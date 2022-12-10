BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — A Baltimore City Councilman is highly critical of the Department of Public Works’ decision to rebrand with a new look and new logo. “Normally when you rebrand you’re doing something different,” said City Councilman Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer. “You want to show a fresh new style, you wanna show that you’re doing something different. But as you see here [at the Northwest Transfer Station], the day after DPW launched their rebrand -- the same chronic issues still persist.”

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 8 HOURS AGO