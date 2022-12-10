FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Linebacker Drew Sanders has been named a first-team All-American by the Associated Press. Sanders is the first Razorback to receive an All-America honor from the AP since offensive lineman Frank Ragnow was named a third-team All-American by the outlet in 2017. Sanders is the Hogs’ first AP first-team All-American since tight end Hunter Henry in 2015. Additionally, Sanders is Arkansas’ first first-team All-American linebacker since Jermaine Petty in 2001 as well as the program’s first AP first-team All-American linebacker since Ronnie Caveness in 1964.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO