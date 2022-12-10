Read full article on original website
DeKalb authorities search for murder suspect in deadly townhome shooting
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies believe they know who killed a man over the summer at a Decatur townhome complex and now they're asking for the public's help. There's a warrant out for Rakwon Sadek Brooks' arrest. The 25-year-old is accused of murdering Quakari Freeman, authorities said. DeKalb County...
'Most Wanted': Atlanta police searching for suspect in March northwest homicide
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for a man wanted in the murder of an adult man that dates back to March. Deaundre Craig is on Atlanta Police Department's Most Wanted list for his involvement in a homicide that took place on the 1100 block of 7th Street in northwest Atlanta.
Early morning shooting on Brockett Road in DeKalb leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
CLARKSTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One man is dead and another one is injured after a shooting early Wednesday morning in DeKalb County. According to Clarkston Police Department, they were called to investigate a shooting at approximately 4 a.m. in the 1300 block of Brockett Road. Upon arrival, they...
Homeless Buckhead murder suspect robbed liquor store same day as deadly stabbing, police say
Atlanta police update homicide of 77-year-old Buckhead mother, homicide of 2 children at Atlantic station. Atlanta police are expected to hold a press conference at 7 p.m. on two violent cases that have shaken up the city: the recent Paces West Terrace stabbing of a 77-year-old mother after a car robbery, and the gang-related shooting that claimed the lived two children, 12 and 15, near Atlantic Station just after Thanksgiving.
Woman jumps out of car to escape kidnapper at Marietta Kroger, suspect arrested, police say
MARIETTA, Ga. — A man is in custody after attempting to kidnap a woman who police said escaped by jumping out of a moving car at a Marietta Kroger Tuesday morning. It started just after 9 a.m. when the woman walked into the store to buy groceries. Just 10 minutes prior, police said a man had pulled into the grocery store parking lot, but later parked directly next to the woman's car after he spotted her walking into the Kroger.
Man pushing bicycle fatally struck by vehicle in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was hit by a vehicle and killed early Wednesday morning in DeKalb County. Authorities responded to the 4400 block of Covington Highway near South Indian Creek around 6:10 a.m. According to the DeKalb County Police Department, “it appears that the pedestrian...
Missing Clayton County girl believed to have run away with man, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Police Department needs help finding 11-year-old R'Kayla Briggs after they learned that she might have ran away with a man. Officers responded to the family's home on Mallard Drive in Jonesboro Monday afternoon where they learned Briggs snuck out the backdoor without permission.
Buckhead fatal stabbing: A look at suspect's criminal history
ATLANTA — A man accused of stabbing a 77-year-old woman to death in her Buckhead home last weekend had a growing criminal history, records show. Antonio Brown, 23, is facing murder, aggravated battery and carjacking charges after the death of Eleanor Bowles. Atlanta Police Department officers said Brown tried to steal Bowles' SUV in broad daylight in a gated Paces West neighborhood. Her son later found her dead in her garage.
Ga. police investigate body found in parking lot near hotel, officials say
ATLANTA, Ga. — A body was found in a parking lot across the street from a hotel Tuesday morning, police said. Fulton County police told Channel 2 Action News at 10:40 a.m. officers received reports of a deceased person in an empty parking lot across the street from the Budgetel Inn on Industrial Boulevard.
Burning body found in wooded area in northwest Atlanta, police investigating
ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a body was found burning in a wooded area in northwest Atlanta Tuesday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was at the location off of Old Gordon Road in northwest Atlanta near Collier Drive....
Masked suspects attempt to rob Midtown liquor store, employees say
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police were called to a Midtown liquor store early Wednesday morning after employees said it was broken into overnight. The store itself is located on Chattahoochee Avenue. Employees tell 11Alive a group of people wearing masks and gloves busted out a lock to enter and tried...
Pedestrian struck, killed in DeKalb County | Police on scene
Multiple police vehicles can be seen blocked the road. DeKalb Fire confirmed the incident.
Five people arrested and charged with domestic terrorism over 'Cop City' protest clashes
ATLANTA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Wednesday morning arrests for five people over clashes the previous day at the encampment protesting a future Atlanta police and fire training center that opponents have dubbed "Cop City." The five are all charged with domestic terrorism in addition to other...
WATCH: Fugitive arrested for involvement in Atlanta man’s murder
ATLANTA — Georgia State University Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a man’s murder in November. Police said on Nov. 14, around 3 a.m., officers were called out to 29 Marietta Street NW about a person down. When officers got to the scene they found the victim dead on the ground. Police said he appeared to be suffering from blunt force trauma.
Investigators arrest Clayton County 16-year-old in Atlanta 17th Street deadly shooting
ATLANTA — A Clayton County 16-year-old is now facing charges in connection with a deadly shooting near Atlantic Station. Mayor Andre Dickens announced the arrest Monday during an evening news briefing outside of the Atlanta Police Department's Buckhead office. This marks the third suspect in the shooting that killed...
Man chased, fatally shot along busy DeKalb road
A man was chased down and shot multiple times along a busy road in DeKalb County on Sunday morning, according to police.
