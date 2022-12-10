ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wonderwall.com

More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light

Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Outsider.com

Betty White’s Longtime Los Angeles Mansion Demolished

Betty White’s lavish Los Angeles home has been demolished. The heartbreaking sight comes less than six months after the new owner purchased the mansion for a jaw-dropping $10.678 million. The decision to level the property didn’t come as surprise. But after White’s longtime assistant, Kiersten Mikelas, posted an after...
'Lego Masters': Emily Tears Up (and We Do Too) as the Final Teams Near Season 3 Finale (Exclusive Video)

“Lego Masters” Season 3 concludes tonight at 8:00 p.m., with the final two episodes airing back to back on Fox. And appropriate for the looming end of the season, in the penultimate episode, “Water Works,” contestant Emily Guedes represented all of us watching when she teared up after it sunk in that the last elimination before the finale was at hand.
