This City in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBaltimore, MD
Famous restaurant chain opens another Maryland locationKristen WaltersBaltimore, MD
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenMaryland State
This Buffet has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenBaltimore, MD
Former Baltimore City Assistant State’s Attorney Pleads Guilty To Federal Charges For Unlawfully Obtaining Phone RecordsCops And CrimeBaltimore, MD
foxbaltimore.com
Data shows nearly 30% of home fires in Baltimore City were vacant over five year span
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The streets of Baltimore City are filled with thousands of deserted homes. While the city’s vacant homes from the outside may look void of life, inside they often become a refuge for the homeless and a space for illegal activity. “You have the homeless issue....
foxbaltimore.com
Holly jolly holiday? 55% say Christmas is the most stressful holiday according to a survey
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Is Christmas really the most wonderful time of the year? According to a MedStar Health survey, 55% of Baltimoreans said Christmas is the most stressful holiday of the year. MedStar Health surveyed 1,143 adults in the D.C./Baltimore area, and 74% said Christmas is stressful, while 26%...
foxbaltimore.com
Councilman calls it 'shameful' and 'tone deaf' for DPW to use time, resources to rebrand
BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — A Baltimore City Councilman is highly critical of the Department of Public Works’ decision to rebrand with a new look and new logo. “Normally when you rebrand you’re doing something different,” said City Councilman Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer. “You want to show a fresh new style, you wanna show that you’re doing something different. But as you see here [at the Northwest Transfer Station], the day after DPW launched their rebrand -- the same chronic issues still persist.”
foxbaltimore.com
School and business delays Thursday due to ice morning conditions
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Thursday, December 15 the following schools and businesses are closed due to icy conditions in the forecast:. Baltimore County Public Schools: Opening two hours late. Howard County Public Schools: Opening two hours late. The Community College of Baltimore County: Opening 10 am. Towson University: Opening...
foxbaltimore.com
Unattended candle ignites Carroll County fire
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An unattended candle ignition surrounding combustibles caused flames to engulf a Carroll County duplex early Tuesday morning, fire officials said. Fire officials say they responded to the scene near Woodbine Road shortly after 3:30 a.m. 30 firefighters from the Winfield Volunteer Fire Company took 10 minutes...
foxbaltimore.com
WEATHER ALERT| First icy commuting of the season for Thursday AM rush hour in Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The next weather-maker is on the way to Maryland with wintry weather Thursday morning. The complex system approaches Maryland with impacts starting around dawn on Thursday morning. As cold remains lodged over Central Maryland and rain begins to occur, there will likely be a few hour...
foxbaltimore.com
Firefighters respond to Monkton fire, no injuries reported
BALTIMORE COUNTY (WBFF) — Firefighters responded to an overnight fire with smoke showing in Monkton, Maryland. Emergency crews were on the scene of a fire at the 15000 block of Carroll Road. Officials say when crews arrived at the scene they saw smoke from the roofline and fire showing.
foxbaltimore.com
Shine bright at your next holiday gathering
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — 'Tis the season to sparkle. Shine bright and look your best at your next holiday gathering. Style Expert Ty Harper share some budget friendly looks.
foxbaltimore.com
$250,000 lottery ticket sold in Baltimore leads list of big winners
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A $250,000-winning scratch-off ticket sold in Baltimore led the list of the Maryland Lottery’s biggest winners in the past week, and another five players also landed six-digit prizes in Glen Burnie, Havre de Grace, Prince Frederick, Silver Spring and Waldorf. In all, 48 tickets across...
foxbaltimore.com
Political leaders attend ribbon cutting for newly upgraded school in Baltimore city
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Governor Larry Hogan, Mayor Brandon Scott, state and city leaders, and students joined together in celebration for a ribbon cutting newly upgraded Highlandtown Elementary/Middle School. The Baltimore city school received new paint and ceiling grids in classrooms and corridors, technology upgrades and new classroom furniture, as...
foxbaltimore.com
Keep your makeup merry and bright
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Everyone wants to look their best during the holidays. Keep your makeup merry and bright as you get dolled up for all of your events. Owner of Kiss Me Pretty Beauty Bar Danecha' McKisset shares some tips.
foxbaltimore.com
Does Baltimore Public Safety Impact its Economy?
Parts of the city were filled with flashing police lights instead of holiday lights over the weekend. Baltimore Police reported a total of six shootings in the city from Friday morning to Monday morning. From those incidents, BPD said three people were killed, and four others were wounded. A local...
foxbaltimore.com
Exploring winter health myths
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — We've all heard our parents tell us that going outside with wet hair in the winter would get us sick, though that's not entirely true. Don't let the winter health myths get the best of you this season. Dr. Sabrina Barata with Mercy Medical Center joins...
foxbaltimore.com
Vehicle loses control, lands on roof in fatal Anne Arundel County crash
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A fatal Anne Arundel County crash is under investigation, police say. Police responded to the single-vehicle crash scene Sunday at about 12:30 p.m. near St. Stephens Church Road. A police investigation revealed: As a 1995 Mitsubishi was traveling eastbound on Defense Hwy near Rt. 450 when...
foxbaltimore.com
6 Baltimore County seniors chosen to serve as student pages for 2023 legislative session
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Six Baltimore County Public Schools seniors have been selected to serve as student pages for the 2023 legislative session of the Maryland General Assembly. The program, created in 1970 by House Speaker Thomas Hunter Lowe and approved by the Maryland State Board of Education, is designed...
foxbaltimore.com
Why are kids so sick right now? 'Tripledemic' putting stress on Maryland families
BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — Its being called the “tripledemic.”. “Its that perfect combination of three viruses co-existing at the same time,” said Dr. Theresa Nguyen, Interim Pediatrics Chair at the Greater Baltimore Medical Center (GBMC). Right now COVID-19, flu, and RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) are the main...
foxbaltimore.com
IG: School systems self-reported enrollment errors, MSDE funded 'ghost students' anyway
Baltimore County, Md. (WBFF) — School systems across the state could soon have to pay back taxpayers for funding so called “ghost students” who were enrolled but not actually attending school. The amount refunded could be in the tens of millions. “It's millions of dollars of taxpayers'...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Co. teacher jokes about 'indoctrinating' students with taxpayer dollars
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore County public school teacher's social media posts are receiving backlash from concerned parents and residents. Alexa Sciuto's TikTok account was recently made private, so her videos can no longer be viewed publicly. However, screen shots of her controversial content still remains. Pictures of the...
foxbaltimore.com
MONSE director gears up for next council meeting, after earlier heated debate
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore police and Shantay Jackson, Director of the Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (MONSE) are expected to appear before the city council's public safety committee Thursday. Observers will be watching as we take a closer look at one of Jackson's recent visits to the council.
foxbaltimore.com
Family searching for answers as Baltimore County Police look for driver in deadly crash
TIMONIUM, Md. (WBFF) — A deadly car accident has left a Baltimore County family heartbroken and in desperate need of answers. Jessica Crouch and her mother Robyn were just seconds from their home on September 1st when a car accident changed everything. Jessica says she was making a left...
