ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

Comments / 4

Related
atlantanewsfirst.com

Early morning shooting on Brockett Road in DeKalb leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

CLARKSTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One man is dead and another one is injured after a shooting early Wednesday morning in DeKalb County. According to Clarkston Police Department, they were called to investigate a shooting at approximately 4 a.m. in the 1300 block of Brockett Road. Upon arrival, they...
CLARKSTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Homeless Buckhead murder suspect robbed liquor store same day as deadly stabbing, police say

Atlanta police update homicide of 77-year-old Buckhead mother, homicide of 2 children at Atlantic station. Atlanta police are expected to hold a press conference at 7 p.m. on two violent cases that have shaken up the city: the recent Paces West Terrace stabbing of a 77-year-old mother after a car robbery, and the gang-related shooting that claimed the lived two children, 12 and 15, near Atlantic Station just after Thanksgiving.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Woman jumps out of car to escape kidnapper at Marietta Kroger, suspect arrested, police say

MARIETTA, Ga. — A man is in custody after attempting to kidnap a woman who police said escaped by jumping out of a moving car at a Marietta Kroger Tuesday morning. It started just after 9 a.m. when the woman walked into the store to buy groceries. Just 10 minutes prior, police said a man had pulled into the grocery store parking lot, but later parked directly next to the woman's car after he spotted her walking into the Kroger.
MARIETTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

DeKalb County authorities search for fugitive suspect in Decatur murder

DECATUR, Ga. - The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office has asked for the public's assistance in searching for a suspect in a Decatur murder that happened over the summer. Authorities issued a murder warrant for 25-year-old Rakwon Sadek Brooks in connection to the shooting death of Quakari Freeman. Officials said the...
DECATUR, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man pushing bicycle fatally struck by vehicle in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was hit by a vehicle and killed early Wednesday morning in DeKalb County. Authorities responded to the 4400 block of Covington Highway near South Indian Creek around 6:10 a.m. According to the DeKalb County Police Department, “it appears that the pedestrian...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Buckhead fatal stabbing: A look at suspect's criminal history

ATLANTA — A man accused of stabbing a 77-year-old woman to death in her Buckhead home last weekend had a growing criminal history, records show. Antonio Brown, 23, is facing murder, aggravated battery and carjacking charges after the death of Eleanor Bowles. Atlanta Police Department officers said Brown tried to steal Bowles' SUV in broad daylight in a gated Paces West neighborhood. Her son later found her dead in her garage.
ATLANTA, GA
Clayton News Daily

Clayton County police looking for missing 11-year-old

JONESBORO — Clayton County police are asking for the community’s help to locate a missing child. Police report that R’Kayla Briggs, 11, left her home with a packed bag and without permission Dec. 13 at 3:39 p.m. It is believed she is with an adult male. “Family...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
60K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy