Fentrell Cypress II, Devin Leary Lead Top 5 ACC Players in the Transfer Portal

Breaking down the best players ACC players available in the transfer portal, and where they could land

Now that the transfer portal has been officially opened for a few days, we have a good sense of the top-tier players on the market. Let's take a look at the top transfers in the ACC.

Keep in mind, that these rankings are based on a mix of past production and potential with an emphasis on proven success in college. All referenced rankings are credited to 247sports.com.

Honorable Mentions:

Virginia QB Brennan Armstrong , Pittsburgh QB Kedon Slovis , and Georgia Tech WR Nate McCollum

Oct 1, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong (5) runs the ball against the Duke Blue Devils during the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium. © Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

5) Safety Avantae Williams (Miami)

2022: 9 total tackles (7 solo), 1 fumble recovery

Prep Ranking: 2020 4-star (#45 nationally, #2 S)

Williams may be overlooked due to his lack of playing time and poor results when on the field, but I view him as a raw prospect who was never given the opportunity to settle in and develop. The high 4-star out of high school had an undisclosed medical condition in 2020, followed by a 6 game suspension in 2021, finally resulting in getting beaten out by talented competition.

Williams' time in the portal has been fairly quiet, but expect some bigger schools to consider taking on a high potential safety. Florida and Oregon were the two other schools Williams visited officially in high school, so it's worth considering the Gators and Ducks.

4) DL Darrell Jackson Jr. (Miami)

2022: 27 total tackles (11 solo), 4.5 TFL, 3 sacks

Prep Ranking: 2021 3-star (#706 nationally, #89 DL)

The former Maryland transfer had his best season with the Hurricanes in 2022, being one of three defensive players to play each game. Jackson was a crucial part of Miami's defensive line, serving as a big loss for them.

The Florida native already had his mind set, announcing his decision to transfer to Florida State shortly after entering the portal. Jackson will have to apply for a waiver since it is his second time transferring, but head coach Mike Norvell is confident he will be eligible in 2023 since his main reason for transferring is to be closer to his mother, who is undergoing health issues and lives 30 minutes from Tallahassee.

3) QB Jeff Sims (Georgia Tech)

2022: 1,115 yards, 5 TDs and 3 INTs on 58.5% throwing, 87 carries for 302 yards and 1 TD

2020 4-star (#223 nationally, #10 DUAL)

Sims is arguably the best dual threat in the portal, but has shown inconsistencies in the air. He will look to find his footing at another power 5 school in hopes of elevating his game. The former FSU commit has heard interest from schools like Indiana , Virginia , and Virginia Tech , but no team has solidified themselves as the leader.

Sims is currently on a visit to Nebraska and could be a better fit for their offense, but all scholarship QBs on the Cornhuskers 2022 roster are eligible to return, so we will have to evaluate the moving pieces as time goes on.

2) CB Fentrell Cypress II (Virginia)

2022: 39 total tackles (28 solo), 1 fumble recovery

Prep Ranking:2019 3-star (#951 nationally, #91 CB)

Cypress has distinguished himself as the top cornerback in the portal, earning recognition from some of the top schools in the country. The 2nd Team All-ACC standout has been contacted by Tennessee , Penn State , Ole Miss , Michigan , and many more, but Ohio State has been rumored as the favorite. However, Cypress is visiting UCLA as we speak, so we have to consider the Bruins as a strong contender as well.

1) QB Devin Leary (NC State)

2022: 1,265 yards for 11 TDs and 4 INTs on 61.1% passing, 3 rushing TDs

Prep Ranking: 2018 4-star (#372 nationally, #16 PRO)

Following an impressive 2021 season where he finished with 3,433-yard, 35 TD and only five interception, Leary entered 2022 as a Heisman sleeper. However, due to a combination of failure to pick up on last season's momentum followed by a season-ending injury, Leary was unsuccessful in replicating his past season's success.

The sixth-year senior has his choice of suitors, as he is the best QB in the portal. However, it has been rumored that it is down to Illinois and Missouri . Notre Dame attempted to get involved but has reportedly back off, possibly due to his connections to the Fighting Illini and Tigers. Leary's younger brother Donovan was a 2022 recruit for Illinois, so Devin may want to finish off his college career playing alongside his brother while essentially paving the path for Donovan to start following his departure. As for Missouri, HC Eli Drinkwitz was the OC and QB coach at NC State at the time of Leary's recruitment, so there is already an established relationship. I could see the talented shot-caller at either school, but lean toward Illinois due to his brother.