physical Therapy
Sting has revealed during a recent podcast appearance that he underwent surgery several weeks ago. The AEW star appeared on The K&C Masterpiece for a new interview, and during it he noted that he had surgery “six or seven weeks ago” to get his knees cleaned out, while also talking about how important it is to go through the therapy process of recovery.
Nine Lives Of Vince McMahon Tops Tales From The Territories in Ratings, Audience
Last night’s Vince McMahon documentary on VICE TV brought in better ratings than most of Tales From The Territories, though it performed below Dark Side of the Ring. Last night’s The Nine Lives Of Vince McMahon special drew a 0.04 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 95,000 viewers. The demo rating tops every episode of Tales From The Territories since the second episode, while the audience was better than every episode of the show since October 25th.
Hamilton’s Rev Pro Live in Southampton 21 12.11.2022 Review
Hamilton’s Rev Pro Live in Southampton 21 12.11.2022 Review. Shaun Jackson pinned JJ Gale in 10:03 (**¾) Luke Jacobs pinned Chris Bronson in 12:58 (***¼) Leon Slater pinned Callum Newman in 7:29 (***¼) Will Kaven pinned Cameron Khai in 10:25 (**¾) Dani Luna submitted Maya...
