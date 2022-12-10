ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

Out-Of-State Driver Tases Owner Of Little Ferry Impound Lot, Police Charge

An out-of-state driver zapped the owner of a Little Ferry impound lot with a stun gun when he couldn't get his car back, authorities charged. Leon Henry, 29, of Wilmington, NC, had been stopped and issued summonses early Monday, Dec. 12, for, among other offenses, having fictitious plates and driving an unregistered vehicle, Little Ferry Police Chief James Walters said.
LITTLE FERRY, NJ
Paterson Times

Paterson man hurt in East 18th Street shooting

A city man was wounded in a shooting on East 18th Street on Saturday night. The victim, 22-year-old, was in the area of East 18th Street and 12th Avenue at around 6:12 p.m. when he was struck by gunfire. He arrived at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center seeking treatment for...
PATERSON, NJ
Daily News

Bronx shootout that left four wounded sparked by $20 drug debt, started with a punch and slap

A Bronx shootout that left four people wounded, one critically, was sparked by a $20 drug debt and started with a punch and a slap, a police source said Wednesday. The gunfight erupted outside the Mott Haven Houses on E. 141st St. near Willis Ave. in Mott Haven around 12:30 p.m. Monday, cops said. The mayhem began when a 39-year-old woman approached a homeless man who had borrowed money from ...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Boyfriend arrested in deadly stabbing of Harlem teen

NEW YORK -- The boyfriend of 16-year-old Saniyah Lawrence is now under arrest in her stabbing death.Zyaire Crumbley, 18, was charged with murder late Monday night.Domestic violence activists say they are heartbroken by the case and working to support the victim's family. Stephanie McGraw, the CEO of a nonprofit called WARM, told CBS2's Tim McNicholas she went to the police station, introduced herself to Lawrence's mother, and helped comfort her through that devastating night."We help her through her grieving process and we are just there to support her," McGraw said.Police said Crumbley stabbed Lawrence in the neck Sunday at an apartment...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Trumbull Resident Accidentally Shot, Police Say

A Fairfield County was accidentally shot and wounded when a firearm belonging to a homeowner was discharged. The incident took place in Trumbull around 11 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11, on Moose Hill Road. A resident of the home was transported to a local hospital after being shot and treated for...
TRUMBULL, CT
Daily Voice

Central Jersey Man Charged With Car Insurance Fraud: Prosecutor

A 30-year-old man from Central Jersey has been charged with providing false information on a car insurance claim, authorities said. On Wednesday, Dec. 14, members of the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Insurance Fraud Unit arrested Shingai Marandure, of New Brunswick, on charges relating to falsified information he allegedly provided to an auto insurance company to receive compensation for a damaged vehicle.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Man sentenced to 14 years in state prison for fatal 2020 shooting in Hoboken

A man was sentenced to 14 years in New Jersey State Prison on Friday for a fatal 2020 shooting in Hoboken the claimed the life of a 24-year-old man. Hudson County Superior Court Judge Angelo Servidio sentenced Tahjae McDougald, 25, of Willingboro on Friday. His sentence is subject to the No Early Release Act. The State was represented in this case by Hudson County Assistant Prosecutor Edward Bilinkas.
HOBOKEN, NJ
Paterson Times

Paterson Times

Paterson, NJ
The Paterson Times provides independent coverage of politics, public safety, business and education in Paterson, NJ.

