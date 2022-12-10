MARIETTA, Ga. — A man is in custody after attempting to kidnap a woman who police said escaped by jumping out of a moving car at a Marietta Kroger Tuesday morning. It started just after 9 a.m. when the woman walked into the store to buy groceries. Just 10 minutes prior, police said a man had pulled into the grocery store parking lot, but later parked directly next to the woman's car after he spotted her walking into the Kroger.

MARIETTA, GA ・ 8 HOURS AGO