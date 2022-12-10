ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dengarden

Man Creates DIY Christmas Bells That Are Stunning!

By Haley Mast
Dengarden
Dengarden
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=435q88_0jeLvkKa00

These are so neat and easy to create!

“Jingle bells, Jingle bells, Jingle all the way”, “Jingle bell, jingle bell, jingle bell, rock!” When I think of a jingle bell I instantly start singing one of these two songs, or think of large bells attached to wreaths , strung from garlands, or beaming from buildings. One of the most iconic holiday symbols, the beloved jingle bell.

An elegant decoration item that can be costly to purchase was the start of the show in @_yothatsdice recent DIY video, easy to make and fairly inexpensive. We love this idea and the festive spirit it brings!

View the original article to see embedded media.

To make the bells the man starts with a few large metal pail buckets- for a cheaper option you could use plastic sand castle buckets and spray paint them! He drills holes in the top of the buckets and attaches large eye bolts through them- used to hang the bells once they are ready for decorating. After the eye bolts are placed he then uses extremely large ornaments from Dollar Tree and hot glues the tops of them and places a string on them so they barely reach the end of the pale once attached to the inside, off the eye bolt rod. He hangs the jingle bells from the railing on his front porch along with festive ribbons and dried Christmas flowers !

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

Comments / 0

Related
Tyla

Woman shares genius way she decorates her stair rail for Christmas

A woman has shared the genius way she makes Christmas decorations for her stair bannister - and it's so easy. @shaynaalnwick Easy DIY Christmas Staircase Decor! 😍🎄 #christmasdecor #christmas #christmasdecorating #diy ♬ Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree - Brenda Lee. In the clip, TikToker @shaynaalnwick revealed the...
Apartment Therapy

This Christmas Tree Color Is on the Rise

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. It’s about time to break out the tinsel, bring down boxes of ornaments, and decorate the pièce de resistance of Christmas decor: the tree.
DoYouRemember?

Are Vintage Ceramic Christmas Trees Valuable Today?

A Christmas staple of the ’60s and ’70s is, without a doubt, the ceramic Christmas tree. Pulling one out was as powerful as hanging up stockings or stringing lights. Like a lot of old trends, from hairstyles to outfits, this vintage decoration is making a comeback. But are the original ceramic Christmas trees worth a lot of money today?
pethelpful.com

Tiny Chihuahua's Precious Little Song Is Just Irresistible

We’ll never not be impressed with all the tricks dogs can do. And think about how far the tricks have come from just teaching them to sit. No longer is ‘sit’ impressive though because well, dogs are now singing. Yes, singing!. The latest singing dog to take...
Distractify

Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?

Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
TENNESSEE STATE
pethelpful.com

Parrot Throws Toddler-Style Tantrum Upon Realizing He's Out of Snacks

There's nothing like relaxing and enjoying your favorite snack, and everyone knows the pain of being out of your favorite snack and wanting more. Just ask any toddler with an empty bag of Goldfish crackers. Well, pets are a lot like people, and they feel that running-out-of-snack disappointment like the rest of us. Just ask this hungry parrot who gets big mad when he's done with snack time.
Tyla

People are just realising what the red Christmas light is actually for

We learn so much from TikTok, and thanks to one user, we now know the function of those 'spare' red bulbs that are sometimes found in packs of string lights. TikToker @viznelly took to the video-sharing platform to demonstrate exactly what they do - and our minds are blown. You...
GOBankingRates

7 Best Stocking Stuffers at Dollar Tree

'Tis the season to give holiday gifts everyone will enjoy! Dollar Tree has stocking stuffers perfect for everyone on your wish list -- and all at inexpensive prices. Read: 5 High-Quality Costco Items...
Ingram Atkinson

After sadly breaking up with ex, man opens her gift 47 years later

Despite having been separated for 47 years, this man had never opened a gift from his ex. Vicky, Adrian Pierce's high school love, dumped him in 1970. She handed him a present that she had already purchased as she was breaking up with him. He didn't want to open it because it was the holiday season, but he also didn't want to throw it out, so he placed it under his Christmas tree.
Dengarden

Dengarden

New York, NY
11K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiration, Comfort, Upkeep, and Repair. Because Happy Home + Happy Garden = Happy You!

 https://dengarden.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy