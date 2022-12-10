Read full article on original website
Related
Martin Short, Steve Martin-Hosted ‘SNL’ Is Most-Watched Episode This Season With 5.1 Million Viewers
The musical guest was Brandi Carlile, with the installment featuring a surprise appearance from Selena Gomez
Ellen DeGeneres fans ‘heartbroken’ over Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ tragic final video with his wife before shock death at 40
FANS have shared their heartbreak over Stephen "tWitch" Boss' final video with his wife after his shocking death at age 40. The Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ was found dead on Tuesday from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. On Monday, Stephen, 40, shared his last Instagram post, a Reel alongside his...
wonderwall.com
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
TODAY.com
Mom’s simple trick for defusing her toddler’s tantrum is going viral because it works
If toddler tantrums are testing your patience, try doing zoomies. Not only will your kid stop crying, but you also feel calmer, according to one Georgia mom. Zoomies, or frenetic random activity periods (FRAPS), is the term used to describe when dogs suddenly start racing around to burn off energy.
Betty White’s Longtime Los Angeles Mansion Demolished
Betty White’s lavish Los Angeles home has been demolished. The heartbreaking sight comes less than six months after the new owner purchased the mansion for a jaw-dropping $10.678 million. The decision to level the property didn’t come as surprise. But after White’s longtime assistant, Kiersten Mikelas, posted an after...
‘The Woman King’ Star Thuso Mbedu Shares How She Overcame a ‘Dark Place’ After Losing 3 Close Relatives (Video)
Power Women Summit 2022: The actress says her role as Winnie in Amanda Lanes IsThunzi was a much-needed light"
Golden Globe Noms 2022: 11 Biggest Snubs and Surprises, From Tom Cruise to Ana de Armas (Photos)
No Cruise or Danielle Deadwyler, but "Blonde" star Ana de Armas makes the cut
‘The Circle’ Season 5: Fan-Favorite Shubham Goel Returns as Surprise Player in First Trailer for Netflix Reality Show (Video)
"Woah. Hi, old friend. Were baaack!" Goel says in the opening of the trailer
How ‘Spirited’ Songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul Turned Ryan Reynolds’ Idea Into ‘Good Afternoon’
Songwriter Sukari Jones also takes TheWrap inside the making of The View From Here
‘Lego Masters': Emily Tears Up (and We Do Too) as the Final Teams Near Season 3 Finale (Exclusive Video)
“Lego Masters” Season 3 concludes tonight at 8:00 p.m., with the final two episodes airing back to back on Fox. And appropriate for the looming end of the season, in the penultimate episode, “Water Works,” contestant Emily Guedes represented all of us watching when she teared up after it sunk in that the last elimination before the finale was at hand.
‘The White Lotus’ Star Sabrina Impacciatore Unpacks Valentina’s ‘Epiphanic’ Night With Mia: ‘A New Life Is Starting’
"Sometimes people live an entire life without being able to be faithful to their nature," Impacciatore told TheWrap
Tracee Ellis Ross Drops a Truth Bomb About POC in Sneak Peek at ‘The Shop’ Season Finale (VIDEO)
Uninterrupted’s “The Shop” just dropped its Season 5 finale episode, and it features actress Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”), rapper Anuel AA (“Mercedes Tintia”) and actor Aldis Hodge (“Black Adam”). “I really had all the odds against me. I went to prison...
Colin Kaepernick to Produce ABC News Studios’ True-Crime Docuseries ‘Killing County’ for Hulu
Other projects for the studio include "Death in the Dorms" from "The Way Down" executive producer Nile Cappello and "Web of Death" from Blink Films
‘Glass Onion’ Composer Nathan Johnson Reveals the Secret to Working With Rian Johnson: ‘He’s Never Asking the Music to Fix Anything’
Nathan Johnson unpacks his "romantic" score for the "Knives Out" sequel
Hollywood’s Female Execs on Overcoming Imposter Syndrome and Breaking Into the C-Suite (Video)
Power Women Summit 2022: Leaders at Paramount, Lionsgate and Warner Bros. Discovery discuss building the pipeline for women in entertainment
Ana Gasteyer Says It’s an ‘Exciting Time’ for Women in Comedy: ‘There’s So Much More Opportunity’
It’s an “exciting time” for women in comedy right now, per veteran comedian Ana Gasteyer, who was part of TheWrap’s Power Women Summit “Bring the Funny: Women in Comedy Roundtable” on Wednesday. “It’s a very exciting time for comedy,” Gasteyer said. “When I started...
Tyler Perry to Write, Produce and Direct WWII Film ‘Six Triple Eight’ at Netflix￼
Film is based on an article by Kevin M. Hymel published in WWII History Magazine by Sovereign Media
‘Kindred’ Showrunner Unpacks the Biggest Changes From Octavia Butler’s Book
Creator Branden Jacobs-Jenkins says he was inspired by Butler's admission that she "didn't crack" this particular story
Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss, ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Runner-Up, Dies by Suicide at 40
Stephen “tWitch” Boss, an all-star competitor on “So You Think You Can Dance” and longtime “Ellen” DJ, has died by suicide. His wife confirmed his passing Wednesday morning in a statement to People. He was 40. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that...
‘Ozark,’ ‘Abbott Elementary’ and ‘The Woman King’ Screenwriters Share Tips for Breaking Into TV and Film (Video)
During the 2022 Power Women Summit panel “Inside the Writer’s Room: Telling Stories That Matter” on Tuesday, moderator Carla Renata asked the group about their advice for breaking into film and television screenwriting. “Ozark” screenwriter Ning Zhou emphasized that “everyone has a different path,” citing herself as...
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
59K+
Followers
33K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 3