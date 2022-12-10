Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Cash for selected NY professionals: Kathy Hochul's new payment program worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Identical Twins Split at Birth By an Adoption Agency Accidentally Found Each Other Six Decades LaterJessey AnthonyNew York City, NY
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?Mark StarNew York City, NY
1978 Missing Person From Toronto May Be New York John DoeTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New York City, NY
Related
baristanet.com
Officers Injured After Montclair Police Car Chase Ends In Newark with Arrests
Montclair, NJ – The week in crime from Lieutenant Terence Turner, Montclair Police Department:. December 8, 2022 (Fairview Place): On December 8, 2022 at approximately 2:01 AM, Montclair Police responded to a Fairview Place residence on a report of a motor vehicle theft in progress. The suspects were unable...
Man, 56, punched in face on Brooklyn street; suspect sought
The suspect got into an argument with the victim at Essex and Fulton streets in Cypress Hills on the afternoon of Nov. 15 and then punched him in the face, police said.
Wayne Police Not Fooled By Bogus Mall Bomb Threat, Nab Trio In Stolen Car
A woman who was stopped by Wayne police while driving a stolen car called in a bomb threat at the Macy’s in the Willowbrook Mall in the hopes of distracting officers, authorities charged. Capt. Michael McNiff wasn’t fooled. While units responded to the 911 call at the mall,...
High-speed car chase followed an attempted car theft in Montclair, police say
An attempted vehicle theft in Montclair led to a high-speed chase to Newark, where three individuals were apprehended after attempting to flee on foot, police said. On Dec. 8, 2022 at approximately 2:01 a.m., Montclair police responded to a Fairview Place residence on a report of a motor vehicle theft in progress.
Out-Of-State Driver Tases Owner Of Little Ferry Impound Lot, Police Charge
An out-of-state driver zapped the owner of a Little Ferry impound lot with a stun gun when he couldn't get his car back, authorities charged. Leon Henry, 29, of Wilmington, NC, had been stopped and issued summonses early Monday, Dec. 12, for, among other offenses, having fictitious plates and driving an unregistered vehicle, Little Ferry Police Chief James Walters said.
Paterson man hurt in East 18th Street shooting
A city man was wounded in a shooting on East 18th Street on Saturday night. The victim, 22-year-old, was in the area of East 18th Street and 12th Avenue at around 6:12 p.m. when he was struck by gunfire. He arrived at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center seeking treatment for...
Bronx shootout that left four wounded sparked by $20 drug debt, started with a punch and slap
A Bronx shootout that left four people wounded, one critically, was sparked by a $20 drug debt and started with a punch and a slap, a police source said Wednesday. The gunfight erupted outside the Mott Haven Houses on E. 141st St. near Willis Ave. in Mott Haven around 12:30 p.m. Monday, cops said. The mayhem began when a 39-year-old woman approached a homeless man who had borrowed money from ...
Man, 19, shot and killed in New Jersey
Police are investigating the shooting death of a 19-year-old man in New Jersey early Monday morning, authorities said.
Two Newark assailants charged with shooting death of 16-year-old
Two Newark men have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 16-year-old Kaheem Taylor in Jersey City March 29, 2021 according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez. Khalil Kelley, 23, is charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder, with a separate charge of an unlawful possession...
Hackensack Stolen Car Driver, Three Underage Passengers Caught At Mall In Paramus
A 19-year-old Hackensack man was charged with using three minors to break the law after Paramus police caught all of them in a stolen car at the Garden State Plaza, authorities said. Hackensack police had issued an alert after the 2010 Volkswagen Beetle was stolen on Saturday, Dec. 10, Paramus...
With A Capital T: Armed Ex-Con Threatened Fair Lawn Bar Patron Over Game Of Pool, Police Charge
An ex-con who pulled a gun and threatened a fellow patron over a game of pool at a Fair Lawn bar this past summer was identified, charged and jailed this week, authorities said. The 52-year-old victim from Fair Lawn told police that Anthony Muniz, 50, of Paterson asked to speak...
hudsoncountyview.com
Man arrested at HCPO in Jersey City for providing false info to get money for damaged BMW
A man was arrested at the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office in Jersey City for providing false information to his car insurance company to get compensated for his damaged BMW. Shingai Marandure, 30, of New Brunswick, is charged with one count of insurance fraud, a second-degree crime, Prosecutor Esther Suarez...
NJ Pair Stole $164K From 94-Year-Old Connecticut Man's Checking Account: Police
A 94-year-old man from Connecticut lost $164,000 in thefts from his checking account, authorities said. The alleged thieves included a pair from Middlesex County, according to Old Saybrook, CT, police. Ashlee Crawford, 33, of Plainfield, and Shannon Outlaw II, 27, of North Brunswick, were charged with larceny and forgery, police...
Newark man convicted of murder in 2019 shooting that was caught on camera
Darryl Watson of Newark was found guilty in the 2019 shooting death of Fred Sims, also of Newark.
Boyfriend arrested in deadly stabbing of Harlem teen
NEW YORK -- The boyfriend of 16-year-old Saniyah Lawrence is now under arrest in her stabbing death.Zyaire Crumbley, 18, was charged with murder late Monday night.Domestic violence activists say they are heartbroken by the case and working to support the victim's family. Stephanie McGraw, the CEO of a nonprofit called WARM, told CBS2's Tim McNicholas she went to the police station, introduced herself to Lawrence's mother, and helped comfort her through that devastating night."We help her through her grieving process and we are just there to support her," McGraw said.Police said Crumbley stabbed Lawrence in the neck Sunday at an apartment...
Eyewitness News
NJ woman, others, stole more than $160,000 from a 94-year-old victim in Old Saybrook, police say
OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - A woman from New Jersey is one of three people accused of stealing $164,284 from a 94-year-old man in Old Saybrook. According to Old Saybrook police, Ashlee Crawford, 33, of Plainfield, NJ, fraudulently wrote and cashed checks she obtained from the victim’s account. Police...
Trumbull Resident Accidentally Shot, Police Say
A Fairfield County was accidentally shot and wounded when a firearm belonging to a homeowner was discharged. The incident took place in Trumbull around 11 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11, on Moose Hill Road. A resident of the home was transported to a local hospital after being shot and treated for...
Central Jersey Man Charged With Car Insurance Fraud: Prosecutor
A 30-year-old man from Central Jersey has been charged with providing false information on a car insurance claim, authorities said. On Wednesday, Dec. 14, members of the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Insurance Fraud Unit arrested Shingai Marandure, of New Brunswick, on charges relating to falsified information he allegedly provided to an auto insurance company to receive compensation for a damaged vehicle.
Ex-Con Dealing Heroin, Cocaine Convicted Of Heartless Murder In Newark
A 28-year-old convicted drug dealer from Newark has been convicted of murder along with various drug and firearm charges for shooting a 29-year-old man in the head in 2019, authorities said. Darryl Watson was convicted on 10 counts of the various charges in connection with the Feb. 7, 2019 killing...
hudsoncountyview.com
Man sentenced to 14 years in state prison for fatal 2020 shooting in Hoboken
A man was sentenced to 14 years in New Jersey State Prison on Friday for a fatal 2020 shooting in Hoboken the claimed the life of a 24-year-old man. Hudson County Superior Court Judge Angelo Servidio sentenced Tahjae McDougald, 25, of Willingboro on Friday. His sentence is subject to the No Early Release Act. The State was represented in this case by Hudson County Assistant Prosecutor Edward Bilinkas.
Paterson Times
Paterson, NJ
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
The Paterson Times provides independent coverage of politics, public safety, business and education in Paterson, NJ. Follow for article updates, events and breaking news.https://patersontimes.com/
Comments / 8