Owings Mills, MD

Councilman calls it 'shameful' and 'tone deaf' for DPW to use time, resources to rebrand

BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — A Baltimore City Councilman is highly critical of the Department of Public Works’ decision to rebrand with a new look and new logo. “Normally when you rebrand you’re doing something different,” said City Councilman Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer. “You want to show a fresh new style, you wanna show that you’re doing something different. But as you see here [at the Northwest Transfer Station], the day after DPW launched their rebrand -- the same chronic issues still persist.”
School and business delays Thursday due to ice morning conditions

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Thursday, December 15 the following schools and businesses are closed due to icy conditions in the forecast:. Baltimore County Public Schools: Opening two hours late. Howard County Public Schools: Opening two hours late. The Community College of Baltimore County: Opening 10 am. Towson University: Opening...
Unattended candle ignites Carroll County fire

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An unattended candle ignition surrounding combustibles caused flames to engulf a Carroll County duplex early Tuesday morning, fire officials said. Fire officials say they responded to the scene near Woodbine Road shortly after 3:30 a.m. 30 firefighters from the Winfield Volunteer Fire Company took 10 minutes...
Firefighters respond to Monkton fire, no injuries reported

BALTIMORE COUNTY (WBFF) — Firefighters responded to an overnight fire with smoke showing in Monkton, Maryland. Emergency crews were on the scene of a fire at the 15000 block of Carroll Road. Officials say when crews arrived at the scene they saw smoke from the roofline and fire showing.
$250,000 lottery ticket sold in Baltimore leads list of big winners

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A $250,000-winning scratch-off ticket sold in Baltimore led the list of the Maryland Lottery’s biggest winners in the past week, and another five players also landed six-digit prizes in Glen Burnie, Havre de Grace, Prince Frederick, Silver Spring and Waldorf. In all, 48 tickets across...
Political leaders attend ribbon cutting for newly upgraded school in Baltimore city

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Governor Larry Hogan, Mayor Brandon Scott, state and city leaders, and students joined together in celebration for a ribbon cutting newly upgraded Highlandtown Elementary/Middle School. The Baltimore city school received new paint and ceiling grids in classrooms and corridors, technology upgrades and new classroom furniture, as...
Keep your makeup merry and bright

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Everyone wants to look their best during the holidays. Keep your makeup merry and bright as you get dolled up for all of your events. Owner of Kiss Me Pretty Beauty Bar Danecha' McKisset shares some tips.
Does Baltimore Public Safety Impact its Economy?

Parts of the city were filled with flashing police lights instead of holiday lights over the weekend. Baltimore Police reported a total of six shootings in the city from Friday morning to Monday morning. From those incidents, BPD said three people were killed, and four others were wounded. A local...
Exploring winter health myths

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — We've all heard our parents tell us that going outside with wet hair in the winter would get us sick, though that's not entirely true. Don't let the winter health myths get the best of you this season. Dr. Sabrina Barata with Mercy Medical Center joins...
MONSE director gears up for next council meeting, after earlier heated debate

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore police and Shantay Jackson, Director of the Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (MONSE) are expected to appear before the city council's public safety committee Thursday. Observers will be watching as we take a closer look at one of Jackson's recent visits to the council.
