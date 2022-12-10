NFL Betting Trends: Which Team Has the Best Record Against the Spread?

At this point in the NFL season, we have a fairly strong grasp of the best and worst teams in the league. We know the Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills, and Kansas City Chiefs are the top Super Bowl contenders, just as we know the Houston Texans and Chicago Bears aren’t going to sniff the playoffs. But are the best teams in the NFL also the best teams against the spread?

Not necessarily.

The Bengals and Giants have the best record against the spread

Both the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants have four losses this season. Neither team holds the lead in their respective division, but Cincinnati and New York are tied for the best record against the spread this season at 9-3.

Right behind them are the Tennessee Titans, Dallas Cowboys, and Detroit Lions at 8-4. The Philadelphia Eagles, who own the best record in the NFL through 13 weeks at 11-1, are only 7-5 against the spread. Similarly, the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings are only 6-5 ATS. That just proves that the best teams in the NFL every year aren’t necessarily the best teams to bet on, while some of the worst teams can be money-makers in the betting market.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have limped to a 6-6 record through 12 games, have the worst against the spread mark in the league at 3-8-1. They’re just below the 4-8 Denver Broncos and the 4-8 Jacksonville Jaguars.

As for ATS differential, the Cowboys have covered by an average of 8.6 points per game. That’s the best mark in the NFL. The Indianapolis Colts and the Los Angeles Rams are tied for the worst differential in the league at -5.7.

Check out every team’s ATS numbers below:

Team Against the Spread Record ATS Differential New York Giants 9-3-0 +1.7 Cincinnati Bengals 9-3-0 +1.3 Tennessee Titans 8-4-0 +0.4 Dallas Cowboys 8-4-0 +8.6 Detroit Lions 8-4-0 +2.7 New York Jets 7-5-0 +6.0 Washington Commanders 7-5-1 +1.1 Philadelphia Eagles 7-5-0 +2.1 Los Angeles Chargers 7-5-0 -4.0 San Francisco 49ers 7-5-0 +2.9 Pittsburgh Steelers 6-5-1 -0.5 Minnesota Vikings 6-5-1 -1.3 Buffalo Bills 6-5-1 +3.3 New England Patriots 6-5-1 +1.8 Atlanta Falcons 7-6-0 +0.9 Miami Dolphins 6-6-0 -0.8 Arizona Cardinals 6-6-0 -1.9 Cleveland Browns 6-6-0 -0.4 Seattle Seahawks 6-6-0 +2.9 Carolina Panthers 6-6-0 +1.5 Las Vegas Raiders 6-7-0 -1.6 Green Bay Packers 5-8-0 -5.0 New Orleans Saints 5-8-0 -1.5 Indianapolis Colts 5-8-0 -5.7 Baltimore Ravens 4-7-1 +0.1 Houston Texans 4-7-1 -1.3 Kansas City Chiefs 4-7-1 +1.3 Los Angeles Rams 4-7-2 -5.7 Chicago Bears 4-8-1 -0.3 Jacksonville Jaguars 4-8-0 +1.0 Denver Broncos 4-8-0 -3.3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3-8-1 -4.7

NFL Week 14 odds, spreads, and totals

Detroit Lions -1.5 vs. Minnesota Vikings (51.5)

Buffalo Bills -10 vs. New York Jets (43.5)

Pittsburgh Steelers -1.5 vs. Baltimore Ravens (36.5)

Philadelphia Eagles -7 at New York Giants (44.5)

Cincinnati Bengals -5.5 vs. Cleveland Browns (46.5)

Tennessee Titans -3.5 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (40.5)

Dallas Cowboys -17.5 vs. Houston Texans (44.5)

Kansas City Chiefs -9.5 at Denver Broncos (43.5)

Seattle Seahawks -4.5 vs. Carolina Panthers (44.5)

San Francisco 49ers -3.5 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (37.5)

Miami Dolphins -3.5 at Los Angeles Chargers (53.5)

New England Patriots -1.5 at Arizona Cardinals (43.5)

