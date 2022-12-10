ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

5newsonline.com

Nick Smith Jr. named SEC co-freshman of the week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas guard Nick Smith Jr., was named the SEC co-Freshman of the Week in leading the Razorbacks to wins over UNC Greensboro and Oklahoma, the league announced today. Smith shared the honor with Alabama's Noah Clowney. Black averaged 21.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

Trey Knox enters transfer portal

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas tight end Trey Knox has entered the transfer portal. The wide receiver, turned tight end spent four season with the Hogs, catching 26 passes and five touchdowns in 2022. This announcement comes shortly after the report that tight ends coach Dowell Loggains has taken the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

Drew Sanders named first-team All-American

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Linebacker Drew Sanders has been named a first-team All-American by the Associated Press. Sanders is the first Razorback to receive an All-America honor from the AP since offensive lineman Frank Ragnow was named a third-team All-American by the outlet in 2017. Sanders is the Hogs' first AP first-team All-American since tight end Hunter Henry in 2015. Additionally, Sanders is Arkansas' first first-team All-American linebacker since Jermaine Petty in 2001 as well as the program's first AP first-team All-American linebacker since Ronnie Caveness in 1964.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

