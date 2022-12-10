ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Priest placed on leave for ‘improper’ relationship

By Aidan Joly
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 4 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Southern Tier priest has been placed on leave for an “improper sexual relationship” with an adult woman, the Diocese of Buffalo announced Saturday.

They said after they received a complaint, Fr. F. Patrick Melfi was placed on leave by Bishop Michael Fisher. Before he was placed on leave, Melfi was temporary administrator at Our Lady of the Angels in Cuba and St. Patrick in Belfast and Fillmore. All of them are located in Allegany County.

They say the investigation is ongoing.

Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here .

Comments / 27

Tony2Shirts
4d ago

in the 5th century, that's 600 to 700 AD, that's 1300+ years ago, the eastern orthodox church decided that clerical celibacy was antiquated. 1300 years ago people rewrote the rules because they thought that priests not getting married was an old idea. But that RCC still holding strong on celibacy despite the damning reputation it developed, despite the continued loss of believers.

Reply(4)
5
M. D. R.
4d ago

Genesis 2:18 KJVAnd the Lord God said, It is not good that the man should be alone; I will make him an help meet for him. 🤷‍♀️

Reply(2)
3
Don P.
4d ago

Sooooo what! At least it wasn't an underage boy this time

Reply(3)
15
 

