ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Television Publicity Executives Committee Launches TPEC Awards, Set to Honor the Best TV Campaigns

By Michael Schneider
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ccH89_0jeLvrGR00

As it marks its 30th anniversary this year, the Television Publicity Executives Committee is getting into the awards business. During its annual “Hacks and Flacks” holiday party on Wednesday, TPEC leaders announced plans to launch the “ TPEC Awards ,” honoring TV publicity campaigns.

The launch of the TPEC Awards was announced by TPEC co-chairs Dustin Smith, founder of Smithhouse, and Wendy Zocks, founder of Wendy Zocks PR.

“Our vision is to honor and acknowledge the publicity teams throughout the industry who develop and execute strategic, creative and impactful campaigns in support of an impressive range of content in an ever-growing field of networks and services,” Smith said.

The awards will be overseen by a committee of executives and members “reflecting networks, streamers, studios and agencies.”

“TPEC is the only organization which bridges every platform and is uniquely positioned to recognize excellence in all programming publicity campaigns. We are truly excited to bring this to our members and colleagues to honor the hard work we all do,” Zocks added.

Categories will include Campaign of the Year; Outstanding Campaign for a Returning Drama; Outstanding Campaign for a Returning Comedy; Outstanding Campaign for a Returning Unscripted Series; Outstanding Campaign for a Television Movie, Limited or Anthology Series; Outstanding Campaign for a New Drama; Outstanding Campaign for a New Comedy; Outstanding Campaign for a New Unscripted Series; and Lifetime Achievement Award for Program Publicity (Ben Halpern Award).

The first awards will span work done in the calendar year of 2022. Official rules and submission guidelines will be announced soon.

The annual ICG Publicists Awards also recognizes publicity campaigns in TV and film, at an event held during Oscar season. This year, the ICG Publicists Awards’ Maxwell Weinberg Award for Television Publicity Campaigns nominees are “Abbott Elementary” (Warner Bros. Television / ABC); “Ghosts” (CBS Studios / CBS); “Prey” (20 th Century Studios / Hulu); “RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars” (MTV Entertainment Studios / Paramount+); and “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” (CBS Studios / Paramount+).

TPEC was founded in 1992 as an organization for entertainment public relations executives to professionally gather and collaborate. Members come from programming publicity at networks, studios, streamers and agencies.

Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Warner Bros. Discovery Launches Centennial Celebration for 100th Anniversary

Warner Bros. Discovery has announced “Celebrating Every Story,” kicking off a campaign to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Warner Bros. studio. “The name Warner Bros. is synonymous with entertainment and we are honored to be celebrating this iconic studio’s centennial and the rich heritage that stretches back to the four brothers who founded it in 1923,” Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said in a statement. “Over the past 100 years, Warner Bros. has created some of the most recognizable and beloved films, TV shows and characters ever made and has been the place for impactful storytelling that both defines and...
Variety

‘The Chi’ Star Carolyn Michelle Smith Signs With Anonymous Content (EXCLUSIVE)

Carolyn Michelle Smith has signed with Anonymous Content. Smith is best known for her recurring role as Shaad’s (Jason Weaver) love interest Deja in Season 5 of Showtime’s “The Chi” and for playing Alan’s (Charlie Barnett) grandmother Agnes in Season 2 of Netflix’s “Russian Doll.” Other TV credits include multiple episodes on USA Network’s “Colony,” Netflix’s “House of Cards,” OWN’s “Cherish the Day” as well as episodes on NBC’s “Law and Order,” Netflix’s “Marvel’s Luke Cage” and ABC’s “How to Get Away w/ Murder.” In film, she’s appeared in “He’s Way More Famous Than You,” “Reboot Camp,” “Sunny Daze” and “Tankhouse.”...
Variety

WME Promotes Josh Levy to Partner, Unscripted Agent Talks Future of Sports Betting and Mega Media Rights Deals (EXCLUSIVE)

WME has promoted sports media agent Josh Levy to partner in the non-scripted TV department. In his elevated role, Levy will continue representing talent in roles such as studio host, reporter, play-by-play commentator, analyst and more. Levy has worked with current and retired athletes as they find media opportunities off the field hosting, launching production companies, in sports broadcasting, and other endeavors. Based on New York City, Levy has been with WME for 12 years, joining the agency after graduating from Syracuse University. Here, Levy speaks with Variety about the sports betting industry and mega media rights deals for sports. What is the future...
Variety

Raina Falcon Named Senior Vice President of Communications of HBO and HBO Max Content

Warner Bros. Discovery has named Raina Falcon as senior vice president of HBO and HBO Max Content. She enters the position after Karen Jones departed from the company after 23 years last month. Reporting to Jeff Cusson, head of communications, streaming, HBO/HBO Max and WB Interactive, Falcon will lead the bi-coastal HBO and HBO Max Media Relations department, which manages all original program publicity — HBO series, films, documentaries, specials and sports as well as HBO Max originals — for the network and streaming platform. She will be responsible for all communications for the programming executives as well as crisis and...
Variety

Golden Globes Snubs and Surprises: Harry Styles, Tom Cruise, Jennifer Lawrence, ‘The Rings of Power’ and More

This is a make-or-break year for the Golden Globes, and for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the organization behind the awards. And therefore an intense spotlight was on the nominations this morning. In 2021, after a series of damning investigative stories in the Los Angeles Times — about the HFPA’s lack of inclusivity, and its shady ethical practices — Netflix, WarnerMedia and a number of personal publicists announced they would boycott the Globes, causing NBC to scrap the ceremony’s annual broadcast. Since then, the HFPA has embarked on a number of reforms, meant to curb the organization’s formerly open-secret graft and...
Variety

Letitia Wright: ‘Black Panther 2’ Credits Scene ‘Messed Me Up’ and Connects to the Original Chadwick Boseman Script

SPOILER ALERT: This story contains major spoilers for the ending and mid-credits scene in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” currently playing in theaters. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” saves its biggest surprise for the credits scene. Shuri (Letitia Wright) visits Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) at her home in Haiti, where it’s revealed that Nakia and the late T’Challah (Chadwick Boseman) had a son (Divine Love Konadu-Sun). Shuri meets her nephew, whose real name is revealed to be T’Challah. Wright opened up about the credits scene for the first time during a conversation with John Boyega for Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series. “Obviously, I watched your film....
Variety

‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ Sags Under the Weight of the Franchise: TV Review

The joy of Disney’s “National Treasure” franchise lies in its precise balance of reverence and irreverence. For all the choreographed mayhem, cheeky ahistoricity, and gross mishandling of antiquities, the beloved 2004 film and its 2007 sequel are fundamentally in awe of history, respectful of legacy, and devoted to family.  Despite its sturdy plot mechanics, broad audience appeal and evergreen themes, the “National Treasure” franchise is lacking in currency. Fifteen years have passed since the last entry, a span of years in which the holiday tentpole has evolved, as has Nicolas Cage, who is now more drawn to auteurist grindhouse indies than...
Variety

Jeff Zucker to Lead $1 Billion Venture to Acquire Media, Sports Properties

Jeff Zucker is aiming to get back into the media business after his departure from CNN. The veteran media executive, who has been CEO of NBCUniversal as well as president of the news outlet that is now part of Warner Bros. Discovery, will lead RedBird IMI, a joint-venture investment vehicle focused on acquiring and investing in large scale media, entertainment and sports content properties.  RedBird IMI, which includes investments from RedBird Capital Partners and International Media Investments, launches with initial committed capital of $1 billion. “I’ve spent 35 years running media businesses at the intersection of news, sports and entertainment, creating new brands...
Variety

Netflix TV Exec Weighs In: ‘Wednesday’ Season 2, Henry Cavill’s ‘Witcher’ Exit and ‘Stunning’ Live-Action ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’

When Netflix renewed Neil Gaiman’s “The Sandman” last month, the streamer was careful not to call the next chapter of the comic book adaptation a second season — but did not explain why. The reason: Netflix is considering releasing the next installment in batches a la “Stranger Things” Season 4, rather than its traditional binge model.  “Everything is on the table when it comes to ‘Sandman,’” Netflix’s head of U.S. and Canada scripted series Peter Friedlander tells Variety. “It’s an innovative show.”  That “everything is on the table” approach seems to be one Netflix, which launched its ad-supported tier last month, is embracing with...
Variety

Questlove, Yvette Nicole Brown and Other Stars Pay Tribute to Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss: ‘A Kind Soul and a Sweet Person’

After news broke Wednesday morning that Stephen “Twitch” Boss died by suicide, celebrities and artists paid tribute to the late dancer and “Ellen DeGeneres Show” DJ. Posting a lengthy statement to Instagram, Questlove wrote, “I have no words man. May his family find resolution in this dark time. May we all find peace of mind in our everyday lives. Everyday is a winding road and you just may never know who is on the edge. A lot of us can’t process emotions & how to deal with it. I’ll admit yesterday was rotten and every minuscule occurrence of a Murphy’s Law...
Variety

Tyler Perry to Direct Netflix’s ‘Six Triple Eight,’ WWII Epic About Black Female Battalion

Tyler Perry will write and direct Netflix’s “Six Triple Eight,” a World War II epic about the efforts of the only all-Black, all-female battalion. In addition to directing, Perry is also adapting the screenplay from Kevin M. Hymel’s article about the 6888th battalion, published in WWII History Magazine by Sovereign Media.  “Six Triple Eight” tells the true story of the 855 women who joined the war effort with little knowledge of their Herculean task at hand, which was to sort through and fix the three-year backlog of undelivered mail. Facing discrimination, unfamiliar land and a war-torn country, they persevered and succeeded —...
Variety

Janet Jackson Announces ‘Together Again’ 2023 Tour Dates

After teasing a big announcement on her social channels over the weekend, Janet Jackson revealed that she will be going on tour next year, with Ludacris as the opening act. The dates appear below. She also promises “There will be new music.” While her longwinded video announcement is short on details (but big on hellos to countries tuning in), the tour will launch on April 14 in Hollywood, Fla. and will hit 22 states before concluding in Seattle on June 21. Pre-sale for the tickets will begin on December 13th on Ticketmaster, and general admission will start on December 16th according...
SEATTLE, WA
Variety

Terrence O’Hara, Veteran TV Director for ‘NCIS,’ Dies at 76

Terrence O’Hara, a television director who most notably worked on series such as “NCIS” and “NCIS: Los Angeles,” died of cancer on Dec. 5. He was 76. Throughout his career, he directed episodes of shows like “The Blacklist,” “Smallville,” “Nikita,” “Sons of Anarchy,” “The Shield,” “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” “The X-Files” and more. It was particularly with “NCIS” and “NCIS: Los Angeles” where O’Hara found his second homes in directing, working on both shows for nearly two decades and establishing long-lasting relationships with the cast, crew and their families. O’Hara was born in Newark, N.J., on Christmas Day, 1945, and was raised...
Variety

Eva Longoria Series Originally Planned for Streaming Will Debut on CNN

CNN has a new recipe for Eva Longoria. “Searching for Mexico,” the series that puts Eva Longoria at the center of an exploration of Mexican culture and cuisine and was originally planned to debut on CNN+, will instead launch on CNN’s flagship cable outlet. CNN+, a streaming-video outlet that aimed to court fans of the long-running cable network, was scuttled within weeks of its launch by corporate parent Warner Bros. Discovery. Her series is one of a new slate of original documentary projects and films expected to debut on CNN in 2023 — the last batch under an initiative that had CNN...
Variety

Zoe Saldaña, Sam Worthington Recall Their Emotional ‘Avatar’ Family Reunion at Los Angeles Premiere: ‘It’s a Labor of Love’

It was a Pandora family reunion at the Los Angeles premiere of “Avatar: The Way of Water” on Monday evening, though the film’s key patriarch was not able to attend. Director James Cameron, who spent 13 years developing, filming and designing the sci-fi sequel after his first “Avatar” became the highest-grossing film in history, had to bow out ahead of the festivities; he had tested positive for COVID-19. Nonetheless, it was an emotional evening for the film’s cast and crew, as they gathered to celebrate reaching the finish line after a long journey. The franchise’s leading man, Sam Worthington, reflected on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Maria Menounos Signs With UTA (EXCLUSIVE)

Maria Menounos has signed with UTA for representation, Variety has learned exclusively. She will continue to be represented by Kevin Yorn at Yorn Levine and Adam Lilling. The agency will now help Menounos expand her already strong portfolio across television and other areas. Menounos broke into the TV landscape when she became a correspondent for “Entertainment Tonight” in 2002. She then went on to work for shows like “Access Hollywood” and “NBC Nightly News.” It was during her time at Access Hollywood that she facilitated a sit-down interview with the entire Obama family while Barack Obama was on the campaign...
Variety

‘GMA3’ Will Rely on Rotating Anchors Pending ABC News Review

The anchor team at ABC News’ “GMA3” remains in flux pending an ABC News review of conduct by regular hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, the top executive at the Disney news unit told staffers Monday. “I understand that the continuing coverage can be distracting from the incredibly important work our team does here at ABC News,” said Kim Godwin, ABC News’ president, in a memo. “Amy and T.J. will be off air pending the completion of an internal review.” The missive appears to be the first public confirmation by ABC News executives that the co-anchors’ romantic relationship — first revealed by...
Variety

‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’s’ Rodney Rothman Enters Broadcast Animation Overall Deal With Fox

Fox has entered into a broadcast animation overall deal with Modern Magic, the company founded by Rodney Rothman and Adam Rosenberg. Under the deal, Modern Magic will develop both half-hour and hour-long animated series for Fox. Fox will fully own and distribute all shows produced under the deal, with Fox’s in-house animation studio, Bento Box Entertainment, producing. Modern Magic will also partner with outside animation production companies under the deal with Fox and Bento Box as the studio. “What I love about Rodney is there are no limits to his creative, comedic genius, whether it’s reimagining iconic franchises, shaping instant...
Variety

Taylor Swift and Ticketmaster to Offer Verified Fans Additional ‘Eras’ Tour Tickets

In an to make up for the chaos surrounding Taylor Swift’s “Eras” tour on-sale last month, the singer and Ticketmaster have offered fans a second chance at snagging tickets for the singer’s highly-anticipated Eras Tour. On Monday morning, fans who had signed up for Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan presale last month received an alert that they could request to purchase two tickets in a “limited-time opportunity,” Millions of fans flocked to purchase tickets via pre-sale on Nov. 15 but were turned away due to overwhelming and “historically unprecedented” demand, according to a statement issued by the ticket site. Tons of fans...
Variety

‘Troll’ Becomes Netflix’s Most Popular Non-English Film

Just two weeks after premiering on Dec. 1, Norwegian action-adventure “Troll” has become Netflix’s most popular non-English film.  With a total of 128 million hours viewed and still counting, the film has taken the top spot on the non-English Netflix Top 10. It is in the Top 10 in 93 countries including Norway, France, Germany, the U.S., the U.K., Japan, South Korea, Brazil and Mexico.  In the film, a Norwegian addition to the ever-popular kaiju genre, deep inside the mountain of Dovre, Norway, something gigantic awakens after being trapped for a thousand years. Destroying everything in its path, the creature is...
Variety

Variety

93K+
Followers
65K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy