Stabbing in Bayview leaves one woman dead

By Tori Gaines
KRON4 News
 8 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man was arrested on homicide charges after a stabbing in Bayview that left one woman dead, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

SFPD says that just after 8 p.m. on Friday, officers were called to the scene of a stabbing on the 100 block of Orsi Circle. When they arrived on scene, they found a woman suffering from possible stab wounds. The woman later died at a local hospital.

Police found and detained the suspect, Than Zin, 28, at the scene. SFPD homicide investigators on scene found probable cause to arrest Zin for the stabbing.

Zin has been booked into San Francisco County Jail for homicide, according to SFPD. The initial investigation by police shows that the suspect is related to the victim, who was a 51-year-old woman from San Francisco.

Police are are still investigating this incident. Anyone with more information is asked to reach out to the SFPD Tip Line at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 to start a text message with SFPD. You can choose to stay anonymous.

